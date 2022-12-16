Read full article on original website
What Happens to Gucci Beauty Without Alessandro Michele?
The social media tributes began rolling in as soon as the news of Alessandro Michele’s exit from Gucci hit the Internet last month. “He made magic!” Tracee Ellis Ross posted on Instagram alongside a video of her peacocking on the LACMA Art + Film Gala red carpet in shimmering Michele-designed plumage; Harry Styles’s longtime stylist, Harry Lambert, posted a picture of a Gucci floral suit the singer wore to the 2015 American Music Awards—the first of many (many) Styles-Michele collaborations—with a caption that read, “where it all began.” But in all the accolades for the Gucci creative director, who was plucked from relative obscurity to lead one of fashion’s most talked-about turnarounds, not nearly enough has been said about Michele’s contributions to the beauty world. If his magpie creations and embrace of an eclectic eccentricity that blurred gender norms and timestamps rocked the fashion world, it forever altered the way makeup and fragrance are bought, sold, and enjoyed.
Margot Robbie Wears Her Wildest Red Carpet Look to Date
Margot Robbie never fails to turn heads on the red carpet, whether she’s draped in exquisite Chanel haute couture at the Mary Queen of Scots premiere in New York, or wearing an olive-green Jacquemus tiered maxi dress to promote Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. The Australian actor’s sartorial choices tend to err on the demure side, but her latest appearance threw fans a fashion curveball.
Vogue Editors’ Favorite Collections of the Year
There are many ways to take the measure of the year in fashion. We’ve tallied up 2022’s It items, from Luar’s Ana bag to JW Anderson’s pigeon. We’ve expounded on the moments we’ll all remember—shout-out to Timothée Chalamet in Haider Ackermann. We even talked to retailers about their top sellers. Newsflash! It was a big year for Valentino PP Pink.
Kim Is In Her Rodeo Fashion Phase
It’s been a big fashion year for Kim Kardashian. We’ve seen her cycle through an array of style eras, from superhero silhouettes to La Dolce Vita glamour. The latest theme on Kim’s sartorial agenda? Western-inspired pieces—with a healthy dollop of ’90s cool for good measure.
Bella Hadid Debuts a Dramatic Blonde Hair Transformation
Bella Hadid is going blonde for winter. The model teamed up with hairstylist Jessica Gillin and colorist-to-the-New-York-blondes Jenna Perry for a last-ditch 2022 hair transformation, switching her brunette for a waist-skimming mane of beige blonde that harkens color trends to come. “We have been dreaming up a lighter color for...
Who Was the Real Villain in Harry & Meghan?
Netflix’s Harry & Meghan was a modern and sometimes morbid fairy tale, diving with forensic detail into the couple’s Instagram-born love story, the complexities of her biracial identity, and each of their family sagas. But if Harry and Meghan, in their telling, are the heroes of the deftly produced docuseries, I wondered, as I fired up part two on Thursday, who would be branded the villain. Would it be the British tabloid media that gleefully tore down the duchess, or perhaps the rigid royal family, to whom the couple alluded in the first part of the show but stopped short of directly condemning?
Disney Channel's Former Costume Designer Doesn't Get the Y2K-Resurgence Either
If you grew up in the mid-2000s, you didn’t merely watch the Disney Channel, you became immersed in it. The shows often served as a springboard for the lead actors, such as Hilary Duff, Miley Cyrus, and Raven-Symoné, to become household—or, more accurately, playground—names. Merchandise, albums, and nationwide tours accompanied the most successful ones. The commercials between programs were, more often than not, adverts for other Disney Channel-affiliated works and products. And if all that wasn’t enough, there was the unforgettable, sparkly aesthetic—bedazzled flip phones, embroidered jeans, hot pink baby tees—that defined each show.
Rihanna Shares a First Look at Her Baby Boy on TikTok
When it comes to social media, if there’s one thing Rihanna knows, it’s how to make a splash. Whether it’s her hilariously savage clapbacks on Twitter from years past (“Good luck with booking that stage u speak of” should be printed out and hung in the Louvre), or the Instagram posts of her smoking cigars and drinking fine wine on one of her annual girls yacht trips, nobody seems to be having more fun with their posts than Rihanna. Plus, will there ever be a more iconic social media handle—ever—than “badgalriri”?
Olivia Dunne Models a Red Lacy Slip Dress in Her Latest Viral TikTok
The LSU gymnast showed off the outfit in her kitchen.
Learn Major Life Lessons From Naomi Campbell In Her New MasterClass
International supermodel Naomi Campbell has over three decades of experience walking and modeling for an inimitable slew of designers and photographers. In that same time, she has acted in Lee Daniels’ drama series Empire, raised money and brought attention to a variety of charitable causes, and advocated for greater diversity on catwalks. Her name is etched in pop culture history. (As Beyoncé once sang, “Do the Naomi Campbell walk.”) And now anyone can learn from one of the most successful supermodels to ever live, thanks to MasterClass.
