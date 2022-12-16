St. Ann's Home for the Aged at NW 19th and Portland in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) list. The announcement was made on Monday, December 19, 2022. Matthew Pearce with the OKSHPO, spoke about Oklahoma's first dedicated nursing home facility, reminding listeners that when it was built in 1950, there were no other formal housing facilities for seniors in the area.

