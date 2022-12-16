‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’: James Cameron Wants His New Sequel To Do Female Empowerment Better Than The MCU And DC Studios

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
James Cameron Jokes The ‘SNL’ Papyrus Sketch About ‘Avatar’ Logo “Haunted” Him
Even the most staunch “Avatar” haters have to agree that James Cameron puts so much blood, sweat, and tears into the franchise in an insane attempt to make the most beautiful, technologically advanced films of all time. And yet, as was pointed out in a popular sketch on “Saturday Night Live,” the franchise’s logo just uses the simple Papyrus font that anyone can use for free. Why, James Cameron? Why?
theplaylist.net
‘Terminator’ James Cameron Says He’s Had Discussions About Relaunching The Franchise & Directing It
James Cameron’s epic “Avatar: The Way Of Water” film is in theaters now, and it grossed $430 million this weekend globally—the second-highest global opening of 2022 after “Doctor Strange And The Multiverse of Madness.” There’s been talk that this is a low figure, or disappointing or whatever—to be fair, the film was tracking to anywhere as high as $170 million domestic, and the film only grossed $134 million in North America, which is a bit soft—one has to remember the context of a lot of December releases which tend to have a slow build. “Aquaman,” in 2018, only opened to $67.8 million domestically and earned $1.1 billion. The original “Avatar” in 2009 opened to $77 million and then, of course, went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time (currently sitting at $2.92 billion, overtaking “Avengers Endgame” last year during its re-release). Hell, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” made $36 million in its 2017 December release and then went on to gross $961 million worldwide (read our review).
theplaylist.net
Jerry Bruckheimer Says Margot Robbie’s ‘Pirates’ Spinoff Film Has “A Very Strong Story” & Will Eventually Get Made
Jerry Bruckheimer is a legendary producer, especially if you’re someone who grew up on ‘80s and ‘90s action films. But even after decades in the business, he’s still a powerhouse in the industry, producing things like the most recent “Bad Boys” sequel and “Top Gun: Maverick.” Bruckheimer is responsible for some of the biggest franchises in Hollywood right now. However, some of those franchises are in a bit of a flux, with some major questions looming large.
theplaylist.net
‘Indiana Jones 5’: James Mangold Denies Rumors Of Alternate Endings & Extensive Reshoots For The Upcoming Sequel
The anticipation is incredibly high for the new “Indiana Jones” film, ‘The Dial of Destiny.’ There have been questions surrounding this film since the day it was announced. Would this be the end of Harrison Ford in the franchise? Can an 80-year-old man still do the action scenes believably? And will James Mangold be able to deliver the same joy that Steven Spielberg was able to do in the previous films? Well, the first teaser trailer for the film seemed to get people excited, but these are still unanswered questions, for the most part. But if you’re wondering about the rumored reshoots and alternate endings, then James Mangold is here to set the record straight.
theplaylist.net
‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Featurette: Tom Cruise Shows Just How Much Effort Went Into His Latest Death-Defying Stunt
While Tom Cruise just seems like the type of person people shouldn’t like, with his Scientology background and the occasional less-than-savory story about his personal life, there’s no denying the man is one of the biggest stars on the planet. And he’s also one of the rare people in the film industry who is seemingly directly plugged in to whatever audiences are craving. I mean, who else could have made a “Top Gun” sequel turn into the biggest film of 2022? And in a new behind-the-scenes featurette about the biggest stunt yet in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, it’s clear that Tom Cruise is set out to deliver another thrill ride for audiences.
theplaylist.net
‘1923’: Harrison Ford & The Cast Talk About The Latest ’Yellowstone’ Spinoff, Marvel Movies & More [Yellowstoners Podcast]
The Yellowstoners, Mike DeAngelo and Rodrigo Perez, have returned. This time, instead of breaking down the latest episode of “Yellowstone,” the hosts turn their attention to the latest spinoff series, “1923.”. Also created by Taylor Sheridan, “1923” follows Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren),...
theplaylist.net
‘The Inspection’ Exclusive Featurette: Elegance Bratton’s Own Experiences Shaped His Emotional New Film
Deciding to join the military is a massive decision for anyone who makes it, but it is complicated when you don’t see any other options for your future as a young, gay, Black man whose mother has cast him aside. That decision is how Elegance Bratton ended up with a camera in his hand.
theplaylist.net
Josh Lucas Originally Thought Christian Bale’s Performance In ‘American Psycho’ Was “Terrible” But Now Considers It “Next Level”
“American Psycho” is a film that people fully embrace now, more than 20 years after its release. However, at the time, Mary Harron’s adaptation of the Bret Easton Ellis classic novel was actually thought to be silly and just not good. And a lot of that comes down to the tricky tone of the film, mixing heaps of satire and black comedy with downright horror, encapsulated in the performance of Christian Bale in the lead role. But it wasn’t just audiences and critics who didn’t necessarily embrace the film right away. Josh Lucas, one of Bale’s co-stars in the film, also had reservations about the film as he was shooting it.
