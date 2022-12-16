Read full article on original website
This Day in Braves History: Atlanta trades Justin Upton to the Padres
2014 - The Braves trade Justin Upton and Aaron Northcraft to the Padres in exchange for Max Fried, Dustin Peterson, Jace Peterson and Mallex Smith. 1914 - Clark Griffith meets with Walter Johnson in Kansas City and convinces him to re-sign with Washington for $12,500. 1934 - The Yankees send...
Braves Roster Projection: Atlanta still has some questions to answer
We are closing in on the end of 2022 and the Atlanta Braves’ roster is starting to take shape. Actually, that probably isn’t a good assessment, given that the Braves entered their offseason with much of their core for 2023 already in place — it just hasn’t really changed shape. It is important to note that the offseason isn’t over, and things could change significantly before spring training and Opening Day. Still it is a worth a rehash of where things currently stand.
This Day in MLB History: December 18
1903 - Ban Johnson is reelected as president of the American League and given a raise to $10,000. The league also votes to allow coaches at first and third base at all times. The AL also adopts the “foul strike” rule that has been in place in the National League since 1901. A foul ball will now count as a strike unless there are already two strikes.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
So long, Swanson: another departure, another clip show
Dansby Swanson didn’t have the Atlanta career that Freeman did, but he was still a big part of a lot of Braves teams: first some underwhelming, and then some quite overwhelming. After 827 regular season games, 37 postseason contests, over 3,500 PAs, and an accrual of over 16 fWAR, he’s moving on to Chicago’s north side, where his lovely locks will have the chance to sway in the breeze of the Windy City.
This Day in Braves History: Atlanta trades Kevin Millwood to the Phillies
2001 - The Braves sign Albie Lopez to a one-year deal. 2002 - The Braves trade Kevin Millwood to the Phillies in exchange for catcher Johnny Estrada. 1921 - At the Major League meetings, the American League votes to return to the best-of-seven World Series format. The National League wants to keep the current five-of-nine format. Judge Landis breaks the tie and the four-of-seven format is reinstated.
Daily Hammer Podcast: Welcome to Atlanta Jordan Luplow
A few major moves have impacted the Braves over the past few weeks. A few were through trade additions with Sean Murphy and Joe Jimenez. Others are through departures, such as sending William Contreras to Milwaukee and the Cubs signing Dansby Swanson. And yet, the Braves still have a few moves to address. Another move was made on Monday in the form of Jordan Luplow, a player who could be an offensive option against lefties and a capable fielder with regulars need a day off. While bringing in Luplow should not prevent another significant move from being made, he could bring plenty of positive value on such a cheap contract.
Braves News: Swanson Aftermath, Ronald Acuna Jr. turns 25, more
With Dansby Swanson now a Chicago Cub, some insight on his free agency is beginning to be revealed. Mark Bowman of MLB.com presented an interesting tidbit on the Braves pursuit of Swanson on Sunday. The Braves offer that he is referring has been known for months, but Bowman goes further...
Braves News: Atlanta signs Jordan Luplow, Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, more
While the weekend was defined by a major move that was not made by the Braves, Monday was significant as the Braves added to their depth by signing veteran outfielder Jordan Luplow. Ideally, this a move that could allow the Braves to find an above-average offensive option against left-handers, someone that could be a platoon partner for Eddie Rosario and another option to DH. Luplow also could offer regulars a chance to rest by starting in the outfield on occasion.
It’s looking like the Braves will be trusting in Vaughn Grissom
So, it’s been a few days now since Dansby Swanson made his decision and got a lucrative payday from the Chicago Cubs. As far as the Cubs are concerned, I’d say that they’re going to get a helluva shortstop from a defensive standpoint. While there are questions about Dansby’s bat from a consistency standpoint, there’s no question about what he can do with his glove. He’s a bonafide stud out there at the keystone corner and between him and Nico Hoerner, the Cubs have got to be feeling pretty lovely about what they’ve got going on up the middle of the infield.
Braves News: Dansby Swanson signs in Chicago, free agent moves, more
Well the most anticipated news of the Braves offseason finally happened on Saturday, as Dansby Swanson signed a 7 year $177 million deal with the Cubs. That is probably not a contract that is going to look good by the end of it in my view. As a result of the Braves offering Dansby the qualifying offer, the Braves will receive a compensatory draft pick after Competitive Balance round B (right before round 3) in the 2023 MLB Draft, which comes with a bonus slot value of around $900,000. If the Braves want to add an external shortstop, they will have to look at the free agent market, in which the best option at the position is 34 year old Elvis Andrus, or make a trade.
Battery Power TV: Dansby Swanson saga comes to familiar ending
The Dansby Swanson saga and the Dansby Swanson era both came to and end, with the shortstop joining the Chicago Cubs. It’s a familiar story for Atlanta Braves fans, says Cory McCartney, who are less than a year removed from watching another star sign elsewhere. On the free-agent market...
Braves to be featured on Sunday Night Baseball against Padres, Phillies
The Braves will play on ESPN for Sunday Night Baseball against the San Diego Padres on April 9 and the Philadelphia Phillies on May 28. Both games will be hosted at Truist Park. ESPN announced the two games earlier today with Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez and Buster Olney...
Braves sign OF Jordan Luplow to one-year, $1.4M deal
The Braves have made a minor (but not minor league) signing, adding OF Jordan Luplow to the roster on a one-year, $1.4 million deal. A veteran of six major league seasons at this point, Luplow has 3.3 career fWAR in 970 career PAs, a rate that puts him right smack dab at average. He is an archetypal platoon bat, with a career 76 wRC+ against right-handed pitching and a much better 125 mark against southpaws.
Hot stove open thread
In case you missed it, the Braves signed Jordan Luplow earlier this evening. As for other stuff... The Orioles are reuniting with reliever Mychal Givens by given him (sorry) a $5M guarantee. The Padres are guaranteeing more than $15M to erstwhile Met Seth Lugo, which maxes out at two years.
