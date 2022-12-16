ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Lenora Parton
4d ago

I saw this news story earlier this year on tv. Someone in that bougee neighborhood knows who did this theft.

Lisa Tehauno
3d ago

The developers knew they were doing that and should be charged with theft. Water that is treated is owned by the city or county treating it. We pay for water and they should pay for the theft. And yes the particular chemicals that were used to treat that stolen water can be tracked.

JudyD

Oklahoma City's First Nursing Home on the Register of Historic Places

St. Ann's Home for the Aged at NW 19th and Portland in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) list. The announcement was made on Monday, December 19, 2022. Matthew Pearce with the OKSHPO, spoke about Oklahoma's first dedicated nursing home facility, reminding listeners that when it was built in 1950, there were no other formal housing facilities for seniors in the area.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City fire crews called to several scenes overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City fire crews were called to several fire scenes overnight. One of the scenes was a commercial building near the state fairgrounds, just south of Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The fire was put out less than 30 minutes after the call came in.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Limitless Production Group LLC

Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communities

An example of the T-38C Talon that could have flown over the region causing the sonic booms.Photo bySheppard Air Force Base. Around 1:30 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022 several reports came in on social media from several communities in the Cleveland and McClain Counties in Oklahoma about mysteries loud booms they had heard during the afternoon.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma

A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

Cavender Auto Family adds Subaru, Chevy and Buick-GMC dealerships

Growing Cavender Auto Family expanded its presence in Oklahoma, which it entered this year, with its latest acquisition. Cavender Auto Family, of San Antonio, on Dec. 12 bought Hudiburg Chevrolet and Hudiburg Buick-GMC, both in Midwest City, and Hudiburg Subaru in Norman, from Hudiburg Auto Group, Cavender Auto Family CEO Stephen Cavender confirmed to Automotive News in an email.
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Norman police respond to possible homicide

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- Norman police are responding to the scene of a possible homicide Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of Lexington St, said the Norman police department. Authorities say they have found one victim. Police ask for people to stay away from the area. This is a developing story.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

One person injured after NW Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person was injured during a shooting around 8 p.m. Sunday in northwest Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a report of gunshots outside a unit at the London Square Apartments near 7600 NW 6th Street. When police arrived, they said a man took off running.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

