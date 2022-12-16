Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
Eric Bischoff Claims Christian Cage Never Moved The Needle For TNA Wrestling
Christian Cage was with TNA/Impact Wrestling for years, but never ‘moved the needle’ according to Eric Bischoff. Just days after his WWE departure in 2005, Cage debuted for TNA Wrestling where he would become a multi-time World Champion. Cage returned to WWE in 2009 and would become World...
Deonna Purrazzo Says Retiring Mickie James Would Be “Career-Defining”
Wrestling veteran Mickie James is on her “last rodeo.”. James, a longtime Impact Knockout, and former star of WWE’s Divas Era, has said that the next match she loses will be her last. James will next face Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace at Impact’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 13th. It would be a “career-defining” moment for any wrestler who could rise to the challenge and retire James.
MJF Threatens To Verbally Assassinate Radio Host, AEW Dynamite Meet & Greet, More
WFAN Sports Radio broadcaster Craig Carton wants to go head-to-head with AEW World Champion MJF, which resulted in the following reply from the Salt of the Earth:. “I’ll come on to assassinate this man verbally.”. All Elite Wrestling will be holding a meet and greet prior to tomorrow’s Holiday...
Update – 3 Matches Announced For Monday’s Episode Of RAW
We’ve got a new match confirmed for Monday’s episode of RAW. On Sunday, WWE took to Twitter to announce that we’ll see The Street Profits facing off against The Judgment Day in a tag team match on RAW. You can check out the updated lineup for Monday’s...
Maki Itoh Would Decline WWE Offer Out Of Loyalty To AEW
Maki Itoh isn’t interested in a run in WWE, believing it would be disloyal to her friends and allies in All Elite Wrestling. Itoh made an impression with fans when she competed in the AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament in 2021, and later competed at AEW Revolution that same year.
Braun Strowman Wants A Part On The Masked Singer – Plans To Release Music
Braun Strowman is ready to step out of the ring and onto the stage for a future season of the hit show ‘The Masked Singer.’. The show sees celebrities don costumes to perform on stage in front of an audience, while a panel of judges tries to guess who is wearing the disguise.
The New Day Retain Against Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, Grayson Waller Outsmarts Bron Breakker
On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, The New Day successfully defended the NXT Tag Team Championships against Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, as Xavier Woods nailed Briggs with a flying elbow drop for the win. You can check out some highlights from the match below:. Also on this...
Evil Uno Shares Details On AEW: Fight Forever
AEW wrestler and Dark Order founder Evil Uno recently sat down with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. Uno shared an update on the AEW: Fight Forever video game, which will be available across multiple platforms in 2023. Highlights of his interview are below:. Evil Uno on what fans can expect...
NJPW Planning Surprises For Wrestle Kingdom 17 Next Month
NJPW will hold its Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view event on January 4. It is New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest event of the year. While appearing on The Sessions podcast, Rocky Romero promised that there would be surprises at the show. As previously reported, Mercedes Varnado, better known to WWE...
MLW Featherweight Title Match Set For Blood & Thunder Event
Taya Valkyrie will be defending the MLW Featherweight Championship against Zoey Skye at the promotion’s January 7th Blood & Thunder event. Major League Wrestling sent out the following press release to hype the bout:. (PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced a Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie vs....
Watch: ‘Blind’ Dominik Mysterio Struggles At WWE Live Event After Asuka’s Blue Mist
The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio was struggling with the effects of Asuka’s blue mist at a recent WWE live event. On last week’s episode of RAW, Mysterio took the mist from the Japanese Superstar during the latter’s match with Rhea Ripley. At a WWE live event...
Bushwhacker Luke Says Wrestling Conventions Are Interested In John Lauriniaitis
John Laurinaitis could become a regular of the wrestling convention scene, Bushwhacker Luke has claimed. Earlier this year, Laurinaitis was fired from his role as WWE’s Head of Talent Relations for his alleged role in the Vince McMahon controversy. While speaking on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, WWE Hall...
Jay White Claims All Eyes Are On Him Ahead Of Wrestle Kingdom 17
Jay White recently took part in an interview with Fightful ahead of his match at Wrestle Kingdom 17 against Kazuchika Okada. During the interview, White talked about himself making appearances in other promotions, turning him into a sought-after talent of sorts. Here’s what he had to say:. “No, because...
AEW News: Jade Cargill Note, Which Stars Will Miss Upcoming Shows
Due to their obligations with other promotions, some AEW stars will not be involved with upcoming AEW cards. AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash on December 28th will be without FTR, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Conti. All four performers will be in Acapulco, Mexico on that night, competing for AAA.
Wade Barrett Wants To See Bronson Reed On SmackDown, The Undertaker News, Miz, More
As seen during last night’s episode of RAW, Bronson Reed made his return to WWE. WWE SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett took to Twitter today to react, writing:. “Yo, my dawgs @WWE. When is @JONAHISHERE gonna be scheduled for #SmackDown?”. WWE has officially announced the return of The Undertaker’s 1...
Dakota Kai Aims To Headline WrestleMania With Rhea Ripley, Wants Storyline With Shayna Baszler
Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defeated Asuka and Alexa Bliss to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships this past month at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. From her humble beginnings in NXT, Kai has come a long way in WWE as she continues to play a crucial role in the Damage CTRL faction alongside Bayley and SKY. The Kiwi Superstar may not have won a bunch of titles in her seven years with WWE, but she definitely has been featured in some memorable feuds with certain wrestlers in the women’s division.
Triple H Saw Bronson Reed As A Priority Re-Hiring
Signing Bronson Reed was a priority for Triple H ahead of the Australian’s WWE return this week. During this week’s episode of RAW, Reed returned to aid The Miz in his winner takes all ladder match with Dexter Lumis. Fightful Select reports that Reed was being seen as...
El Hijo Del Vikingo Wants Dream Match With Kenny Omega, Surprise AEW Appearance?
El Hijo Del Vikingo and Kenny Omega were supposed to wrestle on two different occasions, but unfortunately for one reason or another, the dream match hasn’t happened yet. The AAA Mega Champion was scheduled to face The Cleaner at AAA TripleMania in December 2021, but the match was cancelled due to Omega’s injury.
Jimmy Korderas Discusses WWE Overusing The Rollup Finish
Earlier today, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas took to Twitter to share his take on WWE using too many roll-up finishes lately. Korderas often shares “Reffin’ Rants” on Twitter, where he discusses the current wrestling product. “I’ve said it on here many times when something happens too...
