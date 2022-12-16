Read full article on original website
Yankees taking a huge risk at shortstop in 2023
Despite a ridiculous number of superstar shortstops on the free agent market year in and year out, the New York Yankees remained committed to their long-term plan of utilizing prospects at the position. After a few years of stopgap solutions, including Didi Gregorius, Gleyber Torres, and now Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the...
Yankees Rumors: Royals outfielder hits trade market, could fill LF spot
The New York Yankees are waiting patiently to find themselves a new left-fielder. With Michael Conforto, the last remaining serviceable free agent, general manager Brian Cashman may have to look toward the trade market. The Bombers have been linked to Max Kepler of the Minnesota Twins, but another player has...
Padres sign three-time All-Star to two-year, $12M deal
The Padres added some punch to their lineup Tuesday, reportedly agreeing to a two-year, $12M contract with veteran infielder/outfielder Matt Carpenter. Carpenter, a client of SSG Baseball, can opt out of the contract after the 2023 season by declining a 2024 player option. The contract pays Carpenter a $3M signing bonus and $3.5M salary for the 2023 campaign, and he’ll have to decide on a $5.5M player option next winter. He can also reportedly earn $500K bonuses for reaching each of 300, 350, 400, 450, 500 and 550 plate appearances in both seasons of the contract.
Mets Morning News: “These numbers don’t scare me at all”
“I made a commitment to the fans,” Steve Cohen said in a recent interview with the New York Post, in which he expressed very little concern over the Mets’ current payroll. “If it means I have to spend money to fulfill that commitment, so be it.”. Though...
Mets’ Citi Field construction underway to move right-field fence in
The right-field wall at Citi Field is moving on in. Construction is underway on the Mets’ new right field, with a segment of the wall moving in more than 8 feet to make room for a new fan experience, as The Post’s Mike Puma first reported. The fence will be brought in about 8 feet, 6 inches in the nook space just to the right of the 370-foot sign in right center, a segment that extends about 50 feet. The bigger space behind that right-field wall is set to be turned into living-room style seating with personal TVs and menu items patterned after New York’s famous speakeasies. Offseason work on Citi Field, where the Mets hosted a press conference on Thursday to announce the re-signing of Brandon Nimmo, also includes installing two new large video boards in the outfield.
Outfield free agent options left on the market
With the Braves saying goodbye to Dansby Swanson, who signed a massive deal with the Cubs, Alex Anthopoulos has money to bolster the roster. Their obvious hole is at shortstop, but I expect the cap space to be allocated to other positions because of the available free agents on the market. The outfield and designate hitting options are much more plentiful than shortstop; here are some free agent targets that could interest the Braves:
Chicago Cubs are possible landing spot for top slugger left in MLB free agency
After finally making a big splash in MLB free agency last week, the Chicago Cubs reportedly could be a destination for the top power-hitter left on the market. Heading into the offseason, there was speculation that the Cubs would be far more active on the market than they have been in recent years. Yet, as the days passed and the big names continued to quickly fly off the board, there seemed to be some worry that Chicago would not get their feet wet in free agency.
Ex-White Sox interim manager gets surprising new job
After managing MLB All-Stars like Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, and Liam Hendriks last season, Miguel Cairo is moving…significantly downward. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported on Monday that Cairo, who served as interim manager for the Chicago White Sox in 2022, has been hired by the New York Mets to be their minor league infield coordinator.
Fans React to Dansby Swanson’s New Deal With Cubs
While the Cubs have supposedly been in on a lot of players, they finally got their big signing. However, many fans took to social media with different takes on the move. Here is a look at how the league is reacting to the news. Fans Critiquing Swanson Signing. Many Atlanta...
Mets prospect Ronny Mauricio named MVP of Dominican Winter League
Mets’ shortstop prospect Ronny Mauricio was named MVP of the 2022 Dominican Winter League on Monday. Playing for the Tigres del Licey, Mauricio led the league with 54 hits, 15 doubles, and 31 RBIs. He also hit five home runs, stole 11 bases, and scored 26 runs which were all good for second in the league. He also hit .287, the third-best mark in the league. The 21-year-old spent 2022 with Double-A Binghamton, slashing .259/.296/.472 with a career-high 26 home runs, 89 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases. Mauricio has continued to develop his power and speed over his four years in the...
Braves Hall of Famer named one of the MLB’s biggest offseason winners
Earlier in the month, Braves first baseman Fred McGriff was officially voted into the Hall of Fame by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee. He was the only player who garnered the 75% vote needed to be elected from an eight-person group voted on by a 16-person committee. And he was recognized for the accomplishment by Jim Bowden, who dubbed the Crime Dog as one of the MLB’s biggest offseason winners.
American League East Rival Reportedly Snatches Intriguing Free Agent Red Sox Hurler
The Baltimore Orioles signed yet another former member of the Boston Red Sox on Monday night. Earlier this offseason the Orioles took a chance and signed former Boston slugger Franchy Cordero to a minor league contract and they made another move Monday by inking a minor league deal with former Red Sox pitcher Eduard Bazardo, according to Orioles team reporter Melanie Newman.
Yankees lose out on yet another free agent left fielder
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is taking his sweet time finding a starting left-fielder for the 2023 season. Given he hasn’t jumped on a free-agent target, there is reason to believe that he may be scouring the trade market for opportunities. The Yankees have been connected with...
Remaining free agent targets for the Braves
We are approaching January, and the Braves have still yet to spend more than $1 million on free agents. It’s understandable for fans to be frustrated, especially after Dansby Swanson signed a deal with the Cubs over the weekend, but there is still time for Alex Anthopoulos to make some moves, and there are several places where the Braves could upgrade their roster.
Chaim Bloom’s decision-making reportedly being questioned in Boston Red Sox front office
The Boston Red Sox have always been known to take a calculated approach when it comes to assembling their roster.
How robust are the trade markets for Carlos Carrasco and James McCann?
With the heavy spending put forth by the New York Mets this offseason, their payroll is through the roof (projected over $400 million post-luxury tax). As a result, it has led to some speculation with regard to current players under contract who could take some stress off of that massive payroll.
Bryan Reynolds appears to be Yankees’ top target for outfield vacancy
The New York Yankees still have a gaping hole in their outfield for 2023. Andrew Benintendi and Michael Brantley both came off the board this past weekend when they signed deals with the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros. From a free agency standpoint, Benintendi was the Yankees’ top choice....
Former Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez agrees to one-year, $10 million deal with Dodgers, per report
Red Sox free agent J.D. Martinez has agreed to a one-year contract with the Dodgers, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that Martinez will receive $10 million in 2023. Martinez, 35, spent the last five seasons with the Red Sox after originally...
Yankees receive positive injury update on DJ LeMahieu
The Yankees saw DJ LeMahieu come off of his second straight season of breaking down and missing the postseason due to injury. This time around, a toe injury caused LeMahieu to struggle down the stretch with a .355 OPS in his final 103 PAs, but he still posted a strong 116 wRC+ on the season. A high-OBP contact machine, LeMahieu is one of the premier leadoff hitters in the sport, and his presence was sorely missed at the top of the Yankee lineup.
