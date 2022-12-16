ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Coronavirus Cure Breakthrough – Scientists Have Found a Potential Basis

They discovered that the organic compound can bind to many SARS-CoV-2 proteins. Researchers have discovered that salen can effectively bind a number of proteins of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. CoV-2’s Scientists utilized molecular docking to reveal that salen binds to the non-structural protein nsp14, which prevents the virus from being destroyed. The discovery may aid in the development of novel drugs and coronavirus infection treatments. The study’s findings were recently published in the journal Polycyclic Aromatic Compounds.
Markets Insider

US inflation is history, unemployment may spike, and stocks could surge 15% next year, Jeremy Siegel says. Here are the Wharton professor's 12 best quotes from this week.

The inflation threat has passed but unemployment is set to jump, Jeremy Siegel said. The US economy can still avoid a recession with the Fed's help, the Wharton professor argued. Siegel suggested the stock market has bottomed already and could jump 15% next year. The inflation threat has faded, unemployment...
CBS Sacramento

"Explosion" of COVID cases in China not due to relaxed rules, WHO says

China is facing its biggest public health challenge since the start of the coronavirus pandemic more than three years ago. Nine days after the government abruptly abandoned its draconian "zero-COVID" policy, halting mandatory mass-testing and forcible quarantines, COVID-19 is once again spreading like wildfire across the vast country. On Friday, local media outlets within China's tightly controlled press reported some of the first fatalities blamed on COVID since the restrictions were lifted. Two former Chinese state media journalists died in Beijing, on December 8 and 15, according to the outlets. Both were men in their 70s. Official government agencies have...
US News and World Report

U.S. Poised to Become Net Exporter of Crude Oil in 2023

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per...
WASHINGTON STATE
WebMD

Long COVID Risk Makes It Worth Avoiding Second Infections

Dec. 19, 2022 -- Alexander Truong, MD, has been seeing long COVID patients for more than 2 years but thought the numbers would have significantly dwindled by now. Instead, a steady flow of patients still shows up at the Emory Executive Park post-COVID clinic he and a colleague launched in fall 2020 in Atlanta. And among patients infected more than once, the symptoms appear worse.
ATLANTA, GA
US News and World Report

China Races to Bolster Health System as COVID Surge Sparks Global Concern

BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Cities across China scrambled to install hospital beds and build fever screening clinics on Tuesday as authorities reported five more deaths and international concern grew about Beijing's surprise decision to let the virus run free. China this month began dismantling its stringent "zero-COVID" regime of lockdowns and testing...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Pandemic Brought Surge in Teen Drug Overdose Deaths

TUESDAY, Dec. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Deaths of teens from drug overdoses soared starting in late 2019, and though they appear to be on the decline, they remain much higher than in 2019, U.S. health officials report. Most of these deaths are due to illegally made fentanyl mixed with...
msn.com

Stock market live news updates: Stocks sink after more bad news on the US economy

Stocks sank on Friday as the U.S. stock market logged its second-straight weekly loss. At the close, the S&P 500 was down 1.1%, the Dow was off 0.9%, and the Nasdaq fell 1%. Friday's leg lower for stocks followed preliminary readings on economic activity in the U.S. this month from S&P Global, which showed a further deterioration in activity to start December.
MedicalXpress

Pandemic's many effects on older women documented

A new supplemental issue to The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences, titled "The Impact, Experience, and Challenges of COVID-19: The Women's Health Initiative (WHI)," explores key areas on how older women initially responded to the threat of COVID-19, their concerns about the pandemic, and aspects of their prior health and well-being that may have influenced the impact of COVID-19 on their lives.
US News and World Report

Brazil's Lower House to Cut Life Span of Bill That Increases Spending Cap

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian lawmakers reached an agreement on Tuesday to cut the length of a proposal to expand the country's spending cap to fund social welfare payments, said congressman Claudio Cajado. The constitutional amendment, if approved by the lower house, would raise the spending cap by some 145 billion...
CNBC

New Covid model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023

China's national health authority has not reported any official Covid deaths since the lifting of Covid restrictions. The last official deaths were reported on Dec. 3. Total pandemic fatalities stand at 5,235. Other experts expect some 60% of China's population will eventually be infected, with a peak expected in January,...
US News and World Report

U.S. Moves to Ease Aid Delivery Amid Sanctions After UN Exemptions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is moving to ease the delivery of humanitarian assistance without running afoul of international sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department said Tuesday, implementing recently adopted United Nations exemptions. The United Nations Security Council this month moved to exempt humanitarian assistance from international sanctions after aid groups...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Finalizes Tough New Emissions Rules to Cut Smog From Heavy-Duty Trucks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday finalized new emissions standards to drastically cut smog- and soot-forming emissions from heavy-duty trucks, the first of a series of actions planned to cut vehicle pollution. The new standards, the first update to clean air standards for heavy duty trucks...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy