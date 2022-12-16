ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Astros linked to former rival player in free agency

The Houston Astros could be letting bygones be bygones in free agency this MLB offseason. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that veteran utility man Jurickson Profar is one of the players being considered by the Astros as they continue to search for upgrades. Heyman adds that outfielder Michael Conforto is also under consideration, as is a reunion with Michael Brantley.
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Yankees see Gold Glove outfielder on the trade market

Brian Cashman knows his offseason isn’t done. Sure, the New York Yankees general manager can bask in the glow of re-signing outfielder Aaron Judge to a record-setting, nine-year, $360 million contract and landing two-time All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon with a six-year, $162 million deal. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Lookout Landing

The Mariners are spoiling an opportunity, not their fans

The Seattle Mariners are ignoring a route to improving their 2023 roster. However you may feel about the decisions of the M’s front office and ownership group this winter (and I of course hope you’ll feel closer to how I do by the end of this article), this is a rather unimpeachable starting ground. As Larry Stone noted Friday, the M’s abstinence-only approach to the top tier of free agency this winter has been an intentional choice, a surprising departure from even last winter when the organization signed the reigning Cy Young winner Robbie Ray and was heavily involved in the bidding for SS/2B Trevor Story, who ultimately took $15 million more and an extra year from the Boston Red Sox than Seattle’s rumored five-year, $125 million offer. This winter, with the club coming off its second-straight 90-win season and a drought-ending Wild Card berth ultimately ended in an ALDS sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros, it seemed the team was preparing for another significant step forward this winter to attempt to track down the Houston club that finished 16 games ahead of them in the AL West.
SEATTLE, WA
gotodestinations.com

5 of The Best Pizza Spots in Seattle – (With Cheesy Photos)

As you might have expected, Seattle gets experimental with their pizza, and we’ve covered a few pizza spots that do just that to great effect. But don’t get us wrong, Seattle pizzerias can do traditional pies that can stand toe to toe with the shops in Chicago, Detroit and New York! We cover a few of them as well.
SEATTLE, WA

