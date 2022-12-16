Read full article on original website
newscentermaine.com
Local authorities are reminding Mainers to keep safe when the generator kicks on
BANGOR, Maine — The entire state saw snow over the weekend and now many Mainers are beginning to clean up. Sheldon Hartstone owns Fairmount Hardware in Bangor. Over the past 71 years in the business, he says before each snowstorm, there's a crowd looking for the essentials. “People do...
Maine USPS workers call out management over working conditions
SACO, Maine — Aurea Vega has lived in her 1892 home for the last 13 years. She admires the hardwood staircase, the many closets, and the massive windows overlooking Main Street in Saco. The only thing that's stopped working this fall, she said, is the postal service. "This past...
observer-me.com
Mainers already venturing onto ‘hard water’ for early ice fishing despite risks
Winter has not officially arrived, but Mainers who enjoy fishing on hard water are already at it. There is only a limited amount of ice on many of the state’s lakes and ponds — and none yet on a number of water bodies — but some avid anglers have been setting traps and catching fish in recent weeks.
A military veteran from Maine asks the community for help
MAINE, USA — A few months ago we shared Stacie Hardy's story as part of our Let's Talk About It, Suicide Special. She is a Navy veteran, originally from Bangor, who experienced sexual assault in the military and tried to take her own life because of the pain it caused her, and now things are becoming more challenging for Hardy.
This Tourist Town Named the Most Family-Friendly in Maine, but Would Mainers Agree?
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to its family-friendly community and attractions. Popular website Travel Pulse released its list of the most family friendly cities in each state. The venerable Bar Harbor got the nod for Maine. This is a little of what Travel Pulse...
My Maine License Plate Number Has Been in My Family For Almost 60 Years
My license plate number is not what you would see on a typical plate in Maine. It's a standard passenger car plate that has been in my family for almost 50 years. Standard Maine plates issued today use four numbers and two letters, like 1234 AB. Mine has five numbers with a dash and no letters. 33-375 is not a vanity plate, but it's a standard passenger car Maine license plate number that was originally issued in 1964 before I was born. This is the plate number given to my grandfather and it has stayed in my family ever since. You might wonder how.
mainepublic.org
A 7-year-old girl is the first Mainer to receive a new treatment for peanut allergies
A seven-year-old girl from Newburgh is the first child in Maine to complete the initial phase of a new treatment that reduces allergic reactions to peanuts. Dr. Rung-chi Li, an allergist at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, oversaw the treatment. He says it begins with a small dose of oral medication equal to 1% of one peanut. The dose is gradually increased over the course of six months to boost tolerance.
WGME
Mainers cope without power as crews work to restore thousands more
FRYEBURG (WGME) - Central Maine Power says they've more than tripled their workforce to help restore power to thousands of Mainers still in the dark. Oxford County was one of the hardest hit area's by this weekend's storm. Utility workers are hoping power will be restored Sunday night for Fryeburg...
WMTW
Gas prices fall below $3 per gallon in parts of Maine
BUXTON, Maine — After months of skyrocketing gas prices in Maine and across the country, prices have fallen back to where they were a year ago. In fact, several communities in Maine are now seeing gas for under $3 per gallon. According to AAA, the average for a gallon...
DOT plows understaffed as department asks for applications
AUGUSTA, Maine — Another crucial industry finds itself short-handed this year, the people Mainers rely on most when the snow starts to fly. The Maine DOT said its snow plow driving force is down 20 percent from where it should be. Kyle Hall, the department's maintenance operations director, said...
wabi.tv
Strong Storm System By Friday
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
foxbangor.com
Bridge in Dover Foxcroft has problems
DOVER FOXCROFT– The Dover Foxcroft police are asking the public to avoid a section of damaged sidewalk on the Essex Street bridge. A section of the sidewalk of the bridge has bee blocked off due to a gap in the concrete. The gap has created a hole that is...
WCAX
NH auto dealer to pay $1.25M to resolve consumer complaints
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An auto dealership has agreed to pay a $1.25 million settlement to resolve allegations of unfair and deceptive acts or practices against consumers, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Monday. A Merrimack County Superior Court judge approved the settlement, which recognizes that there...
observer-me.com
With access to reliable high-speed internet at stake, Mainers have a chance to ‘Correct the Dots’
PORTLAND — The Maine Connectivity Authority has launched a critical public education campaign called Correct the Dots, a call to action for individuals to check their addresses on new federal internet maps and to file a challenge if the information is incorrect. “High-speed, reliable internet is critical to Maine’s...
southarkansassun.com
$450 Relief Checks Proposed in Governor Mills’ Heating Assistance Package
Governor Janet Mills of Maine has proposed a $474 million emergency winter energy relief plan that aims to help struggling residents during the winter season. The plan includes $450 checks for qualified residents, as well as an additional $50 million for home heating assistance programs and $21 million for emergency housing programs.
themainewire.com
Public School Worker Who Began Secret Gender Transition on 13-Year-Old Maine Girl Has Conditional License
A public school worker at Great Salt Bay Community School who coached a 13-year-old girl into a gender transition without telling her parents has only a conditional license to practice social work in Maine, The Maine Wire has learned. Amber Lavigne, the mother of the young girl, revealed at a...
It Was Once Illegal in Maine to Speak or Teach French in School
If you dig into the history of any state across the country, you're bound to find some pretty strange old laws. Believe it or not, some are still on the books and active but many of them have been repealed over the years thanks to lawmakers catching up with the times. One of those hard-to-believe laws that once existed was the firm outlawing of teaching and speaking French in schools in Maine.
Big rain, big wind, big problems for Maine on Friday?
PORTLAND, Maine — Crews are still in the process of restoring power to many homes in Maine following the heavy, wet snow we received over the weekend. Tranquil weather will aid that restoration effort. However, just as the last lights turn back on, another powerful storm will come blasting into Maine and threaten the power grid once again, just two days before Christmas.
Which Maine Specialty License Plate Is the Most Popular? Here’s How They Rank By Sales
In 1994, Maine began offering specialty license plates for an extra charge beyond registration, with a portion of the extra fees going to a cause depicted on the plates. Currently there are nine specialty plates available in Maine. The Bangor Daily News gathered the data of sales from specialty plates...
