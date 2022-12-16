Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
KRDO
Gilgeous-Alexander hits game-winner as Thunder edge Blazers
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a baseline jumper as time expired to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder over the Portland Trail Blazers 123-121 and ruin Damian Lillard’s record-setting night. Gilgeous-Alexander drove to his left and drained a 14-foot pullup over Justise Winslow. The shot capped a 35-point performance for Gilgeous-Alexander. Lillard made a reverse layup with 3.5 seconds remaining to tie it. He finished with 28 points and broke Clyde Drexler’s franchise career scoring record. Drexler had 18,040 points for the Trail Blazers from 1983-95.
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KRDO
Kings get second straight shootout win, beat Sharks 3-2
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Moore scored the shootout winner for the second straight game, giving the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks. Phillip Danault had a power-play goal and Jaret Anderson-Dolan also scored in regulation as the Kings won consecutive games for the first time since the end of their four-game win streak on Nov. 12 Pheonix Copley made 23 saves and had an assist, getting his fourth win in five games since he was called up to Los Angeles. Timo Meier had a goal and an assist, and Kevin Labanc also scored for the Sharks. James Reimer had 39 saves. Moore won it in the fourth round of the tiebreaker after Kevin Fiala and Labanc each made their tries in the third.
KRDO
Johnston’s goal leads Stars over Blue Jackets 2-1
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored 55 seconds into the second period and the Dallas Stars beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 to remain atop the Central Division. Jason Robertson also scored for Dallas and Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots in his 100th NHL game. Oettinger lost his shutout bid when Ken Johnson beat him with a backhander with 15 seconds remaining. The Stars have won seven of their last nine games, including a 3-1-1 road trip. Daniil Tarasov stopped 32 shots in his third straight loss for Columbus, which has lost four straight overall and six of its last eight at home (2-5-1). The Blue Jackets were coming off a winless three-game road trip and sit in last place in the Eastern Conference.
Comments / 0