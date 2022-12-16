The social media tributes began rolling in as soon as the news of Alessandro Michele’s exit from Gucci hit the Internet last month. “He made magic!” Tracee Ellis Ross posted on Instagram alongside a video of her peacocking on the LACMA Art + Film Gala red carpet in shimmering Michele-designed plumage; Harry Styles’s longtime stylist, Harry Lambert, posted a picture of a Gucci floral suit the singer wore to the 2015 American Music Awards—the first of many (many) Styles-Michele collaborations—with a caption that read, “where it all began.” But in all the accolades for the Gucci creative director, who was plucked from relative obscurity to lead one of fashion’s most talked-about turnarounds, not nearly enough has been said about Michele’s contributions to the beauty world. If his magpie creations and embrace of an eclectic eccentricity that blurred gender norms and timestamps rocked the fashion world, it forever altered the way makeup and fragrance are bought, sold, and enjoyed.

8 HOURS AGO