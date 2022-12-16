‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’: James Cameron Wants His New Sequel To Do Female Empowerment Better Than The MCU And DC Studios

James Cameron’s epic “Avatar: The Way Of Water” film is in theaters now, and it grossed $430 million this weekend globally—the second-highest global opening of 2022 after “Doctor Strange And The Multiverse of Madness.” There’s been talk that this is a low figure, or disappointing or whatever—to be fair, the film was tracking to anywhere as high as $170 million domestic, and the film only grossed $134 million in North America, which is a bit soft—one has to remember the context of a lot of December releases which tend to have a slow build. “Aquaman,” in 2018, only opened to $67.8 million domestically and earned $1.1 billion. The original “Avatar” in 2009 opened to $77 million and then, of course, went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time (currently sitting at $2.92 billion, overtaking “Avengers Endgame” last year during its re-release). Hell, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” made $36 million in its 2017 December release and then went on to gross $961 million worldwide (read our review).

23 HOURS AGO