“It’s Effortless, It’s Sexy, It’s ’90s”: Sienna Miller Wore a Baby-Blue Velvet Minidress to Be Her Sister’s Maid Of Honour
Savannah Miller’s Petersham Nurseries wedding to James Whewell restored the designer’s faith in her own creativity. While running her namesake fashion brand, the businesswoman’s career is led by her head, not her heart, but her big day demanded pure fashion fantasy—for her own dress and that of her maid-of-honor, her sister Sienna.
Kim Is In Her Rodeo Fashion Phase
It’s been a big fashion year for Kim Kardashian. We’ve seen her cycle through an array of style eras, from superhero silhouettes to La Dolce Vita glamour. The latest theme on Kim’s sartorial agenda? Western-inspired pieces—with a healthy dollop of ’90s cool for good measure.
Margot Robbie Wears Her Wildest Red Carpet Look to Date
Margot Robbie never fails to turn heads on the red carpet, whether she’s draped in exquisite Chanel haute couture at the Mary Queen of Scots premiere in New York, or wearing an olive-green Jacquemus tiered maxi dress to promote Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. The Australian actor’s sartorial choices tend to err on the demure side, but her latest appearance threw fans a fashion curveball.
An Expert’s Guide to Caring for and Styling Gray Hair
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. Along with the multitude of changes our body goes through as we age, the transition to natural gray hair can feel the most nerve-wracking—leaving many of us struggling to embrace the inevitable silver strands. Perhaps you’ve decided against dyes or your usual routine is just no longer cutting it and you’re looking for the best way to care for your changing strands. Whatever your motivation, you can use our guide; we’ve enlisted two hair-care experts to help share their top tips.
At Her Festive London Wedding, Designer Savannah Miller’s Bridal Look Was Inspired by Arthurian Legend
On a typically British summer day in 2019, where there was rain and sun in equal measure, James Whewell’s sister Sarah hosted a barbecue that designer Savannah Miller happened to attend. “I was faffing with my puppy and someone came running into the house saying: ‘You have to come outside, there’s a huge double rainbow in the sky,’” Savannah remembers. “When I went outside, sure enough, there was the most amazing rainbow I have ever seen—and standing directly below it was James and his tall black hairy dog, Tipsy. It was like a Turner painting, and I definitely did a double take.”
When Is a Flannel Shirt Not a Flannel Shirt?—And Other Existential Questions of 2022
There was a shift this year in the world of luxury fashion that seems to have gone unreported: Namely, the eye has become an unreliable narrator in a predominantly “visual” industry. Things are literally not what they seem to be. Designers have many ways of playing with perception—cut...
Valentino Launches a New Sustainable Fashion Initiative, “Valentino Sleeping Stock”
In the heart of Paris, among the narrow streets of the Sentier district is the Tissu Market fabric store. Not too far away, on the Rue St. Honoré, stands the Valentino boutique with its colorful windows—which are now switched off after 10 in the evening in accordance with their sustainable initiatives. Since September of 2021, the maison and the venerable fabric store have been working together in search of more responsible ways of operating. Now, they’re unveiling their newest collaboration, titled Valentino Sleeping Stock.
What Sold in 2022: The Year of Valentino Pink, Rick Owens, Tote Bags, the ’90s, and Barely There Dressing
What Sold in 2022? Well, if the verdicts of the following six retailers from around the world are anything to go by, you likely went out, a lot, you dressed up, you got a leg up (heels are on the rise, again) and you timewarped back to the ’90s, complete with Gaultier, Mugler, Blumarine, vintage Gucci, and Diesel; Glenn Martens’s reimagining of the playfully poppish Italian jeans label has ticked the boxes for an awful lot of you.
A New Book From A24 Offers a Hedonistic and Heartfelt Ode to the Dance Floor
There was a time not long ago when, for most around the world, tearing up the dance floor was but a distant memory. It’s a moment that Claire Marie Healy, the editor of A24’s latest coffee-table book On the Dance Floor: Spinning Out on Screen, remembers all too well. “We started developing the book in 2021 as we were coming out of a series of lockdowns,” she says. “With dance floors having been shut during that time—and only really just starting to get going again—it felt like an interesting moment to reflect on what dance floors really mean to us, and what they have meant to us. And what they can mean to us in the future.”
Bella Hadid Debuts a Dramatic Blonde Hair Transformation
Bella Hadid is going blonde for winter. The model teamed up with hairstylist Jessica Gillin and colorist-to-the-New-York-blondes Jenna Perry for a last-ditch 2022 hair transformation, switching her brunette for a waist-skimming mane of beige blonde that harkens color trends to come. “We have been dreaming up a lighter color for...
