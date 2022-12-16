ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pwponderings.com

Sean Henderson Presents 12/18/22 SHP Great Expectations Results

Sean Henderson Presents 12/18/22 SHP Great Expectations results from the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey. The event live streamed on IWTV. Fully Loaded (TJ Reno & Zak Ravix) def. Frank Bonetti & GG Everson and Juni Underwood & Ronni Deyo. H2O Heavyweight Championship Match: 1 Called Manders (c)...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
pwponderings.com

Glory Pro Wrestling 12/18/22 December 2 Rizzmember Results

Glory Pro Wrestling 12/18/22 December 2 Rizzmember results from the South Broadway Athletic Club in St. Louis, Missouri. The event live streamed on FITE+. Four Way Match: Dan The Dad def. Laynie Luck, Davey Vega and WARHORSE. Allie Katch def. Trish Adora. The Hustle and the Muscle (Rohit Raju and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
pwponderings.com

ICW No Holds Barred 12/17/22 ICW NHB Volume 39 Results

ICW No Holds Barred 12/17/22 ICW NHB Volume 39 results from the Heart Ballroom in Newark, New Jersey. The event live streamed on IWTV. Dog Collar Match: John Wayne Murdoch def. Eric Ryan. ICW American Deathmatch World Championship Match: Brandon Kirk def. Kasey Catal (c) to become the new ICW...
NEWARK, NJ
bodyslam.net

New Trio Formed At AEW Dark Tapings

AEW ran their AEW Dark Tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. During the taping, a new team was formed when Angelico, Serpentico and Luther picked up a trios victory. Following the match, the trio cut a promo while being interviewed by Tony Schiavone. They announced that they’ll now be going by Spanish Announce Project. Luther and Serpentico as a tag team are called Chaos Project. But, with Angelico involved, Spanish Announce Project has arrived.
ORLANDO, FL
Guitar World Magazine

Jimmie Vaughan names his 12 favorite Texas blues guitarists

Jimmie Vaughan is the sound of Texas blues guitar. Long before he burst onto the national and international scene with the Fabulous Thunderbirds in the early ’80s, Jimmie was playing juke joints, bars and clubs all over Texas from the age of 15, sharing stages and playing with Muddy Waters, Freddie King, Jimi Hendrix and many others.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy