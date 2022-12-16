ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

NEWS CENTER Maine

A military veteran from Maine asks the community for help

MAINE, USA — A few months ago we shared Stacie Hardy's story as part of our Let's Talk About It, Suicide Special. She is a Navy veteran, originally from Bangor, who experienced sexual assault in the military and tried to take her own life because of the pain it caused her, and now things are becoming more challenging for Hardy.
BANGOR, ME
Q97.9

My Maine License Plate Number Has Been in My Family For Almost 60 Years

My license plate number is not what you would see on a typical plate in Maine. It's a standard passenger car plate that has been in my family for almost 50 years. Standard Maine plates issued today use four numbers and two letters, like 1234 AB. Mine has five numbers with a dash and no letters. 33-375 is not a vanity plate, but it's a standard passenger car Maine license plate number that was originally issued in 1964 before I was born. This is the plate number given to my grandfather and it has stayed in my family ever since. You might wonder how.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

A 7-year-old girl is the first Mainer to receive a new treatment for peanut allergies

A seven-year-old girl from Newburgh is the first child in Maine to complete the initial phase of a new treatment that reduces allergic reactions to peanuts. Dr. Rung-chi Li, an allergist at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, oversaw the treatment. He says it begins with a small dose of oral medication equal to 1% of one peanut. The dose is gradually increased over the course of six months to boost tolerance.
NEWBURGH, ME
WGME

Mainers cope without power as crews work to restore thousands more

FRYEBURG (WGME) - Central Maine Power says they've more than tripled their workforce to help restore power to thousands of Mainers still in the dark. Oxford County was one of the hardest hit area's by this weekend's storm. Utility workers are hoping power will be restored Sunday night for Fryeburg...
FRYEBURG, ME
WMTW

Gas prices fall below $3 per gallon in parts of Maine

BUXTON, Maine — After months of skyrocketing gas prices in Maine and across the country, prices have fallen back to where they were a year ago. In fact, several communities in Maine are now seeing gas for under $3 per gallon. According to AAA, the average for a gallon...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Strong Storm System By Friday

Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Bridge in Dover Foxcroft has problems

DOVER FOXCROFT– The Dover Foxcroft police are asking the public to avoid a section of damaged sidewalk on the Essex Street bridge. A section of the sidewalk of the bridge has bee blocked off due to a gap in the concrete. The gap has created a hole that is...
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME
WCAX

NH auto dealer to pay $1.25M to resolve consumer complaints

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An auto dealership has agreed to pay a $1.25 million settlement to resolve allegations of unfair and deceptive acts or practices against consumers, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Monday. A Merrimack County Superior Court judge approved the settlement, which recognizes that there...
CONCORD, NH
southarkansassun.com

$450 Relief Checks Proposed in Governor Mills’ Heating Assistance Package

Governor Janet Mills of Maine has proposed a $474 million emergency winter energy relief plan that aims to help struggling residents during the winter season. The plan includes $450 checks for qualified residents, as well as an additional $50 million for home heating assistance programs and $21 million for emergency housing programs.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

It Was Once Illegal in Maine to Speak or Teach French in School

If you dig into the history of any state across the country, you're bound to find some pretty strange old laws. Believe it or not, some are still on the books and active but many of them have been repealed over the years thanks to lawmakers catching up with the times. One of those hard-to-believe laws that once existed was the firm outlawing of teaching and speaking French in schools in Maine.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Big rain, big wind, big problems for Maine on Friday?

PORTLAND, Maine — Crews are still in the process of restoring power to many homes in Maine following the heavy, wet snow we received over the weekend. Tranquil weather will aid that restoration effort. However, just as the last lights turn back on, another powerful storm will come blasting into Maine and threaten the power grid once again, just two days before Christmas.
MAINE STATE

