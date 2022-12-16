Read full article on original website
CNBC
Omicron boosters are 84% effective at keeping seniors from being hospitalized with Covid, CDC says
The new omicron boosters are very effective at preventing seniors from being hospitalized with Covid, according to a new CDC study. U.S. health officials have focused in particular on making sure more vulnerable populations, such as older adults, stay up to date on their Covid vaccines. "There are still too...
scitechdaily.com
Coronavirus Cure Breakthrough – Scientists Have Found a Potential Basis
They discovered that the organic compound can bind to many SARS-CoV-2 proteins. Researchers have discovered that salen can effectively bind a number of proteins of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. CoV-2’s Scientists utilized molecular docking to reveal that salen binds to the non-structural protein nsp14, which prevents the virus from being destroyed. The discovery may aid in the development of novel drugs and coronavirus infection treatments. The study’s findings were recently published in the journal Polycyclic Aromatic Compounds.
California changing pay requirement for workers with COVID-19
California regulators voted Thursday to end a rule requiring companies to pay employees who can't work because they got infected with COVID-19 while on the job.
COVID-19 is about to explode in China. What that could mean for the United States.
Experts are predicting COVID cases in China will explode after the country ended its strict zero-COVID policy. Here's how the US may be affected.
"Explosion" of COVID cases in China not due to relaxed rules, WHO says
China is facing its biggest public health challenge since the start of the coronavirus pandemic more than three years ago. Nine days after the government abruptly abandoned its draconian "zero-COVID" policy, halting mandatory mass-testing and forcible quarantines, COVID-19 is once again spreading like wildfire across the vast country. On Friday, local media outlets within China's tightly controlled press reported some of the first fatalities blamed on COVID since the restrictions were lifted. Two former Chinese state media journalists died in Beijing, on December 8 and 15, according to the outlets. Both were men in their 70s. Official government agencies have...
US News and World Report
WebMD
Long COVID Risk Makes It Worth Avoiding Second Infections
Dec. 19, 2022 -- Alexander Truong, MD, has been seeing long COVID patients for more than 2 years but thought the numbers would have significantly dwindled by now. Instead, a steady flow of patients still shows up at the Emory Executive Park post-COVID clinic he and a colleague launched in fall 2020 in Atlanta. And among patients infected more than once, the symptoms appear worse.
US News and World Report
China Races to Bolster Health System as COVID Surge Sparks Global Concern
BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Cities across China scrambled to install hospital beds and build fever screening clinics on Tuesday as authorities reported five more deaths and international concern grew about Beijing's surprise decision to let the virus run free. China this month began dismantling its stringent "zero-COVID" regime of lockdowns and testing...
US News and World Report
Pandemic Brought Surge in Teen Drug Overdose Deaths
TUESDAY, Dec. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Deaths of teens from drug overdoses soared starting in late 2019, and though they appear to be on the decline, they remain much higher than in 2019, U.S. health officials report. Most of these deaths are due to illegally made fentanyl mixed with...
msn.com
MedicalXpress
Pandemic's many effects on older women documented
A new supplemental issue to The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences, titled "The Impact, Experience, and Challenges of COVID-19: The Women's Health Initiative (WHI)," explores key areas on how older women initially responded to the threat of COVID-19, their concerns about the pandemic, and aspects of their prior health and well-being that may have influenced the impact of COVID-19 on their lives.
US News and World Report
EXPERT: China’s COVID policy could put us ‘right back at the beginning’
Following protests China lifted some of its zero COVID restrictions this month. There has already been a spike in cases. An expert told WWL’s Newell Normand this week that the move has the potential to set China – and the world – back.
Beijing locks itself down as a wave of cases and uncertainty follows ‘zero Covid’ retreat
HONG KONG — Many people in China have bristled under the weight of “zero Covid” restrictions, strict measures to keep a tight grip on infections while much of the world opened back up. Now those curbs are suddenly being swept aside in the wake of rare nationwide...
CNBC
New Covid model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023
China's national health authority has not reported any official Covid deaths since the lifting of Covid restrictions. The last official deaths were reported on Dec. 3. Total pandemic fatalities stand at 5,235. Other experts expect some 60% of China's population will eventually be infected, with a peak expected in January,...
US News and World Report
US News and World Report
