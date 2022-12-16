Read full article on original website
Bitcoin: Decoding if BTC’s position offers a buying opportunity for traders
The coin remained undervalued but on-chain data showed no confirmation to begin buying. Bitcoin [BTC], like many other cryptocurrencies, followed through with a downtrend in the just ended 16 to 18 December weekend. Needless to say, the downturn led BTC into an historically favorable position. According to on-chain data source,...
ADA struggles to hold its place on the charts despite Cardano’s dominance over…
Cardano outperformed its rival networks in terms of development activity. ADA could make a strong comeback, based on its metrics. Cardano [ADA] might just secure the blockchain spotlight after the latest GitHub weekly development activity report. According to the report, Cardano had the highest development activity score from 10 – 17 December.
Assessing the state of Bitcoin’s [BTC] demand in the derivatives market
Bitcoin opened interest returns, but funding rate tanked. Bitcoin volatility witnessed a rise upon considering the activity of indicators. Bitcoin [BTC] embarked on some upside last week, triggering hopes of a potential recovery above $20,000. However, the upside was short-lived, and the cryptocurrency was back below $17,000 at press time.
Wafini: Cardano-based DAO powered NFT marketplace launches fully functional demo
Wafini team has announced the release of the demo of the first DAO Powered NFT Marketplace on Cardano. Join Wafini Seed Sale https://sale.wafini.app/. According to the team, the Wafini NFT Marketplace Demo would lay the necessary foundation for all future releases, though this may not be the final outlook of the Wafini NFT Marketplace as there could be further enhancements to the design before Beta launch on Cardano Mainnet by Q1 2023.
With Binance Coin’s bearish structure, here is where short-sellers can re-enter
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Market structure on daily and lower timeframes was bearish. A bounce from $220 was in progress, but faced resistance at $240. There has been a lot of fear...
Shiba Inu [SHIB] holders, ‘TREAT’ thyself to this new update
New Shiba Inu ecosystem token to be launched. SHIB continued to remain popular among the whales. After a long wait, Shiba Inu [SHIB] revealed a major update for the meme coin’s ecosystem. With its latest announcement, Shiba Inu hinted at the launch of a new token for its much-awaited Shibarium.
Solana [SOL] races against time and this signal could be key
Solana was finding it hard to leave the oversold region for weeks. SOL’s projection, as the year closed, indicated stagnancy in the bearish region. At one point, crypto investors tipped Solana [SOL] to become the “Ethereum [ETH] killer,” since it offered better speed and scalability than the latter. Some time back, the permissionless DeFi solution acted like it was up to the task. However, its recent conduct showed that SOL could now be a shadow of its former self.
Can BNB bulls clear this major obstacle to hit $257.4?
BNB was in an uptrend since 17 December. It could reach $257.4, according to RSI and DMI metrics. However, the active hourly addresses could complicate matters as they could undermine buying pressure in the short run. Binance Coin [BNB] faced a massive dump last week as the FUD over Mazar’s...
Binance becomes final destination of Voyager with potential $1.2B acquisition
Binance recently emerged as the winner of a bid to acquire Voyager. BNB seemed to have reacted positively to the news after days of a downtrend. The recent high volatility seen by Binance [BNB] was not just a result of the market environment; it was also a result of FUD around the Binance exchange. Binance’s FUD caused a significant funds departure from the exchange, which raised concerns about the possibility of illiquidity.
Can this latest Uniswap development put CAKE and its investors at risk
PancakeSwap observed growth in terms of TVL, however, the growth could come to a halt. Uniswap’s deployment may impact PancakeSwap’s growth. A 17 December update by PancakeSwap [CAKE] revealed that despite the market’s bearish conditions, the DEX had witnessed a spike in its total value locked (TVL). According to DefiLlama’s data, PancakeSwap’s TVL grew materially over the last few months. During press time, its TVL was around $47.2 million.
Why BTC holders shouldn’t worry despite LTHs exiting their positions
A new report suggested that long-term Bitcoin holders have been selling off their positions. Despite this, retail and large investors showed interest in the king coin. According to data gathered by nino from CryptoQuant, the prices of Bitcoin [BTC] faced high volatility after CPI and FOMC. After this, there was a major spike observed in its Long Term Output Profit Ratio. This suggested that many long-term Bitcoin holders sold their positions and took profits.
Staking AVAX from a crypto wallet could have its benefits this crypto season
Avalanche holders’ ability to stake AVAX through cold storage resulted in increased interest from stakers. However, its growth in the NFT and DeFi space continues to decline. BitGo’s latest announcement allowed AVAX holders to stake their tokens through cold storage. The announcement led to a rise in the number...
Ripple: Can Hoskinson’s XRP disdain affect the token’s progress
Charles Hoskinson denounced any further links to XRP due to community reaction to criticism. XRP user adoption was growing at a much slower rate. The Ripple [XRP] community’s troubles with Charles Hoskinson might not end anytime soon, as new developments concerning the matter have emerged. The Cardano [ADA] founder, in a 17 December tweet, described the community as toxic, noting that he was ready to move on from the collection he has with the project.
ETH painted a glum picture on the charts despite the anticipation of this huge…
Ethereum was the focal point of a possible Visa collaboration to aid auto payments and account abstraction. While ETH deposits climbed, transaction count decreased. Payment processing network Visa beckoned that it wished to partner with Ethereum [ETH] in the near future, according to its recent research paper. The time of release might come as shocking to many, especially as billions of dollars continue to be wiped out of the crypto market.
Gate US coming to the USA after obtaining licenses for cryptocurrency trading!
The US crypto exchange industry has grown significantly, with hundreds of exchanges contesting the market. However, with the collapse of FTX, the market lacks major competition that offers services beyond just spot trading on a few mainstream assets. Regardless, smaller and newer exchanges entering the market are seeing a rise in user count, showing that demand is high for new alternative platforms.
XRP can see a bullish move to fill an inefficiency overhead, here is why
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure and momentum were strongly bearish for XRP. A move above $0.365 could indicate bullish intent. The price charts of Ripple [XRP] on the lower timeframes...
ETH could see a small bounce from $1180, but can traders expect an uptrend
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Ethereum sinks into a bullish order block on the daily timeframe. Traders can wait for a reaction on lower timeframes before entering any trades. Ethereum shed nearly 14%...
Ethereum: Whales switch >100K ETH but will it help regain $1,200
About $139 million worth of ETH got transferred among several wallets. Investors did not have any particular viewpoint towards Ethereum as price action showed indecision. Whales holding Ethereum [ETH] transferred over 100,000 worth of the altcoin to separate wallets in the last 24 hours, Whale Alert revealed. According to the real-time large capital movement provider, the transactions amounted to $139.80 million in approximate terms.
As Litecoin fails to hold onto November gains, here is what traders can expect
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Litecoin fell into a zone of strong support from the mid-range, bullish order block and a high-volume node. This could still fail if Bitcoin stumbles beneath $16.2k in...
Are Arbitrum, Optimism already banking on a profitable 2023? This report suggests…
Layer-2 solutions show growth in terms of TVL share, according to a new report. The number of active addresses and transactions increased as well. According to data provided by Messari, a crypto analytics firm, layer-2 solutions, such as Arbitrum and Optimism witnessed improvements in terms of adoption. This could be due to the growing TVL share of both L2s.
