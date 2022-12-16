Read full article on original website
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Circuits in Hydrogels and Local Furniture
Local Motors founder Jay Rogers is coming back now 3D printing recycled furniture using a CEAD 3D Printer. A team lead by Hui Yue has released a paper looking at 3D printing hydrogels inside electronics. The team made silver RFID tags and ECG electrodes. This could lead to sensors for use on and in the body. Balena releases 3D Printed biodegradable slides.
Balena’s Circular Model for 3D Printed Biodegradable, Compostable Slides
According to SmarTech Analysis in its report on “3D-Printed Footwear 2020-2030, an Analysis of the Market Potential of 3D Printing in the Footwear Industry,” the sector is expected to reach $4.2 billion in revenues by 2025. The report goes on to explain that prototyping and tooling are still thought of as main applications for AM in footwear, but that the industry’s ultimate goal is to use the technology to automate the production of footwear final parts. Material science company Balena is looking to do the same, and offer footwear brands the ability to develop shoes that are identical in look and feel to their current offerings, but with a sustainable twist. The company recently unveiled its 3D printed slides, which it says were made with a 100% biodegradable elastomer.
Additive Assurance Closes AU$4.1M for 3D Printing Quality Control
Additive Assurance, a metal 3D printing quality assurance startup, has now raised AU$4.1 million ($2.7 million) in early-stage venture capital funding to establish an additive manufacturing quality assurance center of excellence at its Melbourne, Australia headquarters, as well as expand the team internationally and support further growth initiatives. The round was led by Australian tech investor Significant Capital Ventures (SCV) and supported by industry superfund Hostplus alongside existing shareholders IP Group Australia and Monash Investment Holdings, the venture capital arm of Monash University. With this latest funding round, Additive Assurance has raised AU$5.9 million ($4 million).
3D Printing News Unpeeled: AMNovis New Copper Technique, Barley Husks for Scaffolds and Bentley 3D Prints Gold
Bentley is offering gold 3D printed accent parts in the interior of the Bentley Batur. Made with powder bed fusion they’re probably Cookson gold parts on an EOS M80. Belgian startup AMNovis has licensed a 3D printed copper technique which does not need green lasers. With special absorptive powders the team hopes to print highly conductive components with it.
The Bentley Batur Features First-of-its-Kind 3D Printed Gold Details
It doesn’t get much more luxurious than driving a Bentley. That is, unless you’re driving a Bentley with 3D printed gold features. That’s part of what makes the new Bentley Mulliner Batur such an exclusive automobile. It is the second highly exclusive coachbuilt model from the brand’s Mulliner division, “the world’s oldest coachbuilder.” A key detail is the 18-carat gold, 3D printed “Charisma Dial” centerpiece, the first of its kind in the industry.
I’m Dreaming of a 3D Printed Christmas
The weather outside may be frightful, but your 3D printer is indoors, so take off your scarf and gloves, come inside where it’s warm, and make some fun 3D prints for the December holidays! I’ve made up a list of some fun, free holiday prints for you to try out, so let’s dive right in!
