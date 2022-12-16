ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Matthew Jordan
3d ago

why does everyone have a problem with him doing that? you can have all these things for the rainbow community, Asian community, as well as other things. once y'all see something that says anything about black people. y'all have a major problem. unless it's something negative. you are part of the problem. 🤡

95.3 MNC

$6.4 Million Awarded in South Bend – Elkhart Region READI Programming Funds

$6.4 Million Awarded in South Bend – Elkhart Region READI Programming Funds. The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority awarded $6.4 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant funds to 11 programmatic projects during its meeting at the ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. The $6.4 million was in addition to $40 million in READI funds awarded in September to Quality of Place projects. With the awarding of the programming funds, the South Bend – Elkhart region has allocated all of its READI dollars.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Dowagiac’s new city flag recognized in nationwide poll

Dowagiac’s new city flag has been recognized in a nationwide poll. The flag was in the 2022 Urban Life Signs North American City Flag Tournament, a Twitter poll meant to find the best city flag in North America. Leader Publications says that the contest was the idea of San...
DOWAGIAC, MI
abc57.com

Faith Mission dedicates new transitional housing opportunity in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and Faith Mission of Michiana held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday for the Swihart Tiny House Village, a transitional housing opportunity for Faith Mission graduates. The Tiny House Village is located on Faith Mission's campus in Elkhart. The village includes...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Contractor sentenced in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first of six defendants charged with defrauding the South Bend Housing Authority has been sentenced. Ronald Taylor Jr. was ordered to spend 44 months in prison for his role in the scheme. Taylor was a contractor who was paid for repair and improvement work that he never performed.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Michigan Advance

Educators, experts say retention, exemptions in 3rd grade reading law are ‘inequitable’

Dan Applegate, superintendent of Niles Community Schools in Berrien County, said his district had 10 third-grade students out of nearly 300 who tested below the state’s cutoff point for reading proficiency last school year. Under Michigan’s Read by Grade 3 law, the 10 students were eligible to be held back for another school year. But […] The post Educators, experts say retention, exemptions in 3rd grade reading law are ‘inequitable’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Food Bank of Northern Indiana to hold Emergency Mobile Food Distribution

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will hold an Emergency Mobile Food Distribution for Mishawaka Food Pantry patrons on Wednesday, December 21, from Noon – 3 p.m., in the Mishawaka Food Pantry Parking Lot, 315 Lincolnway West in, Mishawaka. This distribution will serve both walk-ups and those in vehicles.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police investigating homicide on Johnson St

SOUTH BEND, Ind.,-- South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson St. on reports of a shooting Sunday morning around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Woman shot to death in Benton Harbor

Darren Corbett, 32. was being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond Sunday. New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City. Michigan City Police officers were dispatched on Thursday afternoon to a bank alarm at the 1st Source Bank in the 3900 block of Franklin Street.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
max983.net

South Bend Man Arrested after Accident

A South Bend man was arrested Thursday, December 15 after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department investigated an accident on U.S. 31 near 5A Road. Police say the vehicle driven by Kenneth Rose-Rustman of South Bend had gone off the road at about 10:40 p.m. ET. As a deputy talked with the driver, the officer believed he was under the influence of alcohol, according to the report. Field sobriety tests were reportedly conducted which resulted in a determination that the driver was under the influence.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Jury finds man charged in August 2020 homicide not guilty

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka man accused of killing another man in August 2020 has been found not guilty. On Thursday, Dec. 15., a jury found Brandon Stahl, who was 26 at the time, not guilty of killing Ryan Serafino, 28. Stahl chose not to testify at the trial; instead, his defense team presented evidence before the jury. After deliberation, the jury returned with its verdict.
MISHAWAKA, IN

