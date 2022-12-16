Read full article on original website
UC Daily Campus
Men’s Basketball: No. 2 Huskies overcome rough first half for win over Hoyas
The No. 2 UConn men’s basketball team certainly didn’t look like one of the top dogs in the country in the first half of Tuesday’s win. It all began from tipoff. There was reason for the Huskies to be confident as they’d be playing the 5-7 Georgetown Hoyas with their home audience ready to support them. The attitude in the building felt different. One former Husky wasn’t wearing the blue and white for this matchup. That was Akok Akok, the transfer forward who’d be donning a different jersey.
UC Daily Campus
Track & Field: UConn kicks off indoor season with Husky Pentathlon and Joe Donahue Invitational
After a long wait, the UConn men’s and women’s track and field teams got off to a great start to their indoor season. The women competed in the Husky Pentathlon at home on Thursday, December 8th while both teams traveled to Boston, Mass. for the Joe Donahue Invitational the following day.
UConn fans cheer team on in Myrtle Beach Bowl from Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Husky fans are cheering the team on — both at home, and in South Carolina. The University of Connecticut is facing off against Marshall University in the Myrtle Beach Bowl Monday afternoon. UConn hopes to have its first winning season since 2010 and its first bowl win since 2011. Fans gathered […]
Eyewitness News
Head coach Geno Auriemma will not coach UConn women’s basketball game Sunday
Conn. (WFSB) - UConn women’s head basketball coach Geno Auriemma will not be coaching Sunday’s game at Mohegan Sun. According to UConn officials, Auriemma began feeling unwell during UConn’s shootaround ahead of Sunday’s game. He will not be coaching out an abundance of caution. The UConn...
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like your hot dogs to be a delicious mess, you should check out this joint in northeast Ohio. Their hot dogs are locally made with a special recipe. You can choose to have your hot dog with a classic all-beef hot dog, pork kielbasa, a "red hot" option, or a vegan dog. Then, at no extra charge, you can top your hot dog with ingredients such as (but not limited to) confit pulled pork, chorizo chili, brie, nacho cheese, shredded cheddar, SpaghettiOs, Froot Loops, marinated cremini mushrooms, house-made peanut butter, sport peppers, sliced cucumbers, diced tomatoes, ketchup, mustard, and/or creamy lime cilantro sauce.
Frigid Christmas Weekend Expected in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia
UPDATE – MONDAY 9:30 p.m. – so far no major changes. Models still have rain coming in for much of Thursday. Winds pick up overnight with the first burst of snow coming in Friday before dawn. The snow will be moving fast so we should likely see a quick light accumulation of some wet snow […]
Holiday Shopping Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – This is the last weekend before Christmas and the chilly temperatures are serving as quite the reminder that the big day is fast approaching. There will be some chances for scattered showers overnight, but tomorrow afternoon looks to be dry in the region. The colder conditions will continue through the weekend with highs […]
See where deer hunters had most success in Ohio
Ohio hunters harvested over 15,000 deer in the two-day extra gun hunting weekend in 2022. That's about 2,200 more than average.
Here’s how long $1M will last you in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, and the same goes for a million of them. Still, it won’t last as long in Connecticut as it will in other states, according to a GOBankingRates analysis. The ranking places the Constitution State as the eighth-worst state for a […]
Alabama man wins extra Christmas cash, wins $55,000 jackpot in Mississippi Lottery
An Alabama man has some extra Christmas cash with the $55,000 dollar prize he won in the Mississippi Lottery. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the man won the prize in Dec. 10 drawing of the Mississippi Match 5 game. The player, from Carrollton, Alabama, matched all five numbers with one...
The castles of West Virginia
When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: What the Future of Transportation Could Look Like in Conn.
Outgoing Connecticut Department of Transportation commissioner Joseph Giulietti joins Mike Hydeck with an update on some major construction projects and his predictions for the future of transportation in our state. Mike Hydeck: We are on the verge of the biggest investment in a generation when it comes to planes, trains...
Made In Connecticut: Oldest bell producer in the U.S.
Bevin Brothers in East Hampton is a family-owned bell manufacturer.
This Diner In Middletown Serves Best French Toast In State, Report Says
A Connecticut diner was named the eatery that serves the best French toast in the state thanks to its banana-bread-inspired dish, according to a new report from Eat This, Not That. O'Rourke's Diner, located in Middletown in Middlesex County, serves the best French toast in Connecticut, according to the report.
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases, deaths rise in West Virginia on Friday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases continued to increase Friday as health officials reported four more virus-related deaths in West Virginia. The state’s active case total moved to 1,160, up 132 from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Officials reported 430 new positive cases for the day.
State police ratify deal to make them best-paid cops in Connecticut
The contract is intended to bolster the recruitment and retention of troopers with dramatically higher starting pay and other inducements.
WTNH.com
Best ranked hot chocolate in Conn., according to Yelp
Conn. (WTNH) — As the weather cools down, hot chocolate is on the mind. It’s an easy way to warm up — especially on these near-freezing New England days — but also the perfect excuse to get out and grab a drink with friends. Also, hot chocolate is ideal for anyone this season that’s not a coffee drinker.
Thousands of West Virginia residents affected by Optimum outage
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Optimum is aware of the outage affecting West Virginia customers in the Nitro-Cross Lanes area on Saturday. Optimum’s outage map shows various outages in Nitro and Cross Lanes, with thousands of customers being affected in the area as of 12:15 p.m. Metro 911 says Optimum’s estimated restoration […]
The Most Unique McDonald's in the Country is Hiding Here in Ohio
Most known for its infamous gold arches and bright red and white exterior, the classic McDonald's building is one of the most recognizable in the world. There are a few spread throughout the country that seem to differ from the iconic building design, however.
Conn. cannabis program point-person resigns
Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP)’s Deputy Commissioner Andrea Comer, who was spear-heading the Cannabis Program in the state while overseeing the Social Equity Council, has resigned. The DCP shared the news Saturday, noting that Comer’s resignation will go into effect at the end of the month. Comer is leaving to […]
