MASH alumnus qualifies for Olympic trials in speedskating, prepares for U.S. Nationals

Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
4 Christmas destinations just a road trip away from Western Pa.
Here is a look at four holiday-themed destinations, in addition to Overly’s Country Christmas, just a road trip away that people can enjoy this Christmas season. Jimmy Stewart Museum in Indiana, Pa. “It’s a Wonderful Life” fans can learn more about the life of the film’s star at the...
3 Great Pizza Places In Erie
If you're looking for great pizza in Erie, PA, then you're in luck! This city has plenty of delicious options to choose from, ranging from classic Italian recipes to creative contemporary pies.
Holiday storm coming Friday through Sunday
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A white Christmas will not just be a dream this year. Here’s some preliminary information on the strong storm that will affect our area over the weekend. It a “Trifecta” — wind, cold & snow. It’s too early to tell amounts, but it will be plowable snow and roads will get snow covered […]
butlerradio.com
New Penn Theater Owner Details Plans
The new owner of the Penn Theater is outlining his plans for the facility. Bryan Frenchak, a Butler native who became a real estate developer in Houston, Texas, purchased the Penn Theater earlier this year. He envisions it serving as a multi-purpose venue in downtown. “We could potentially have a...
Lake-effect snow warnings still in effect into tonight
From your Weather Authority, lake-effect snow warnings are still in effect for Erie and Chautauqua counties into the night. Another 1 to 3 inches of snow the rest of the day in those two counties with perhaps some locally higher amounts up to 4 to 5 inches where squalls persist. There is much less coverage […]
erienewsnow.com
Church and Murdock Value Legacy: Giving you the Business
Almost 77 years ago, two World War || veterans started a commercial electrical business, the sons of one of them, along with a grandson continue their legacy to this day. Deer mounts surround the office of Jess Murdock, hunting and a family legacy are a big focus of this President and CEO of Church and Murdock, a decades old electrical contracting company in Erie county.
cranberryeagle.com
Butler boy fighting rare form of cancer
Aiden Bartley is a typical 9-year-old boy. A fourth-grader at McQuiston Elementary School, he loves to play dek hockey and hockey video games. What sets Aiden apart is he’s one of only two children in the United States to be diagnosed with the adult form of pancreatic adenocarcinoma, a cancer of the pancreas.
yourerie
Large winter storm will affect the area Thursday into the Christmas weekend
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Wintertime arrives at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday, and Mother Nature will make sure we get a good taste of winter fury later this week. A major winter storm will develop in the Midwest, then combine with another storm coming up from the Gulf of Mexico. The Midwest storm will provide the cold and wind, while the gulf storm will provide the moisture to give us a good hit of winter here in the Erie region.
Man charged with flying plane too low over YSU game arrested
A man has been arrested after he was charged for flying his plane too low over a YSU game.
erienewsnow.com
Mercyhurst Police Training Academy Cadets Graduate
The Mercyhurst Police Training Academy graduating 13 cadets. They are now trained to hold positions within the criminal justice system. Two of them, Kelvin R. Munoz-Carrero and Joshua S. Semczuk will be sworn in as City of Erie police officers on December 20th. The Director of the Mercyhurst Police Training...
yourerie
Lake Effect Snow and Squalls for Today into Tonight
Lake effect snow bands will affect the area on a WSW flow through today. Heaviest bands will affect the lake shore areas to a Wattsburg-Waterford line into extreme NE Ohio and east into Chautauqua county. Lesser amounts to the south. Snow amounts in the 4-6″ range for most of northern Erie County, including Erie. 1-3″ Edinboro to Corry, and less than 2″ Meadville and Warren by sunset. Add in wind gusts to 30 mph and there will be some blowing snow. Take special care traveling today with the return of winter weather to the region. More lake effect snows, with smaller amounts, for tonight in the same areas. Snow will wind down tomorrow.
WFMJ.com
UPDATE: Mastiff found emaciated in Mahoning County now in foster home
The people of Animal Charity of Ohio call the story of Henderson the Mastiff “a true Christmas miracle.”. The dog found in Mahoning County in an emaciated and anemic condition earlier this month is now in a foster home following two weeks of intensive veterinary care. Henderson was taken...
After 20 years, Mosquito Lake marina under new ownership
In August, we brought you a story about plans to rebuild the marina at Mosquito Lake. Today, the previous owners found out they will no longer be owning the marina.
Local barn renovation into wedding, banquet center near completion
The Barn at Firestone Farms on Route 14 in Columbiana is almost ready for business.
yourerie
Chargers waived for Erie teen in October shooting of 16-year-old girl
Chargers waived for Erie teen in October shooting of 16-year-old girl. Chargers waived for Erie teen in October shooting …. Chargers waived for Erie teen in October shooting of 16-year-old girl. Jet Pet: Thelma & Louise, 3-month-old Shepherd-Lab …. Jet Pet: Thelma & Louise, 3-month-old Shepherd-Lab mix. County Executive reacts...
erienewsnow.com
Titusville Police Department Launches Project IT: Improving Titusville
The Titusville Police Department is launching Project IT: Improving Titusville, in an effort to improve the overall prosperity of the community. The police department announced the launch of Project IT on their Facebook page. The project will include investments into personnel, technology, and equipment. Project IT was provided with $132,721...
Want to find the best holiday lights in Erie? This map has you covered
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There was a time when seeing the best holiday lights meant driving aimlessly through neighborhoods. Either you knew about the lights (likely through word of mouth), or you personally hunted for them. Those days are over for locals who want to enjoy a homegrown holiday display. Throughout Erie, silver lanes are aglow, it’s […]
erienewsnow.com
4 Free COVID Tests Available Again Per Household
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — The White House is ramping up COVID prevention measures amid an uptick in cases this winter. The administration announced new plans last week, including sending four more COVID tests to each household who requests them. The program was paused at the end of...
explorejeffersonpa.com
PennDOT Names Winners of Paint the Plow Contest in District 10
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – PennDOT recently named the winners of District 10 Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. (Pictured above: Keystone High School received an honorable mention in District 10’s Paint the Plow Safety Outreach Contest.) The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) also announced Butler County Area...
uncoveringpa.com
Driving Through the Presque Isle Lights During Christmas in Erie, PA
There are few better summertime destinations in Pennsylvania than Presque Isle State Park in Erie. However, as a primarily beach destination, it’s often quiet in the off-season. So, when I heard they set up Christmas lights during the holiday season, I was excited for an excuse to visit. Presque...