The Best Dressed Stars This Week Slipped Into Streamlined Shapes
Simple can often be mistaken for boring, but this week’s red carpets proved that a streamlined shape can still bring some drama. Instead of dramatic shapes or over-the-top embellishments, the best dressed stars opted for designs that were decidedly pared-back—with just enough visual interest to make them shine.
What Sold in 2022: The Year of Valentino Pink, Rick Owens, Tote Bags, the ’90s, and Barely There Dressing
What Sold in 2022? Well, if the verdicts of the following six retailers from around the world are anything to go by, you likely went out, a lot, you dressed up, you got a leg up (heels are on the rise, again) and you timewarped back to the ’90s, complete with Gaultier, Mugler, Blumarine, vintage Gucci, and Diesel; Glenn Martens’s reimagining of the playfully poppish Italian jeans label has ticked the boxes for an awful lot of you.
Kendall Jenner Does Goth-Girl Lace
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. If you’re yet to binge-watch Netflix’s new hit series, Wednesday, know that it’s worth your while purely for the gothic fashion. From Jenna Ortega’s moody turn as lead character Wednesday Addams to Catherine Zeta-Jones’s iconic portrayal of the ever-glamorous Addams matriarch, Morticia, the show’s costumes are a feast for the eyes.
A New Book From A24 Offers a Hedonistic and Heartfelt Ode to the Dance Floor
There was a time not long ago when, for most around the world, tearing up the dance floor was but a distant memory. It’s a moment that Claire Marie Healy, the editor of A24’s latest coffee-table book On the Dance Floor: Spinning Out on Screen, remembers all too well. “We started developing the book in 2021 as we were coming out of a series of lockdowns,” she says. “With dance floors having been shut during that time—and only really just starting to get going again—it felt like an interesting moment to reflect on what dance floors really mean to us, and what they have meant to us. And what they can mean to us in the future.”
Welcome to The Tip-Off, Vogue Club's New Fashion Show!
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Vogue’s Market Editor Naomi Elizée is here to kick-start Vogue Club’s brand-new fashion video series! Each month, we'll be bringing you an exclusive debrief on what our editors are loving––and shopping––plus insider styling tips that won’t dent your bank account! In this episode: How to style a head-turning party dress, and the cozy sweater that fashion industry insiders want this holiday season...
When Is a Flannel Shirt Not a Flannel Shirt?—And Other Existential Questions of 2022
There was a shift this year in the world of luxury fashion that seems to have gone unreported: Namely, the eye has become an unreliable narrator in a predominantly “visual” industry. Things are literally not what they seem to be. Designers have many ways of playing with perception—cut...
Collection
If Marilyn Monroe were alive today, she’d look fabulous in one of Max Mara’s enveloping Teddy Bear coats—at least that is what Ian Griffith believes. “We share the same MM initials,” he said at a pre-fall appointment. “But there’s also a symmetry between a sex symbol like she was, yearning to stretch beyond her sex-bomb persona, and the intelligent Max Mara woman, who sometimes wants to let go of her more sensible side.”
Is Hailey Bieber Wearing Justin’s Sweater?
When it comes to Justin and Hailey Bieber wardrobe, the couple tend to take a “what’s mine is yours” approach. It’s something Justin even admitted in a video of his tour bus. “We tend to share clothes,” he said. It makes sense: Given they both share a love of designer streetwear, why not? But for the pair’s latest spotting in Los Angeles yesterday, Hailey stepped out in a sports jersey that has Justin’s name written all over it.
An Expert’s Guide to Caring for and Styling Gray Hair
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. Along with the multitude of changes our body goes through as we age, the transition to natural gray hair can feel the most nerve-wracking—leaving many of us struggling to embrace the inevitable silver strands. Perhaps you’ve decided against dyes or your usual routine is just no longer cutting it and you’re looking for the best way to care for your changing strands. Whatever your motivation, you can use our guide; we’ve enlisted two hair-care experts to help share their top tips.
At Her Festive London Wedding, Designer Savannah Miller’s Bridal Look Was Inspired by Arthurian Legend
On a typically British summer day in 2019, where there was rain and sun in equal measure, James Whewell’s sister Sarah hosted a barbecue that designer Savannah Miller happened to attend. “I was faffing with my puppy and someone came running into the house saying: ‘You have to come outside, there’s a huge double rainbow in the sky,’ ” Savannah remembers. “When I went outside, sure enough, there was the most amazing rainbow I have ever seen—and standing directly below it was James and his tall black hairy dog, Tipsy. It was like a Turner painting, and I definitely did a double take.”
