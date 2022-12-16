ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taft, CA

Talks renewed to fix up Jastro Park

City officials are rehashing efforts once again to prioritize improvements to Bakersfield’s historic Jastro Park. At their City Council meeting Wednesday, Ward 6 Councilwoman Patty Gray said that during the unveiling of the new World War II Veterans Memorial last weekend, she noticed the park needed some fixes.
Thousands of kids may not have a Christmas next year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Toys for Tots drive gives tens of thousands of toys year after year to kids throughout Kern but now it’s losing its warehouse and it desperately needs to find a new home. “I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Doughty said. “I don’t know if there will be a Toys […]
Volunteers needed for Kern County Grand Jury

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County needs 19 volunteers to serve a one-year term on its grand jury starting in July. Jurors must be available 20 hours a week from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday from July 2023 through June 2024. They will look into the operations of county, city and district […]
Kern employers beset by outside recruiters

It's hard enough holding onto talented employees who have opportunities in big cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, or who are considering joining the exodus from California to states like Texas. Must Kern County employers also compete with much smaller cities near the beach?. Of course.
Taft Police activity for Dec. 17-18

Officer initiated activity at Franklin Field, E. Cedar St, Ford City. . Disposition: Arrest Made. Occurred on Center St. . Disposition: Completed. Officer initiated activity at Rite Aid, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed. 12:37 Loitering, other than schools. Occurred at Jacobs Burgers on Kern St. . . Disposition: Warning...
Man convicted of attempted murder for 2021 Downtown Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man faces life in prison after he was convicted of attempted murder following a March 2021 shooting that wounded a person in Downtown Bakersfield, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. A Kern County jury convicted Derrick Lamonte Rice, 39, on Thursday for attempted murder, assault with a firearm […]
Toy giveaways around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season is right around the corner and several organizations in the Kern County are hosting toy giveaways for local children. Here is a list of local organizations hosting toy giveaways: Toys in the Hood Stay Focused is hosting the Toys in the Hood toy giveaway Saturday, Dec. 17 from […]
Woman pleads no contest to felony in high-speed chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested after a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County has pleaded no contest to a felony gun charge. Edwina Fowler, 46, pleaded no contest to brandishing a gun to avoid arrest, according to court records. Four other felonies were dismissed. Sentencing is set for Jan. […]
Fire burns outbuilding in Ford City

Fire destroyed an outbuilding in Ford City Thursday afternoon and Kern County Fire Department investigators are investigating. The fire was reported about 3 p.m. in the 200 block of Van Buren. Firefighters contained it to the one building. Damage is estimated at $15,000.
Ex-Delano inmate sentenced to federal prison for EDD fraud

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former inmate at Kern Valley State Prison was sentenced Monday to five years and five months in federal prison for his part in a $25 million unemployment insurance fraud scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is the first of 18 defendants charged to plead guilty and be sentenced. Daryol Richmond, […]
Man killed by train in NW Bakersfield identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man struck and killed by a train off Coffee Road. Arturo Ray Longoria, 60, died of his injuries after he was struck by an Amtrak train on Coffee Frontage Road on Dec. 4, according to coroner’s office. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Police is […]
