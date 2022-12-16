President Biden signed legislation Tuesday to ban the private ownership of lions, tigers and other big cats after a successful years-long campaign by Carole Baskin, the main antagonist of the Netflix series “Tiger King.” Biden signed the Big Cat Public Safety Act without a public ceremony, dashing speculation that he might host the ban’s top celebrity advocate. The bill passed the Senate without a single “no” vote on Dec. 7 after clearing the House by 278-134 in July. The legislation forbids private big cat owners from acquiring new animals while forcing them to register their existing stocks. It also bans direct public contact with six species...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO