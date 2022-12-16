Find classic Indian flavors in an intimate fast-food environment on “Restaurant Row.”. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. When you walk into Wow Tikka (stylized as Wow!!Tikka), the tantalizing scent of zesty, warm spices welcomes you. The cozy, casual Indian...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO