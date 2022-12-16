Read full article on original website
Lenora Parton
4d ago
I saw this news story earlier this year on tv. Someone in that bougee neighborhood knows who did this theft.
Lisa Tehauno
3d ago
The developers knew they were doing that and should be charged with theft. Water that is treated is owned by the city or county treating it. We pay for water and they should pay for the theft. And yes the particular chemicals that were used to treat that stolen water can be tracked.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One killed in northwest Oklahoma City shooting
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City's First Nursing Home on the Register of Historic Places
St. Ann's Home for the Aged at NW 19th and Portland in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) list. The announcement was made on Monday, December 19, 2022. Matthew Pearce with the OKSHPO, spoke about Oklahoma's first dedicated nursing home facility, reminding listeners that when it was built in 1950, there were no other formal housing facilities for seniors in the area.
Phone Purchase Leads OKC Police To Armed Carjacking Suspects
An armed robbery at a northwest Oklahoma City phone store left a victim shoeless and without his truck. However, police said on Tuesday the suspects left behind clues at the store that led officers straight to their home. Officers located Ethan Redbird, 21, and Emily Moreno, 20, at an address...
Cleveland County family left with no heat ahead of frigid weather
Imagine having to endure this week's brutal temperatures with no heat in your home. Well, for one Cleveland County woman it's not make believe.
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Local family steps in to help pay OKC woman’s power bill
A local woman's bill is now paid after her power was shut off right before Oklahoma's temperatures drop.
OKC woman gets power back on after issue is addressed with OGE
An elderly woman gets her lights turned back on after KFOR asked OG&E about her power being shut off just days before winter freeze.
Two sites in Oklahoma receive designation in National Register of Historic Places
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Historical Society and State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) announced on Monday that two sites in Oklahoma have received designation from the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). St. Ann's Home for the Aged in Oklahoma County and Alva Municipal Swimming Pool and Bathhouse...
OHP investigates after a chase ended in a crash in Oklahoma County
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A chase with Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers ends in a crash. This ended at Northwest 39th and Meridian in Oklahoma City. OHP says this actually started with a crash earlier in the day Monday, in Edmond. There was a hit-and-run on I-35 near 15th in...
Oklahoma City fire crews called to several scenes overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City fire crews were called to several fire scenes overnight. One of the scenes was a commercial building near the state fairgrounds, just south of Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The fire was put out less than 30 minutes after the call came in.
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communities
An example of the T-38C Talon that could have flown over the region causing the sonic booms.Photo bySheppard Air Force Base. Around 1:30 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022 several reports came in on social media from several communities in the Cleveland and McClain Counties in Oklahoma about mysteries loud booms they had heard during the afternoon.
Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma
A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
Deer Creek neighbors concerned, woman caught on camera with weapon
DEER CREEK, Okla. (KOKH) — Deer Creek neighbors are talking after a woman with a weapon rang the doorbell of several homes on Sunday night. This happened to several homes in The Grove neighborhood in Deer Creek, also in the Lone Oak Village neighborhood as well. One homeowner caught...
Oklahoma Mesonet: Metro at milk and bread emergency DEF-CON 4 for upcoming winter weather
According to the map, most of the Oklahoma City metro is sitting at DEF CON 4 - meaning you may want to stop for some supplies on your way home from work Wednesday, just in case.
One injured in shooting at OKC Farmers Market
Officials say a woman was taken to a nearby hospital following a shooting at the Farmers Market in Oklahoma City.
12 goats found living inside horrifying conditions in OK mobile home
A dozen goats were found living inside a horrific smelling mobile home Sunday afternoon.
Cavender Auto Family adds Subaru, Chevy and Buick-GMC dealerships
Growing Cavender Auto Family expanded its presence in Oklahoma, which it entered this year, with its latest acquisition. Cavender Auto Family, of San Antonio, on Dec. 12 bought Hudiburg Chevrolet and Hudiburg Buick-GMC, both in Midwest City, and Hudiburg Subaru in Norman, from Hudiburg Auto Group, Cavender Auto Family CEO Stephen Cavender confirmed to Automotive News in an email.
Norman police respond to possible homicide
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- Norman police are responding to the scene of a possible homicide Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of Lexington St, said the Norman police department. Authorities say they have found one victim. Police ask for people to stay away from the area. This is a developing story.
One person injured after NW Oklahoma City shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person was injured during a shooting around 8 p.m. Sunday in northwest Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a report of gunshots outside a unit at the London Square Apartments near 7600 NW 6th Street. When police arrived, they said a man took off running.
Man allegedly robs Oklahoma City Starbucks after his wife was denied $1 refund
A customer goes far and beyond to get his wife's money back, and his bold move at Starbucks got him arrested.
