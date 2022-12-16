ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FodorsTravel

How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant

What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
travelawaits.com

These Are The 10 Most Expensive Airports To Fly Out Of In The U.S.

If you think it’s costing more to fly these days, it’s not just your imagination. Airfare has indeed risen significantly over the past two years. For instance, the national average cost of airfare was $397 in the second quarter of this year, according to SmartAsset, which offers consumer-focused financial information. That’s a 21 percent increase over the cost of airfare in the second quarter of 2021. It’s also the highest national average cost of airfare since 2014, SmartAsset notes.
travelnoire.com

These Are The 10 Best And Worst Cities To Live For Singles

Almost half of the adult population in the U.S. are single. Some are happy being single, while others are searching for the love of their life. Personal finance website WalletHub analyzed over 180 cities in the U.S. on the cities that are best for finding love. The cities were compared across 36 key indicators of dating-friendliness, such as the number of online dating opportunities and the average price for a two-person meal.
travelnoire.com

Going On A Road Trip? Here Are The 5 Best Car Rental Companies In The U.S.

Road trips have become increasingly popular since the pandemic. Rental cars are a great choice for travelers who want to explore new cities at their leisure. With so many rental car companies, how do you know which will give you the best bang for your buck?. Study Finds recently compared...
travelnoire.com

Put Your Dollars To Work! The Best Airline And Hotel Rewards Program To Join In 2023

If you haven’t joined a travel rewards program, 2023 is your year to start. Put your dollars spent booking hotels and flights to work and earn points towards perks, discounts, and elite status. NerdWallet recently spent months collecting data and analyzing rewards programs to determine the airline and hotel...

