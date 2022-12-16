According to SmarTech Analysis in its report on “3D-Printed Footwear 2020-2030, an Analysis of the Market Potential of 3D Printing in the Footwear Industry,” the sector is expected to reach $4.2 billion in revenues by 2025. The report goes on to explain that prototyping and tooling are still thought of as main applications for AM in footwear, but that the industry’s ultimate goal is to use the technology to automate the production of footwear final parts. Material science company Balena is looking to do the same, and offer footwear brands the ability to develop shoes that are identical in look and feel to their current offerings, but with a sustainable twist. The company recently unveiled its 3D printed slides, which it says were made with a 100% biodegradable elastomer.

1 DAY AGO