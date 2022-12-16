Happy New Year! I trust you had a wonderful holiday season!. For the past few years, instead of resolutions, I’ve made smaller, more attainable goals that set me up for success. Instead of promising to “eat healthier,” I made a few swaps to my lunch routine to cut down on carbs. “Exercise more” was what I wanted to achieve, but instead of leaving that resolution broad, I set a goal number of classes I wanted to attend for the year. In addition to making resolutions or setting goals, the new year is a good time to take stock of some of the less appealing but important life tasks we all should address. Things like updating our wills or appointing guardians for our children. Check out Sarah Lyons’ article for a list of important must-do’s in the new year. I must mention I especially loved her tip to tell people how you feel. Both my Dad and my brother passed away quickly and unexpectedly, but by the grace of God, my last conversations with both of them this side of heaven ended with, “I love you.” I had no inkling that those respective conversations would be my last and am so thankful that I told both how I felt. It’s so true that you never really know how long you have someone in your life, so make sure to let those important people know how you feel!

