Norwich, CT

There are nearly 100,000 reasons to follow NFA’s Santana

By Mike DiMauro
The Day
The Day
 5 days ago
Norwich — Of all the people inside Mohegan Sun Arena for The Day Holiday Classic on Monday, the person with the most Instagram followers may be a participant.

Norwich Free Academy senior Eddie Santana, otherwise known as Lil Eddie The Rapper, has nearly 100,000 Instagram followers for the many rap lyrics and songs he’s written.

Santana, who plays football and volleyball at NFA and sings in the choir, keeps his coaches and teammates entertained as well as his many fans.

Santana sat down with GameDay recently to talk about his lyrics, music and basketball before the Wildcats renew their rivalry with New London Monday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

East Catholic vs. Notre Dame of West Haven will play at 4 p.m. in a rematch of last season’s CIAC Div. I final, followed by St. Bernard and Hand at 6 p.m. in a rematch of last season’s Div. III semifinals. New London and NFA tip at 8.

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