theplaylist.net
Ben Whishaw’s Amazing Year Continues With ‘Women Talking’ [Interview]
You’re not going to find Ben Whishaw in a fashion photo spread these days. He’s not one to crash a red carpet or find a way to get a DeuxMoi mention either. No, Whishaw just keeps doing his thing and crushing it. Great role after great role. Superb performance after superb performance. He’s already an Emmy, Golden Globe, and two-time BAFTA Award winner, and, just last month, he took home a Gotham Award (in a very competitive field) for his role in the acclaimed BBC and AMC series “This is Going to Hurt.” Oh, and he earned a Film Independent Spirit Award nomination for that as well. Oh, and a Robert Altman ensemble honor from the Spirits for his next endeavor, “Women Talking,” which finally arrives in theaters on Friday. He’s absolutely a “talent.”
theplaylist.net
‘Babylon’ “Naughty” & “Nice” Trailers: Damien Chazelle Lets You Pick Your Poison With 2 New Trailers For His Wild Film
How do you know, without seeing the film, that “Babylon” is full of chaos and debauchery? Well, you can read all of the early reviews, which use the term “cocaine-fueled” quite a bit, or you can watch the new trailers for the film. One is called the “naughty” trailer. The other is “nice.” And even though one is dubbed “nice,” it still features one f-bomb and a person snorting cocaine off a woman’s bare breasts.
theplaylist.net
Alex Ross Perry Has Created A Pavement Musical To Be Featured In His “Semiotic Experiment” Pavement Feature Film
Filmmaker Alex Ross Perry is not the type of artist who aims to find mass appeal with his work. His films, typically, aren’t the most approachable features in the world. But if you enjoy one of his films, odds are you’re going to enjoy everything he does. That said, it’s not terribly shocking that Perry is currently making a pseudo-doc/biopic/musical/screwball feature about the rock band, Pavement, as his next film. As weird as it sounds (and it definitely sounds strange), it sorta just… fits.
theplaylist.net
‘The Franchise’: Sam Mendes’ Superhero Satire HBO Pilot Adds Billy Magnussen, Daniel Brühl, Jessica Hynes, Richard E. Grant & More
Filmmaker Sam Mendes (“1917,” “Empire of Light”) is about to make his U.S. television directing debut with a new comedy series at HBO called “The Franchise.” It will see Mendes team up with comedy writer/director Armando Iannucci (“Avenue 5,” “In The Loop”), likely best known to American audiences for the political comedy series “Veep” and the hilarious Soviet-era satire “The Death of Stalin.” One of the more curious projects on the horizon, “The Franchise,” focuses on the world of Hollywood and the making of superhero movie franchises, which is undoubtedly ripe for parody. This a subject that has sort of already, to a lesser extent, tackled by the mature/satirical Amazon series “The Boys.”
theplaylist.net
Disney+ 2023 Teaser: Get A Look At New Footage For ‘Loki,’ ‘Mandalorian’ & More
It’s not going to surprise anyone to say that Disney+ is going to have some massive content dropping in 2023. The streaming service is home to films and TV series from brands like “Star Wars,” Marvel, National Geographic, and Pixar, in addition to just the regular Disney stuff. Well, just to do a little bit of a flex, the Mouse House decided to enter the holidays with a quick preview of some of the biggest titles coming to Disney+ next year.
theplaylist.net
The Best Documentaries Of 2022
2022 marked another banner year for documentary cinema. They have inspired us, informed us, and taken us on unforgettable journeys. Documentarians have given us second looks at entertainers we thought we knew. They’ve examined systematic inequalities and looked inward at themselves. They’ve told personal stories that cover vast expanses of the human condition.
theplaylist.net
‘EO’: Jerzy Skolimowski On Presenting A Donkey’s Inner Monologue [Interview]
Inspired by Robert Bresson’s 1966 classic “Au Hasard Balthazar,” Jerzy Skolimowski’s “EO” also follows the life and times of a humble donkey. However, this latest offering by the 84-year-old Polish filmmaker is in no sense a direct remake of one of cinema’s enduring masterworks. So titled for the hee-hawing sounds a donkey makes, “EO” (now in theaters) is an experimental donkey picaresque, dispensing with the ascetic filmmaking aesthetic for which Bresson was best known and instead capturing the world as vividly experienced — seen, felt, imagined, perhaps mourned — through all the senses of one noble ass.
theplaylist.net
‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ Teaser: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda & More Return In The Star-Studded Sequel Coming Next May
Each summer, the film industry releases the biggest, most star-studded franchise films in hopes that these blockbusters will achieve massive financial success. Next May alone features “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Fast X,” and “The Little Mermaid.” But there’s another epic, globetrotting franchise film with an A-list cast looking to stake its claim to the summer movie pie in May 2023— “Book Club: The Next Chapter.”
theplaylist.net
‘Oppenheimer’ Trailer: Christopher Nolan’s Latest Stars Cillian Murphy As WWII’s Infamous Atomic Bomb Innovator
December is a joyous time for cinephiles. With awards season in full swing, studios are rolling out long-awaited prestige projects and stuffing audiences’ stockings with previews of next year’s shiniest offerings. Lo and behold, we’ve finally been gifted a full trailer for “Oppenheimer,” the highly-anticipated opus from acclaimed writer-director Christopher Nolan.
Comments / 0