The right-field wall at Citi Field is moving on in. Construction is underway on the Mets’ new right field, with a segment of the wall moving in more than 8 feet to make room for a new fan experience, as The Post’s Mike Puma first reported. The fence will be brought in about 8 feet, 6 inches in the nook space just to the right of the 370-foot sign in right center, a segment that extends about 50 feet. The bigger space behind that right-field wall is set to be turned into living-room style seating with personal TVs and menu items patterned after New York’s famous speakeasies. Offseason work on Citi Field, where the Mets hosted a press conference on Thursday to announce the re-signing of Brandon Nimmo, also includes installing two new large video boards in the outfield.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO