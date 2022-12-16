Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Zion Clark, a wrestler born without legs, wins MMA debut
Zion Clark, a 25-year-old wrestler who was born without legs, won his mixed martial arts debut over the weekend at the Gladiator Challenge in Southern California.
pwponderings.com
Sean Henderson Presents 12/18/22 SHP Great Expectations Results
Sean Henderson Presents 12/18/22 SHP Great Expectations results from the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey. The event live streamed on IWTV. Fully Loaded (TJ Reno & Zak Ravix) def. Frank Bonetti & GG Everson and Juni Underwood & Ronni Deyo. H2O Heavyweight Championship Match: 1 Called Manders (c)...
pwponderings.com
Glory Pro Wrestling 12/18/22 December 2 Rizzmember Results
Glory Pro Wrestling 12/18/22 December 2 Rizzmember results from the South Broadway Athletic Club in St. Louis, Missouri. The event live streamed on FITE+. Four Way Match: Dan The Dad def. Laynie Luck, Davey Vega and WARHORSE. Allie Katch def. Trish Adora. The Hustle and the Muscle (Rohit Raju and...
pwponderings.com
ICW No Holds Barred 12/17/22 ICW NHB Volume 39 Results
ICW No Holds Barred 12/17/22 ICW NHB Volume 39 results from the Heart Ballroom in Newark, New Jersey. The event live streamed on IWTV. Dog Collar Match: John Wayne Murdoch def. Eric Ryan. ICW American Deathmatch World Championship Match: Brandon Kirk def. Kasey Catal (c) to become the new ICW...
bodyslam.net
New Trio Formed At AEW Dark Tapings
AEW ran their AEW Dark Tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. During the taping, a new team was formed when Angelico, Serpentico and Luther picked up a trios victory. Following the match, the trio cut a promo while being interviewed by Tony Schiavone. They announced that they’ll now be going by Spanish Announce Project. Luther and Serpentico as a tag team are called Chaos Project. But, with Angelico involved, Spanish Announce Project has arrived.
Guitar World Magazine
Jimmie Vaughan names his 12 favorite Texas blues guitarists
Jimmie Vaughan is the sound of Texas blues guitar. Long before he burst onto the national and international scene with the Fabulous Thunderbirds in the early ’80s, Jimmie was playing juke joints, bars and clubs all over Texas from the age of 15, sharing stages and playing with Muddy Waters, Freddie King, Jimi Hendrix and many others.
Comments / 0