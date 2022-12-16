ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minong, WI

Discover the Coldest Place in Wisconsin

The official coldest recorded temperature in Wisconsin was -55 degrees Fahrenheit in the Village of Couderay. According to a compilation of 30-year averages by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Eau Claire is the coldest place in Wisconson. It has an average low temperature of 11.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Green...
WISCONSIN STATE
Two People Discovered Deceased In Burnett County

BURNETT COUNTY — Two people were discovered deceased after dispatch received a call of two people being found slumped over in a vehicle, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On December 15, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., Burnett County Dispatch received...
BURNETT COUNTY, WI

