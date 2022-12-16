Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
South Bend Common Councilwoman Sheila Niezgodski announces intention to run for re-election
South Bend Common Councilwoman Sheila Niezgodski has announced her intention to run for re-election. Niezgodski sent the following statement to 95.3 MNC:. I’ve decided to run for re-election to the South Bend Common Council because I’ll work in a constructive manner to bring further enhanced growth within the 6th District.
95.3 MNC
$6.4 Million Awarded in South Bend – Elkhart Region READI Programming Funds
$6.4 Million Awarded in South Bend – Elkhart Region READI Programming Funds. The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority awarded $6.4 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant funds to 11 programmatic projects during its meeting at the ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. The $6.4 million was in addition to $40 million in READI funds awarded in September to Quality of Place projects. With the awarding of the programming funds, the South Bend – Elkhart region has allocated all of its READI dollars.
Opportunity is calling: Gary, Indiana needs to answer it
If you’re like me, you’re tired of seeing opportunities for good paying jobs and meaningful careers pass by people in our community. On December 7th, we had a chance to change that by participating in a Design Session being offered by InnoPower, TechPoint and Center of Workforce Innovations.
WNDU
Future of SJC crisis response team unclear after county commissioners meeting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s chief of police was among those who spent much of the day trying to prevent a “contract killing.”. The contract in danger of dying would have expanded mental health treatment options in St. Joseph County. Supporters have been working on plans...
95.3 MNC
South Bend Police Chief speaks out after delay on contract for Mental Health Crisis Response Center
South Bend’s Police Chief is speaking out after the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners delayed signing off on a contract with Oaklawn to implement a Mental Health Crisis Response Center. Chief Scott Ruszkowski expressed his disappointment with the decision during the public comment portion of this week’s meeting,...
95.3 MNC
Dowagiac’s new city flag recognized in nationwide poll
Dowagiac’s new city flag has been recognized in a nationwide poll. The flag was in the 2022 Urban Life Signs North American City Flag Tournament, a Twitter poll meant to find the best city flag in North America. Leader Publications says that the contest was the idea of San...
abc57.com
Faith Mission dedicates new transitional housing opportunity in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and Faith Mission of Michiana held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday for the Swihart Tiny House Village, a transitional housing opportunity for Faith Mission graduates. The Tiny House Village is located on Faith Mission's campus in Elkhart. The village includes...
abc57.com
Over 11,000 pounds of chicken donated to Food Bank of Northern Indiana
Over 11,000 pounds of chicken were donated to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana Monday morning thanks to Miller Poultry and Martin's Super Markets. The donation will add up to about 11,000 meals for community members this holiday season. Chicken is an essential source of protein and is often difficult...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Region unemployment rates continue to increase but so does number of residents working
The number of Northwest Indiana residents looking for work continues to increase, pushing unemployment rates higher. Lake County's November unemployment rate was 4.5 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, up from 4.1 percent in October. Porter County's rate rose a tenth of a percentage point to 3.1 percent.
WNDU
Contractor sentenced in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first of six defendants charged with defrauding the South Bend Housing Authority has been sentenced. Ronald Taylor Jr. was ordered to spend 44 months in prison for his role in the scheme. Taylor was a contractor who was paid for repair and improvement work that he never performed.
Educators, experts say retention, exemptions in 3rd grade reading law are ‘inequitable’
Dan Applegate, superintendent of Niles Community Schools in Berrien County, said his district had 10 third-grade students out of nearly 300 who tested below the state’s cutoff point for reading proficiency last school year. Under Michigan’s Read by Grade 3 law, the 10 students were eligible to be held back for another school year. But […] The post Educators, experts say retention, exemptions in 3rd grade reading law are ‘inequitable’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
95.3 MNC
Food Bank of Northern Indiana to hold Emergency Mobile Food Distribution
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will hold an Emergency Mobile Food Distribution for Mishawaka Food Pantry patrons on Wednesday, December 21, from Noon – 3 p.m., in the Mishawaka Food Pantry Parking Lot, 315 Lincolnway West in, Mishawaka. This distribution will serve both walk-ups and those in vehicles.
WNDU
Benton Harbor man sentenced to 12 years for nationwide wire fraud scheme
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The last of seven defendants, six of whom are from Benton Harbor, received their prison sentence for leading a nationwide wire fraud scheme that targeted national retail giant Walmart. A judge sentenced 31-year-old Adarius Ferguson, of Benton Harbor, to 12 years in prison. Ferguson was...
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating homicide on Johnson St
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,-- South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson St. on reports of a shooting Sunday morning around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
WNDU
Memorial service for former Riley HS student hopes to raise suicide awareness prevention
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A memorial service for a former Riley High School student is raising awareness for suicide prevention. Savanna Heard, 21, took her own life on Dec. 2. On Saturday, friends and family gathered at Sweet Home Ministries in South Bend to remember Savanna and raise awareness...
WNDU
City of South Bend eyes funds from bond issues, leases for development projects
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 2023 promises to be a big year for bonding in the City of South Bend. The city administration sees a need for two separate bond issues/lease agreements that, combined, would raise a total of $62.9 million. After a public hearing scheduled for Monday, the South...
WNDU
Woman shot to death in Benton Harbor
Darren Corbett, 32. was being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond Sunday. New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City. Michigan City Police officers were dispatched on Thursday afternoon to a bank alarm at the 1st Source Bank in the 3900 block of Franklin Street.
max983.net
South Bend Man Arrested after Accident
A South Bend man was arrested Thursday, December 15 after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department investigated an accident on U.S. 31 near 5A Road. Police say the vehicle driven by Kenneth Rose-Rustman of South Bend had gone off the road at about 10:40 p.m. ET. As a deputy talked with the driver, the officer believed he was under the influence of alcohol, according to the report. Field sobriety tests were reportedly conducted which resulted in a determination that the driver was under the influence.
WNDU
Jury finds man charged in August 2020 homicide not guilty
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka man accused of killing another man in August 2020 has been found not guilty. On Thursday, Dec. 15., a jury found Brandon Stahl, who was 26 at the time, not guilty of killing Ryan Serafino, 28. Stahl chose not to testify at the trial; instead, his defense team presented evidence before the jury. After deliberation, the jury returned with its verdict.
Young children left home alone for hours without heat at Merrillville apartment: Lake County sheriff
A maintenance worker had gotten into the apartment to fix the heat and found the only food the children had was ice cream and Pepsi, police said. They were wearing coats, but shivering, according to the sheriff's department.
