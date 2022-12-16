Read full article on original website
Related
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Picks Surprising Name To End Roman Reigns’ Title Run
Roman Reigns has been the top star in WWE for years now and he’s been dominating the competition. The Tribal Chief has been carrying the Universal Championship for over two years, and he became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion when he defeated Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match at WrestleMania 38.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Comments On Her Relationship With Ronda Rousey
Liv Morgan may no longer be the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion, but she does hold the distinction of being the only woman on the roster to have defeated Ronda Rousey twice. Unfortunately for Morgan, despite winning the title by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Rousey and then successfully defending the championship against her at SummerSlam — albeit in controversial fashion — Rousey ultimately got the better of the fan favorite and won back the title at Extreme Rules.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Pulls Hall Of Famer From ECW Tribute Show
ECW has long been defunct but it seems that the legacy of Extreme Championship Wrestling is still going strong as people all over the world continue to pay tribute to the promotion. PWInsider is reporting that WWE made the decision to pull Hall of Famer and NXT coach D-Von Dudley...
ringsidenews.com
Lana Makes More Money From Her Premium Service Than Her Best Year In WWE
Lana was once heavily featured on WWE television, where she was involved in a feud with Nia Jax and others. Her run with the company ended after WWE released her due to budget cuts. Lana had a lucrative contract with the company, and her release shocked fans. Now it seems Lana made more money from her premium service than from her best years in WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Will Never Forget Eric Bischoff Calling Him When His Son Reid Died
The Nature Boy Ric Flair enjoys voicing his opinion and sharing his thoughts on hot-button wrestling issues, whether they be from the past or the present. He recently brought out a past incident involving WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. Ric Flair took out some time to address the animosity between himself and Bischoff, but he also revealed why he respects Easy E.
MMAmania.com
Bloodbath! Twitter reacts to UFC Vegas 66 ‘Prelims’ carnage: ‘It’s a crime scene’
Rafa Garcia and Hayisaer Maheshate collided in a catchweight bout earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 66 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it turned into one of the bloodiest fights of the year. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 66 On ESPN+
stillrealtous.com
Triple H To Get Involved In Current Feud?
Business has been picking up in the United States Title scene and on the most recent episode of Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley faced off to determine the number one contender for the belt. At one point Lashley had Rollins in the Hurt Lock and the referee...
stillrealtous.com
Mandy Rose Reportedly Making Big Money Following WWE Release
Last week was a rollercoaster for Mandy Rose as she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday and it was reported the next day that she had been released from her WWE contract. Mandy was said to be in good spirits following her WWE release and it looks like she’s doing just fine.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Wants To Feud With The Bloodline
There’s no denying that The Bloodline have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with as they’ve become one of the most dominant groups in years. The Judgment Day have also been working hard to establish themselves as a group and it sounds like Damian Priest is interested in seeing the two factions go toe to toe.
stillrealtous.com
Update On Goldberg’s Contract Status With WWE
Goldberg hasn’t wrestled a match since he faced off against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber back in February and it’s been rumored that the former Universal Champion signed a new contract. According to the rumor Goldberg had signed a two year deal with five matches guaranteed, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Loses Title Belt
WrestleMania 39 is set to take place from SoFi Stadium in April and WWE held a WrestleMania launch party a few months ago to build up hype for the event. WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg was on hand for the launch party and he was given a golden WWE Championship belt.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Teasing Royal Rumble Appearance?
We’re only a few weeks away from the Royal Rumble and you never know who might show up and try to earn the chance to main event WrestleMania 39. It’s common for former WWE Superstars to make surprise appearances in the Royal Rumble matches, and it seems that Chris Masters is trying to get the wrestling world talking.
ringsidenews.com
Mick Foley Admits Stephanie McMahon Rescued Him During Promos When He Forgot His Lines
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is considered a legend in the pro wrestling industry. Mick Foley worked for several companies before joining WWE, where he earned a reputation as a hardcore legend. The WWE legend recently recalled the help Stephanie McMahon offered, and that obviously stuck with him. Former...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Veteran Accuses John Laurinaitis Of Taking Advantage Of Girls In The Locker Room
John Laurinaitis was the Head of Talent Relations until he was released from his duties following Vince McMahon’s exit. Following his departure from the company, Jim Ross commented that Laurinaitis deserves to be out of a job for what he did to him. Dutch Mantell addressed Jim Ross’ comments...
stillrealtous.com
CM Punk Spotted With Current AEW Star
CM Punk hasn’t appeared on AEW programming in months, but he’s still a hot topic as people in the wrestling world are wondering what the future holds for the former AEW World Champion. During his time in All Elite Wrestling it seems that CM Punk bonded with Dax...
stillrealtous.com
Kurt Angle On If He Has Any Regrets About His Wrestling Career
Kurt Angle accomplished a lot during his career inside the squared circle, but he hung up the boots for good after he was defeated by Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. Angle dedicated years of his life to amateur wrestling and professional wrestling, so walking away from the business was a big change for him.
nodq.com
Former WWE star admits to using steroids and says “I wish I would have taken more”
During an appearance on The Monte & The Pharaoh podcast, former WWE star Maven said the following about his wrestling career…. “I loved everything about it. the good, the bad, the ups, the downs. I’m not going to lie, the money. I’m the one wrestler, I’m going to be perfectly honest, whether you like or dislike my answer. I hate it when guys talk about, ‘Did you take steroids?’ and they beat around it. I did them. I did. I’m not sorry for it. I wish I would have taken more. I would have done everything the same. At this point in my life, at 46, there is no one I’m trying to get the approval of. Why lie?” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
stillrealtous.com
Kofi Kingston Reveals Big Goal He Wants To Achieve Before He Retires
Kofi Kingston has been lucky to have a long career with WWE and he’s appeared in his fair share of Royal Rumble matches. Kofi’s Royal Rumble performances are usually one of the highlights of the annual match, and he’s already declared himself for the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On John Cena Boosting Ticket Sales For WWE SmackDown
It’s been a while since fans have seen John Cena step into the ring and wrestle a match, but it’s been confirmed that he’ll be lacing up his sneakers when he teams up with Kevin Owens to face Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns next week on SmackDown.
MMA Fighting
BKFC: Paige VanZant ‘welcome’ to compete again, but she’s doing ‘very, very well’ outside of fighting
Paige VanZant was originally scheduled to make her return to bare-knuckle competition in August, but her fight was cancelled, and the expectation was that she would be rebooked before the end of 2022. Unfortunately, no fight was ever rescheduled, and VanZant has kept busy lately with endeavors outside of fighting,...
Comments / 0