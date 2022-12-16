Read full article on original website
Related
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Avery Cyrus Says She's "Hurt" From Splitting With JoJo Siwa, After JoJo Says She Was Used For "Clout"
Avery's comments come after JoJo alluded to her own feelings about the pair's recent breakup.
Melanie Griffith, 65, Rocks Jeans As She Walks Her Dog In New Photos
Melanie Griffith dressed for the chilly elements of Southern California in December on Monday (Dec. 19). The 65-year-old star of Doby Double, Working Girl, and The Disaster Artist ran some errands while rocking a pair of faded jeans and a cream leather jacket in West Hollywood. However, she wasn’t out and about by herself. Joining her for this trip was her small pup, who got some exercise after Melanie picked up lunch from Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique.
Rihanna Shares a First Look at Her Baby Boy on TikTok
When it comes to social media, if there’s one thing Rihanna knows, it’s how to make a splash. Whether it’s her hilariously savage clapbacks on Twitter from years past (“Good luck with booking that stage u speak of” should be printed out and hung in the Louvre), or the Instagram posts of her smoking cigars and drinking fine wine on one of her annual girls yacht trips, nobody seems to be having more fun with their posts than Rihanna. Plus, will there ever be a more iconic social media handle—ever—than “badgalriri”?
Its Been 25 Years Since "Titanic" Was Released, And Here's What The Cast Looks Like 25 Years Later
We are all Old Lady Rose now.
What Happens to Gucci Beauty Without Alessandro Michele?
The social media tributes began rolling in as soon as the news of Alessandro Michele’s exit from Gucci hit the Internet last month. “He made magic!” Tracee Ellis Ross posted on Instagram alongside a video of her peacocking on the LACMA Art + Film Gala red carpet in shimmering Michele-designed plumage; Harry Styles’s longtime stylist, Harry Lambert, posted a picture of a Gucci floral suit the singer wore to the 2015 American Music Awards—the first of many (many) Styles-Michele collaborations—with a caption that read, “where it all began.” But in all the accolades for the Gucci creative director, who was plucked from relative obscurity to lead one of fashion’s most talked-about turnarounds, not nearly enough has been said about Michele’s contributions to the beauty world. If his magpie creations and embrace of an eclectic eccentricity that blurred gender norms and timestamps rocked the fashion world, it forever altered the way makeup and fragrance are bought, sold, and enjoyed.
Disney Channel's Former Costume Designer Doesn't Get the Y2K-Resurgence Either
If you grew up in the mid-2000s, you didn’t merely watch the Disney Channel, you became immersed in it. The shows often served as a springboard for the lead actors, such as Hilary Duff, Miley Cyrus, and Raven-Symoné, to become household—or, more accurately, playground—names. Merchandise, albums, and nationwide tours accompanied the most successful ones. The commercials between programs were, more often than not, adverts for other Disney Channel-affiliated works and products. And if all that wasn’t enough, there was the unforgettable, sparkly aesthetic—bedazzled flip phones, embroidered jeans, hot pink baby tees—that defined each show.
The Best Fashion Instagrams for the Week: Kendall Jenner, Marc Jacobs, Lizzo, and More
Big times call for big hats! That’s the sartorial mood right now, thanks to Kendall Jenner who made a cameo on Instagram earlier this week posing on a snow-strewn mountain. The supermodel stunned in a verdant green Loewe puffer with a pair of dark wash jeans and a brown, faux fur pirate hat. Not a bad way to add a little flair to an otherwise casual outfit.
Bella Hadid Debuts a Dramatic Blonde Hair Transformation
Bella Hadid is going blonde for winter. The model teamed up with hairstylist Jessica Gillin and colorist-to-the-New-York-blondes Jenna Perry for a last-ditch 2022 hair transformation, switching her brunette for a waist-skimming mane of beige blonde that harkens color trends to come. “We have been dreaming up a lighter color for...
People Are Sharing Popular Movie Tropes That Defined The Past Decade, But Will Make A Film Feel Verrry Dated In 25 Years
Can't wait till the "well, THAT just happened" style of comedy is over.
Rebel Wilson on Her New Dramatic Role, Early Motherhood, and Making Room for Romance
If you’ve watched Bridesmaids as many times as I have, you likely need no introduction to actor Rebel Wilson’s comedic chops; she’s capable of delivering the most anodyne lines in a way that threatens to elicit drink-spilling laughter. But this winter, she’s expanding her repertoire with a dramatic role in Celyn Jones’s film The Almond and the Seahorse, which features Wilson and Charlotte Gainsbourg as two women doing their best to cope with their respective partners’ traumatic brain injuries.
Hailey Bieber Puts a Festive Spin on the French Manicure
At the beginning of the year, Hailey Bieber predicted that “glazed doughnut” skin was going to be a thing. It ended up being so popular—and pervasive—that it quickly extended to our nails. Nail salons have been inundated with requests for the pearlescent, dewy finish this year. So much so that Hailey is now the patron saint of all things glazed—it’s her thing.
The Story Behind Princess Diana’s Favourite Jimmy Choos That “Started Everything” for the Brand
Nowadays, Jimmy Choo is a household name, with everyone from Jennifer Lopez to the Princess of Wales being among the luxury shoe brand’s high-profile fans. But it was another royal who was credited for putting the label on the map back in the day: Princess Diana. Specifically, it was...
Vogue Magazine
31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0