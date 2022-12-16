The No. 2 UConn men’s basketball team certainly didn’t look like one of the top dogs in the country in the first half of Tuesday’s win. It all began from tipoff. There was reason for the Huskies to be confident as they’d be playing the 5-7 Georgetown Hoyas with their home audience ready to support them. The attitude in the building felt different. One former Husky wasn’t wearing the blue and white for this matchup. That was Akok Akok, the transfer forward who’d be donning a different jersey.

STORRS, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO