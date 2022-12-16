AEW ran their AEW Dark Tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. During the taping, a new team was formed when Angelico, Serpentico and Luther picked up a trios victory. Following the match, the trio cut a promo while being interviewed by Tony Schiavone. They announced that they’ll now be going by Spanish Announce Project. Luther and Serpentico as a tag team are called Chaos Project. But, with Angelico involved, Spanish Announce Project has arrived.

