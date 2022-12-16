Every moon, planet, star and galaxy in the universe is rotating, so it’s more than likely our universe started out spinning, and is still spinning today. We just can’t tell because from our perspective it looks the same. Like a merry go round, the kids on the outside are going twice the speed as those closer in, or inflation. You wouldn’t need “dark energy”. Picture being outside the universe looking back as it expands. Would it roll out like a fog, or spin out like the Milky Way? Everything else with gravity rotates, from black holes to electrons.
Ya ain’t seen a thing.. wait’ll the LORD Jesus returns!! melting with fervent heat!! Just imagine.. cuz there IS a heaven J. Lennon 😂 watch it change!!👍🔥🔥🔥✝️
Humorous! I guess these people never read The Bible. It was created perfectly and to last forever. What damage is done to earth by man, God Jehovah will repair after Armageddon.
Comments / 34