Huntington, WV

UC Daily Campus

Men’s Basketball: No. 2 Huskies overcome rough first half for win over Hoyas

The No. 2 UConn men’s basketball team certainly didn’t look like one of the top dogs in the country in the first half of Tuesday’s win. It all began from tipoff. There was reason for the Huskies to be confident as they’d be playing the 5-7 Georgetown Hoyas with their home audience ready to support them. The attitude in the building felt different. One former Husky wasn’t wearing the blue and white for this matchup. That was Akok Akok, the transfer forward who’d be donning a different jersey.
STORRS, CT
WTNH

UConn fans cheer team on in Myrtle Beach Bowl from Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Husky fans are cheering the team on — both at home, and in South Carolina. The University of Connecticut is facing off against Marshall University in the Myrtle Beach Bowl Monday afternoon. UConn hopes to have its first winning season since 2010 and its first bowl win since 2011. Fans gathered […]
HARTFORD, CT
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like your hot dogs to be a delicious mess, you should check out this joint in northeast Ohio. Their hot dogs are locally made with a special recipe. You can choose to have your hot dog with a classic all-beef hot dog, pork kielbasa, a "red hot" option, or a vegan dog. Then, at no extra charge, you can top your hot dog with ingredients such as (but not limited to) confit pulled pork, chorizo chili, brie, nacho cheese, shredded cheddar, SpaghettiOs, Froot Loops, marinated cremini mushrooms, house-made peanut butter, sport peppers, sliced cucumbers, diced tomatoes, ketchup, mustard, and/or creamy lime cilantro sauce.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Holiday Shopping Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – This is the last weekend before Christmas and the chilly temperatures are serving as quite the reminder that the big day is fast approaching. There will be some chances for scattered showers overnight, but tomorrow afternoon looks to be dry in the region. The colder conditions will continue through the weekend with highs […]
OHIO STATE
WTNH

Here’s how long $1M will last you in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, and the same goes for a million of them. Still, it won’t last as long in Connecticut as it will in other states, according to a GOBankingRates analysis. The ranking places the Constitution State as the eighth-worst state for a […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WBOY 12 News

The castles of West Virginia

When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases, deaths rise in West Virginia on Friday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases continued to increase Friday as health officials reported four more virus-related deaths in West Virginia. The state’s active case total moved to 1,160, up 132 from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Officials reported 430 new positive cases for the day.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTNH.com

Best ranked hot chocolate in Conn., according to Yelp

Conn. (WTNH) — As the weather cools down, hot chocolate is on the mind. It’s an easy way to warm up — especially on these near-freezing New England days — but also the perfect excuse to get out and grab a drink with friends. Also, hot chocolate is ideal for anyone this season that’s not a coffee drinker.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WOWK 13 News

Thousands of West Virginia residents affected by Optimum outage

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Optimum is aware of the outage affecting West Virginia customers in the Nitro-Cross Lanes area on Saturday. Optimum’s outage map shows various outages in Nitro and Cross Lanes, with thousands of customers being affected in the area as of 12:15 p.m. Metro 911 says Optimum’s estimated restoration […]
NITRO, WV
WTNH

Conn. cannabis program point-person resigns

Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP)’s Deputy Commissioner Andrea Comer, who was spear-heading the Cannabis Program in the state while overseeing the Social Equity Council, has resigned. The DCP shared the news Saturday, noting that Comer’s resignation will go into effect at the end of the month. Comer is leaving to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

