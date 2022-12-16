Read full article on original website
Related
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Picks Surprising Name To End Roman Reigns’ Title Run
Roman Reigns has been the top star in WWE for years now and he’s been dominating the competition. The Tribal Chief has been carrying the Universal Championship for over two years, and he became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion when he defeated Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match at WrestleMania 38.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
ringsidenews.com
Lana Makes More Money From Her Premium Service Than Her Best Year In WWE
Lana was once heavily featured on WWE television, where she was involved in a feud with Nia Jax and others. Her run with the company ended after WWE released her due to budget cuts. Lana had a lucrative contract with the company, and her release shocked fans. Now it seems Lana made more money from her premium service than from her best years in WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Compares Mandy Rose's Firing To Vince McMahon's Resignation
Last week, WWE released Mandy Rose following her 413-day reign as "NXT" Women's Champion due to the content she had been releasing on her personal FanTime page. Back in July, Vince McMahon abruptly retired due to sexual assault allegations and others that have piled up or resurfaced ever since his resignation. The only similarity between the two individuals is that neither work for WWE anymore. However, Kevin Nash had a comparison to make when it came to both departures — especially now that murmurs of McMahon thinking about a return have surfaced.
wrestletalk.com
Vince McMahon’s Dislike Of Former WWE Star Led To Popular Team Not Being Pushed
There have been many instances of WWE creative not pushing wrestlers who naturally got over with the fanbase. One major example of this was with Rusev Day. The duo of Rusev and Aiden English became one of the hottest acts in the company in 2017 and 2018, but never really got presented as such on SmackDown.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Wants To Battle Roman Reigns & The Bloodline
WWE star Damian Priest of the Judgement Day has proposed that his group should clash with Roman Reigns’ Bloodline faction. The current iteration of the Judgement Day includes Priest, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The original leader and founder of the group Edge was kicked out in June.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Loses Title Belt
WrestleMania 39 is set to take place from SoFi Stadium in April and WWE held a WrestleMania launch party a few months ago to build up hype for the event. WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg was on hand for the launch party and he was given a golden WWE Championship belt.
stillrealtous.com
CM Punk Spotted With Current AEW Star
CM Punk hasn’t appeared on AEW programming in months, but he’s still a hot topic as people in the wrestling world are wondering what the future holds for the former AEW World Champion. During his time in All Elite Wrestling it seems that CM Punk bonded with Dax...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Veteran Accuses John Laurinaitis Of Taking Advantage Of Girls In The Locker Room
John Laurinaitis was the Head of Talent Relations until he was released from his duties following Vince McMahon’s exit. Following his departure from the company, Jim Ross commented that Laurinaitis deserves to be out of a job for what he did to him. Dutch Mantell addressed Jim Ross’ comments...
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Riddle's Current Whereabouts Seemingly Confirmed
It was recently reported that the reason for Matt Riddle's disappearance from WWE programming – written off with a "six-week" recovery period for a storyline injury at the hands of Solo Sikoa — was for him to enter an inpatient drug rehab program after failing at least two drug tests. That was followed up by additional information that WWE wasn't denying it.
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Threatens To Verbally Assassinate Radio Host, AEW Dynamite Meet & Greet, More
WFAN Sports Radio broadcaster Craig Carton wants to go head-to-head with AEW World Champion MJF, which resulted in the following reply from the Salt of the Earth:. “I’ll come on to assassinate this man verbally.”. All Elite Wrestling will be holding a meet and greet prior to tomorrow’s Holiday...
ewrestlingnews.com
Media Expert Predicts Which Company Will Buy WWE In The Near Future
The possibility of WWE being sold has been a widely-discussed topic in recent years. The Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand offered his educated prediction on what will happen with WWE in the near future, stating that he believes NBCUniversal will attempt to buy WWE outright after pushing to get the television rights to both RAW and SmackDown when negotiations for both shows begin in 2023.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Sting & Ultimate Warrior “Terrible”
A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled his early encounters with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and says the two stars were “terrible” in the ring. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior both conquered the wrestling world in very different ways despite starting out together as a tag team known as The Blade Runners.
nodq.com
Former WWE star admits to using steroids and says “I wish I would have taken more”
During an appearance on The Monte & The Pharaoh podcast, former WWE star Maven said the following about his wrestling career…. “I loved everything about it. the good, the bad, the ups, the downs. I’m not going to lie, the money. I’m the one wrestler, I’m going to be perfectly honest, whether you like or dislike my answer. I hate it when guys talk about, ‘Did you take steroids?’ and they beat around it. I did them. I did. I’m not sorry for it. I wish I would have taken more. I would have done everything the same. At this point in my life, at 46, there is no one I’m trying to get the approval of. Why lie?” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
wrestlinginc.com
Rapper Believes The Bloodline Storyline Is Struggling
One rapper believes that WWE is struggling with the next step in The Bloodline storyline. The Bloodline is widely regarded as the top faction in WWE with the best storyline. Even so, there is always room for criticism. Appearing on "Cheap Heat," rapper Sean "Smoke DZA" Pompey, admitted he wishes WWE would've done one thing differently with the story.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dakota Kai Aims To Headline WrestleMania With Rhea Ripley, Wants Storyline With Shayna Baszler
Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defeated Asuka and Alexa Bliss to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships this past month at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. From her humble beginnings in NXT, Kai has come a long way in WWE as she continues to play a crucial role in the Damage CTRL faction alongside Bayley and SKY. The Kiwi Superstar may not have won a bunch of titles in her seven years with WWE, but she definitely has been featured in some memorable feuds with certain wrestlers in the women’s division.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bushwhacker Luke Reacts To Triple H Taking Control Of WWE
Speaking on a recent episode of “Busted Open Radio,” WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke commented on Triple H taking over the role of Head of Creative in WWE, and his thoughts on Vince McMahon. He said,. “I was hoping since the son-in-law took over that they’d do...
wrestlinginc.com
Former NXT Star Returns On WWE Raw To Align With The Miz
Former "WWE NXT" North American Champion Bronson Reed returned to the promotion on the 12/19 "WWE Raw" in Des Moines, Iowa. Towards the closing stages of The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis ladder match, Lumis had all but secured victory upon climbing the ladder until Reed grabbed for his leg and pulled him down to the mat. Reed would follow it up with thunderous Avalanche and Tsunami top rope splash, before setting up the ladder in the middle of the ring for The Miz, who did the honors and reclaimed his "money" to win the match. After the bout, The Miz and Reed posed together, seemingly confirming their new on-screen alliance.
ewrestlingnews.com
Triple H Saw Bronson Reed As A Priority Re-Hiring
Signing Bronson Reed was a priority for Triple H ahead of the Australian’s WWE return this week. During this week’s episode of RAW, Reed returned to aid The Miz in his winner takes all ladder match with Dexter Lumis. Fightful Select reports that Reed was being seen as...
ewrestlingnews.com
Update On Kenny Omega’s Contract Status With AEW
Throughout pro wrestling history, wrestler contracts have been closely-guarded secrets. Details are hard to come by, so it can often be difficult to nail down exact dates for a contract’s expiration. We had reported previously that Kenny Omega’s original AEW contract is set to expire around the end of...
Comments / 0