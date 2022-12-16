If you polled 100 people and asked what their goals are, quite a few would inevitably mention their finances. It has been proven that making better financial decisions is a significant New Years’ resolution for people around the world. One of the most important ways to improve your finances is by creating different streams of passive income. Passive income, as the name implies, is money you don’t need to ‘work’ for, and that comes in without you doing anything. There are several ways to create passive income; real estate, stocks, and so on. But perhaps one of the most accessible ways is by leveraging the tools provided by Myntist.

1 DAY AGO