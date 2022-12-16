Well the most anticipated news of the Braves offseason finally happened on Saturday, as Dansby Swanson signed a 7 year $177 million deal with the Cubs. That is probably not a contract that is going to look good by the end of it in my view. As a result of the Braves offering Dansby the qualifying offer, the Braves will receive a compensatory draft pick after Competitive Balance round B (right before round 3) in the 2023 MLB Draft, which comes with a bonus slot value of around $900,000. If the Braves want to add an external shortstop, they will have to look at the free agent market, in which the best option at the position is 34 year old Elvis Andrus, or make a trade.

