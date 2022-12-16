Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Talks renewed to fix up Jastro Park
City officials are rehashing efforts once again to prioritize improvements to Bakersfield’s historic Jastro Park. At their City Council meeting Wednesday, Ward 6 Councilwoman Patty Gray said that during the unveiling of the new World War II Veterans Memorial last weekend, she noticed the park needed some fixes.
Thousands of kids may not have a Christmas next year
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Toys for Tots drive gives tens of thousands of toys year after year to kids throughout Kern but now it’s losing its warehouse and it desperately needs to find a new home. “I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Doughty said. “I don’t know if there will be a Toys […]
Volunteers needed for Kern County Grand Jury
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County needs 19 volunteers to serve a one-year term on its grand jury starting in July. Jurors must be available 20 hours a week from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday from July 2023 through June 2024. They will look into the operations of county, city and district […]
Bakersfield Californian
Kern employers beset by outside recruiters
It's hard enough holding onto talented employees who have opportunities in big cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, or who are considering joining the exodus from California to states like Texas. Must Kern County employers also compete with much smaller cities near the beach?. Of course.
Blessing Corner prepares all year for their Christmas Extravaganza
Pastors John and Bonnie Turner with Blessing Corner say service is their calling, and that the job of any ministry is to serve its community.
Taft Midway Driller
Taft Police activity for Dec. 17-18
Officer initiated activity at Franklin Field, E. Cedar St, Ford City. . Disposition: Arrest Made. Occurred on Center St. . Disposition: Completed. Officer initiated activity at Rite Aid, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed. 12:37 Loitering, other than schools. Occurred at Jacobs Burgers on Kern St. . . Disposition: Warning...
Man convicted of attempted murder for 2021 Downtown Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man faces life in prison after he was convicted of attempted murder following a March 2021 shooting that wounded a person in Downtown Bakersfield, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. A Kern County jury convicted Derrick Lamonte Rice, 39, on Thursday for attempted murder, assault with a firearm […]
Delano City Council votes to explore a local rent control ordinance
Renters say they need relief, but landlords say they are raising rents and cutting services because their costs have also gone up.
Toy giveaways around Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season is right around the corner and several organizations in the Kern County are hosting toy giveaways for local children. Here is a list of local organizations hosting toy giveaways: Toys in the Hood Stay Focused is hosting the Toys in the Hood toy giveaway Saturday, Dec. 17 from […]
Kern County volunteers building shelters for abandoned dogs
Some local volunteers have been building shelters for abandoned dogs in farm areas all over Kern County to help them stay warm during the cold winter this holiday season
Porch pirates: Bakersfield residents get their holidays Grinched by thieves
Both the Bakersfield Police and neighborhood crime victims agree that neighbors looking out for one another's deliveries is a good way to deter package thieves.
Blessing Corner Ministries seeks volunteers for upcoming community events
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blessing Corner Ministries is looking for volunteers to help with the organization’s Christmas events next week. You can sign up to volunteer at this link. Blessing Corner Ministries is located at 101 Union Ave.
A trafficked man's desperate escape leads KCSO to arrest 9, rescue 16
The man escaped from a house in east Bakersfield, calling for help for himself and 15 others being held against their will by human traffickers, including his own wife and child.
Woman pleads no contest to felony in high-speed chase
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested after a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County has pleaded no contest to a felony gun charge. Edwina Fowler, 46, pleaded no contest to brandishing a gun to avoid arrest, according to court records. Four other felonies were dismissed. Sentencing is set for Jan. […]
Taft Midway Driller
Fire burns outbuilding in Ford City
Fire destroyed an outbuilding in Ford City Thursday afternoon and Kern County Fire Department investigators are investigating. The fire was reported about 3 p.m. in the 200 block of Van Buren. Firefighters contained it to the one building. Damage is estimated at $15,000.
Investigation underway after body discovered on Hwy 99 offramp in Bakersfield
Update (12/19): Kern County Sheriff’s Office says a woman’s body was found on southbound Highway 99, at the Hosking Road offramp. The woman’s name will be released at a later time. An autopsy is scheduled to determine cause of death. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation is underway after a body was discovered on a […]
Ex-Delano inmate sentenced to federal prison for EDD fraud
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former inmate at Kern Valley State Prison was sentenced Monday to five years and five months in federal prison for his part in a $25 million unemployment insurance fraud scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is the first of 18 defendants charged to plead guilty and be sentenced. Daryol Richmond, […]
Valley Feeding Project and Albertsons team up for senior food giveaway
Several years ago, Julie Walsh, co-director for the Valley Feeding Project, teamed up with Albertsons manager Teena Franko to collect food and donations for seniors like those at the Plaza.
Bakersfield family gets surprise delivery of Christmas tree, gifts for kids
Putting up the Christmas tree is a tradition for most families during the holiday season, but not everyone can afford a tree or presents for that matter. That’s why Sun Power by Sun Solar and The Open Door Network have joined forces to bring the spirit of Christmas to the homes of several deserving families […]
Man killed by train in NW Bakersfield identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man struck and killed by a train off Coffee Road. Arturo Ray Longoria, 60, died of his injuries after he was struck by an Amtrak train on Coffee Frontage Road on Dec. 4, according to coroner’s office. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Police is […]
