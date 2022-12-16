Read full article on original website
The Dodgers recent signed outfielder, Bradley Zimmer to a minor league deal
Dodgers sign another pitcher to their 2023 pitching staff. His name is Jacob Pilarski.
Dansby Swanson leaves Braves, inks 7-year deal with Chicago Cubs, sources say
ATLANTA — Braves fans will have yet another heart wrenching goodbye this offseason as they will be forced to say farewell to the second star to depart via free agency in as many seasons. Dansby Swanson, a hometown kid who was raised in Kennesaw, is leaving the Braves after...
Should L.A. gives Lux the keys to the car at shortstop?
The Houston Astros could be letting bygones be bygones in free agency this MLB offseason. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that veteran utility man Jurickson Profar is one of the players being considered by the Astros as they continue to search for upgrades. Heyman adds that outfielder Michael Conforto is also under consideration, as is a reunion with Michael Brantley.
Brian Cashman knows his offseason isn’t done. Sure, the New York Yankees general manager can bask in the glow of re-signing outfielder Aaron Judge to a record-setting, nine-year, $360 million contract and landing two-time All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon with a six-year, $162 million deal. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
The Mariners are spoiling an opportunity, not their fans
The Seattle Mariners are ignoring a route to improving their 2023 roster. However you may feel about the decisions of the M’s front office and ownership group this winter (and I of course hope you’ll feel closer to how I do by the end of this article), this is a rather unimpeachable starting ground. As Larry Stone noted Friday, the M’s abstinence-only approach to the top tier of free agency this winter has been an intentional choice, a surprising departure from even last winter when the organization signed the reigning Cy Young winner Robbie Ray and was heavily involved in the bidding for SS/2B Trevor Story, who ultimately took $15 million more and an extra year from the Boston Red Sox than Seattle’s rumored five-year, $125 million offer. This winter, with the club coming off its second-straight 90-win season and a drought-ending Wild Card berth ultimately ended in an ALDS sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros, it seemed the team was preparing for another significant step forward this winter to attempt to track down the Houston club that finished 16 games ahead of them in the AL West.
As you might have expected, Seattle gets experimental with their pizza, and we’ve covered a few pizza spots that do just that to great effect. But don’t get us wrong, Seattle pizzerias can do traditional pies that can stand toe to toe with the shops in Chicago, Detroit and New York! We cover a few of them as well.
