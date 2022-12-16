Read full article on original website
kcparent.com
January KC Trivia
1. Of the four species of penguin at the Kansas City Zoo, which is the smallest as a full-grown adult? A) Gentoo B) Humboldt C) King D) Rockhopper. 2. What is average snowfall in KC in January? A) 2.5 inches B) 6.3 inches C) 4.1 inches D) 1.6 inches. Kansas...
Do you remember: White Christmases of Kansas City’s past
A white Christmas doesn’t happen every year in Kansas City; in fact, most years aren’t a white Christmas.
kcparent.com
Boredom Busters for Wintry Days
You and your crew wish you could kick Old Man Winter to the curb. Cold and gloomy days have been a mainstay of the forecast for the past month, cabin fever is alive and well, and everyone is bored. Don’t fret! Here at KC Parent, we’ve got you covered with things to do here, there and everywhere in between.
How to prepare your home before frigid temperatures hit Kansas City area
As very cold weather gets ready to sweep across the Kansas City metro, experts are sharing some tips on heating your home and ensuring your pipes don't freeze.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: A rare winter 8-punch ahead (MON-12/19)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — First off, Monday’s system looks like a no-big-deal event for the KC area. Temperatures overnight actually came up a few degrees and we may finish the day near 40 degrees or so. Any flakes that fall won’t really stick. Locally, there may be...
kcur.org
Looking for gift ideas around Kansas City? Try these DIY classes and experiences
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Christmas and Hanukkah are right around the corner, and for those that celebrate, it’s gift-buying crunch time. But whether you’re a detailed list keeper and buy everything in advance or you wait until the last minute and rush-order everything, it can be easy to get stumped about what to buy.
kcparent.com
Editor's Letter January 2023
Happy New Year! I trust you had a wonderful holiday season!. For the past few years, instead of resolutions, I’ve made smaller, more attainable goals that set me up for success. Instead of promising to “eat healthier,” I made a few swaps to my lunch routine to cut down on carbs. “Exercise more” was what I wanted to achieve, but instead of leaving that resolution broad, I set a goal number of classes I wanted to attend for the year. In addition to making resolutions or setting goals, the new year is a good time to take stock of some of the less appealing but important life tasks we all should address. Things like updating our wills or appointing guardians for our children. Check out Sarah Lyons’ article for a list of important must-do’s in the new year. I must mention I especially loved her tip to tell people how you feel. Both my Dad and my brother passed away quickly and unexpectedly, but by the grace of God, my last conversations with both of them this side of heaven ended with, “I love you.” I had no inkling that those respective conversations would be my last and am so thankful that I told both how I felt. It’s so true that you never really know how long you have someone in your life, so make sure to let those important people know how you feel!
Brookside business bringing new life to ‘New Dime Store’ space
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — LADYCO, a local women's boutique, has moved into the New Dime Store space in Brookside.
kcparent.com
Three Favorite Soup Spots
A warm bowl of soup on a cold day is a perfect winter meal! Treat your family to a delicious steaming bowl from Kansas City’s own eateries where local chefs know how to create tasty, filling and nutritious soups for every palate! Tip: Most of the restaurants below change their soup offerings frequently, with new choices appearing on their menus throughout the week.
Could Kansas City area see rolling blackouts during upcoming winter storm?
According to Southwest Power Pool, it has made changes to avoid any rolling blackouts like we saw in 2021 and their crews are ready for any potential outages.
Kansas City’s new airport terminal promises a completely different user experience
Construction of a gleaming new $1.5 billion terminal at Kansas City International Airport is nearly down to finishing touches. Kansas City residents voted by an overwhelming margin in 2017 to go ahead with the largest infrastructure project in the city’s history, trusting in promises that the new terminal would create a much-improved passenger experience and […] The post <strong>Kansas City’s new airport terminal promises a completely different user experience</strong> appeared first on The Beacon.
Kansas City Holds a World Record That’ll Never Be Broken Ever
It's been said that records are meant to be broken. That's probably true for many things, but not the world record that is held by Kansas City that will absolutely never be broken. I can practically guarantee it. I saw this mentioned by Darren Rovell and he's absolutely accurate. The...
bestattractions.org
Best 15 things to do in Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City, Missouri, is filled with exciting things to do. So whether you’re looking for family-friendly entertainment or just a night out on the town, there is something for everyone to enjoy. There are several different types of museums in Kansas City. There are art museums, science museums, and...
bluevalleypost.com
Here are the JoCo eateries you can hit up during KC Restaurant Week
It’s almost that time of year again. Next month, 10 days of Kansas City’s “premier dining event” will ensue with 2023’s Kansas City Restaurant Week. This year’s list includes a wide range of local eateries, some with long histories in the community and others still fairly new to the Kansas City metro area. A number of 2021’s participating restaurants are back this year as well.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
kcparent.com
Setting Realistic Resolutions
“Everything changes NOW!” bark those ambitious New Year’s resolutions. Your mind snaps to attention but then shifts into foggy overwhelm as it considers the drastic changes you’ll have to implement immediately, and then your eyes glaze over. Sound familiar? After so many years of feeling the pressure to come up with some great thing to change, I’m not a huge fan. Instead, I like to think of the goals I want to achieve in the new year. We parents have things we want to do for our family and with our family. We also want to be good role models for our kids and teach them good habits and life skills. How do we go about doing this? First, we have to start implementing these habits in our own lives. Kids naturally watch what we do and take it as an example of what they should do themselves.
Southwest Airlines adds three nonstop routes out of KCI Airport
Southwest Airlines will add three nonstop flights out of Kansas City International Airport, including to a top destination of local travelers.
KCTV 5
Goodbye, Gary! You know Gary, now meet his family
Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque property in Kansas City sells to local entrepreneur
The building housing Arthur Bryant's Barbeque restaurant in the 18th & Vine Jazz District has been sold to a new ownership group.
KCTV 5
Goodbye, Gary! Colleagues, past and present, honor Gary Amble
Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