Kendall Jenner Does Goth-Girl Lace
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. If you’re yet to binge-watch Netflix’s new hit series, Wednesday, know that it’s worth your while purely for the gothic fashion. From Jenna Ortega’s moody turn as lead character Wednesday Addams to Catherine Zeta-Jones’s iconic portrayal of the ever-glamorous Addams matriarch, Morticia, the show’s costumes are a feast for the eyes.
Diamond Necklaces Are Forever—Shop Vogue’s Edit of Sparkling Strands
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. Diamond necklaces are a forever classic. They are a mainstay in handed-down jewelry, self-purchased jewelry, and every category in between. The best diamond necklaces are those that can add to one’s personal style. Though we may all dream of a show-stopping whopper (like Audrey Hepburn’s famous Breakfast at Tiffany’s necklace), the reality of such a large piece is twofold: too showy for every day and too spendy for the vast majority.
Sabrina Imbler’s Debut Book of Essays Is a Dizzyingly Beautiful Ode to Life in All Its Forms
As a perennially poor science student who still has regular stress dreams about receiving a D in tenth-grade chemistry (a true story that my psyche is for some reason intent on reliving), I never thought I’d be drawn to a book of essays about biology—but in truth, Defector writer Sabrina Imbler’s debut collection, How Far the Light Reaches: A Life in Ten Sea Creatures, is so much more than that. In it, Imbler delves deep into the knowledge base behind mother octopuses’ feeding habits and Chinese sturgeons’ migration routes, but they also use science as a tool to tell their own story about navigating life as a queer, mixed-race millennial writer in a way that’s as satisfying as it is curiosity-provoking.
Welcome to The Tip-Off, Vogue Club's New Fashion Show!
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Vogue’s Market Editor Naomi Elizée is here to kick-start Vogue Club’s brand-new fashion video series! Each month, we'll be bringing you an exclusive debrief on what our editors are loving––and shopping––plus insider styling tips that won’t dent your bank account! In this episode: How to style a head-turning party dress, and the cozy sweater that fashion industry insiders want this holiday season...
Snuggle Up in 32 of the Season’s Best Shearling Boots
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. Like any winter wardrobe essential, shearling boots are equally as stylish as they are practical. They’re also the perfect foundation for building the ultimate après ski look, whether you plan on hitting the slopes or not. It goes without mentioning that the Ugg craze is still in full swing, and luckily, there are pairs in classic chestnut and black to snag (while you still can, of course). The Ugg fan base reaches far and wide—from the cool girl you see on the street styling her boots with a cozy knitwear set to celebrities like Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner.
Can Dating Woes Be Chic? Batsheva Hay and Maya Singer’s Short Film Says Yes
Dating in New York can be a drag, but it can also be an opportunity to get dressed up. Designer Batsheva Hay and director-writer Maya Singer teamed up to show that comically harrowing experience in their latest short film, Unhinged. In the film, Saturday Night Live darling Chloe Fineman plays a woman going through the ups and downs of New York’s romantic scene in a rotation of the finest new Batsheva frills from the new prefall 2023 collection.
Inside Miu Miu Select’s Shopping Fête With Sydney Sweeney
Last night at Miu Miu’s 57th Street boutique, actor and It girl Sydney Sweeney hosted a shopping soiree in honor of her latest collaboration with the brand after starring in two consecutive campaigns. Guests were welcomed to the multi-story flagship location and whisked upstairs, where an entire floor was...
At a Chic Dinner, Tod’s Launched its Aria d'Italia Book in New York
Following book parties in Milan and Tokyo, it was New York’s turn to fete Tod’s latest book project, Aria d'Italia. The glossy tome tells the story of the next generation of Italian craftsmanship, with essays and imagery dedicated to those artisans who have dedicated themselves to the art of crafting a really, really great loafer—among other things.
Get to Know Katherine Barr
In the spotlight today: Model and college student Katherine Barr takes style inspiration from certain on-screen muses. (Blair Waldorf fans: read on!) The fashion pieces that guarantee her main character energy? Nikes with a spiced-up 1990s slip dress or wardrobe treasures by Alexander McQueen and John Galliano. Plus: you’re unlikely to catch her without her signature black sunglasses…
Kylie Jenner’s On Board With the Leather-on-Leather Trend
From attending Paris Fashion Week decked out in fresh from the runway looks, to pulling rare archive pieces from the likes of Azzedine Alaïa and Thierry Mugler, Kylie Jenner’s sartorial game has had a serious glow-up this year. Most recently, she was seen wearing one of the most popular trends to emerge from the fall 2022 collections.
