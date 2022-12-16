Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Clear Lake: California’s Second Largest Lake and the Site of 2022’s Third Worst Toxic Algal Bloom
The following is a press release from BlueGreen Water Technologies:. As 2022 comes to a close, BlueGreen Water Technologies (BlueGreen) has released its list of the Top 10 Worst Toxic Algal Blooms of 2022. Toxic algae is a growing menace, choking the life out of water bodies from California to the Carolinas and beyond. In 2022, blooms suffocated aquatic ecosystems, endangered human health, and proved fatal for pets and wildlife.
CNBC
6.4-magnitude earthquake hits Northern California
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked parts of Northern California early Tuesday, knocking out power for thousands, causing widespread damage and leaving at least two people injured, officials said. The quake hit at a depth of 10 miles just after 5:30 a.m. ET near Eureka in Humboldt County, the U.S. Geological Survey...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
California lowers incentives for rooftop solar panels
SACRAMENTO — California utility regulators on Thursday approved major changes to the state’s booming rooftop solar market that they say will more evenly spread the cost of energy and help reduce the state’s reliance on fossil fuels in the evening. The state has long led the nation...
agritechtomorrow.com
Introducing Farming First, a 134-Acre Outdoor Cannabis Cultivation and Supply Company Based in Santa Barbara County
Farming First is currently building what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California. Ventura, Calif., December 19, 2022 —Fifth generation agriculturalist William Terry and entrepreneur Stephen Walden today unveiled a new operation focused on bringing best-in-class farming practices to California sun-grown cannabis. Rooted in verdant Santa Barbara County, Farming First Holdings LLC (the "Company") has established 134 acres of rolling outdoor cultivation, possessing entitlements for what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California.
Activists demand at public hearing for California reparations committee to pay $350,000 to every Black resident
During the recent inaugural meeting of the state’s reparations task group, discussions on how to quantify potential financial compensation calculations and potential eligibility requirements started.
kjzz.org
California utility regulators approve major changes to rooftop solar regulations
California utility regulators have approved major changes to the state’s rooftop solar market. The move could have far-reaching implications for the industry as a whole. California leads the nation in rooftop solar, in part because it allows customers to sell excess power to their utility company, a process known as net metering.
CA outdoor recreation worth $54 billion per year
California is number one in the country for dollars spent on camping, hiking, climbing, and biking, according to the latest federal data. The most recent report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis also names boating and RV trips as the state’s most lucrative outdoor sector. Katie Hawkins, California program...
Lake County News
California Outdoors: Native quail, bait regulations and bears
Q: I live near a park that is frequented by quail, and I love watching them on my morning walks. What plants can I put in my own yard to encourage quail to visit my property?. A: Quail certainly are charismatic birds — we understand why you’d want to see them near your home.
New California Laws Are Taking Effect In 2023
Come Jan. 1, 2023, new laws are expected to take effect in California. Pay transparency (SB-1162) Senate Bill 1162 requires companies with 15 or more employees to include salary ranges in job postings. Ranges must also be provided to existing employees upon request. Under the law, companies are also required to provide the mean and ...
KGET 17
California gas prices are dropping, and they could fall even lower
California drivers are enjoying a little holiday cheer at the gas pump. The average price of regular unleaded gasoline dropped to $4.37 per gallon statewide Monday, down 15 cents from a week ago and 93 cents from a month ago, according to AAA. In the Los Angeles area, regular unleaded...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
CARB’s Scoping Plan for Climate Action Calls for Much Less Driving
Yesterday the California Air Resources Board adopted its 2022 “Scoping Plan,” which outlines the policies and strategies that multiple state agencies will be expected to deploy in the coming years to fight climate change [PDF]. Lots is being written about the decision, but there are a couple of key points that seem to be getting lost in all the punditry.
ISS captures Folsom Lake and Sacramento Valley in second flyover this week
(KTXL) — The International Space Station made a pass over Northern California on Saturday, their second one this week, as they capture a clear shot of Folsom Lake and the western edge of the snow-capped Sierra Nevada. At 1:25 p.m., the ISS made their pass over Northern and Central California, coming off the Pacific Ocean […]
sdrostra.com
California imposing even more Covid liability on small businesses
I originally opened Chandelier Lounge Cuisine with a dream to bring my eclectic dishes and restaurant vision to East County. Never in my wildest dreams would I imagine that the state I opened my restaurant in would become such a hostile environment for small businesses to thrive. As if small businesses haven’t already suffered enough in the past two years, California’s Supreme Court is trying to expand take-home liability to the point where my restaurant could get pinned with the blame if one of my employees gets sick and infected with Covid-19.
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop level
A California witness at Lincoln reported watching a red, circle-shaped object at the treetop level at about 7:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Multiple hikers, dogs rescued in icy conditions from Southern California trails, mountains
In separate incidents, several hikers and dogs got stuck and had to be rescued from icy conditions on Southern California trails this weekend.
restaurantdive.com
What’s at stake in the next battle over the FAST Recovery Act
Opponents of the FAST Recovery Act, California’s landmark labor reform law, reached an important milestone on Dec. 5. A coalition backed by many of the country’s major restaurant corporations gathered enough signatures to trigger a statewide referendum — putting the legislation on ice until California’s 2024 general election.
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
travelyouman.com
Can You Fish In Three Rivers CA? (Local Rules And Regulations)
In the Sierra Nevada foothills, midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, near the entrance to Sequoia National Park, Three Rivers is a mystical community where the Middle or Main Fork, the North Fork, and the South Fork of the Kaweah River merge. The river really has two more forks, the Marble and East Forks, which mostly run outside of Three Rivers in adjacent Sequoia National Park. The river starts 12,000 feet up in the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains. Together, the Middle, North, and South form the stunningly magnificent Kaweah Canyon. The Yokuts term “Gaweah,” which means raven or crow, is most likely the source of the name “Kaweah,” which is thought to have Native American origins.
Bakersfield Californian
DAN WALTERS: Could the Pacific Ocean be California’s savior?
California’s vast coastal waters could provide limitless amounts of clean water and power but only if the state’s leaders show more gumption and managerial competence. From the earliest exploration by European explorers of what became California, its position on the western coast of the North American continent has been its most important attribute.
goldrushcam.com
Rapid Interest Rate Increases Continue to Depress California Home Sales and Prices in November 2022, C.A.R. Reports - Median Sold Price of Existing Single-Family Homes in Mariposa County Declines to $363,500
Existing, single-family home sales totaled 237,740 in November on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, down 13.2 percent from October and down 47.7 percent from November 2021. November’s statewide median home price was $777,500, down 3.0 percent from October and down 0.6 percent from November 2021. Year-to-date statewide home sales...
