Read full article on original website
Related
3DPrint.com
Balena’s Circular Model for 3D Printed Biodegradable, Compostable Slides
According to SmarTech Analysis in its report on “3D-Printed Footwear 2020-2030, an Analysis of the Market Potential of 3D Printing in the Footwear Industry,” the sector is expected to reach $4.2 billion in revenues by 2025. The report goes on to explain that prototyping and tooling are still thought of as main applications for AM in footwear, but that the industry’s ultimate goal is to use the technology to automate the production of footwear final parts. Material science company Balena is looking to do the same, and offer footwear brands the ability to develop shoes that are identical in look and feel to their current offerings, but with a sustainable twist. The company recently unveiled its 3D printed slides, which it says were made with a 100% biodegradable elastomer.
3DPrint.com
Researchers Leverage Magnetics for 3D Printed Anti-Counterfeiting Devices
A team of researchers from Texas A&M University recently developed a metal additive manufacturing (AM) application for embedded magnetic tags, intended to be used in industrial anti-counterfeiting measures. The results of the study were published in the December, 2022 edition of the academic journal Additive Manufacturing, in a paper entitled, “Embedding hidden information in additively manufactured metals via magnetic property grading for traceability.”
3DPrint.com
Additive Assurance Closes AU$4.1M for 3D Printing Quality Control
Additive Assurance, a metal 3D printing quality assurance startup, has now raised AU$4.1 million ($2.7 million) in early-stage venture capital funding to establish an additive manufacturing quality assurance center of excellence at its Melbourne, Australia headquarters, as well as expand the team internationally and support further growth initiatives. The round was led by Australian tech investor Significant Capital Ventures (SCV) and supported by industry superfund Hostplus alongside existing shareholders IP Group Australia and Monash Investment Holdings, the venture capital arm of Monash University. With this latest funding round, Additive Assurance has raised AU$5.9 million ($4 million).
3DPrint.com
Divergent Receives $100M Investment from Hexagon for Car 3D Printing Tech
Hexagon AB has been steadily increasing its presence in 3D printing and, this time, the Swedish tech giant has laid down a significant amount of capital into one of the most promising startups in the space. Hexagon has invested $100 million into Divergent Technologies to further boost its 3D printing and automated assembly technology.
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Unpeeled: AMNovis New Copper Technique, Barley Husks for Scaffolds and Bentley 3D Prints Gold
Bentley is offering gold 3D printed accent parts in the interior of the Bentley Batur. Made with powder bed fusion they’re probably Cookson gold parts on an EOS M80. Belgian startup AMNovis has licensed a 3D printed copper technique which does not need green lasers. With special absorptive powders the team hopes to print highly conductive components with it.
3DPrint.com
I’m Dreaming of a 3D Printed Christmas
The weather outside may be frightful, but your 3D printer is indoors, so take off your scarf and gloves, come inside where it’s warm, and make some fun 3D prints for the December holidays! I’ve made up a list of some fun, free holiday prints for you to try out, so let’s dive right in!
3DPrint.com
L3Harris to Acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne in $4.7B Deal
Florida-based security technology provider L3Harris (NYSE: LHX) has agreed to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE: AJRD), a manufacturer of rocket engines and motors for the aerospace and defense industries. Expected to close in 2023, the deal brings together two of the U.S.’ primary space and defense contractors in a deal that values the combined group at roughly $52.2 billion – primarily from L3Harris’ enterprise value of $47.9 billion.
Comments / 0