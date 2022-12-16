ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

mendofever.com

Clear Lake: California's Second Largest Lake and the Site of 2022's Third Worst Toxic Algal Bloom

The following is a press release from BlueGreen Water Technologies:. As 2022 comes to a close, BlueGreen Water Technologies (BlueGreen) has released its list of the Top 10 Worst Toxic Algal Blooms of 2022. Toxic algae is a growing menace, choking the life out of water bodies from California to the Carolinas and beyond. In 2022, blooms suffocated aquatic ecosystems, endangered human health, and proved fatal for pets and wildlife.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

6.4-magnitude earthquake hits Northern California

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked parts of Northern California early Tuesday, knocking out power for thousands, causing widespread damage and leaving at least two people injured, officials said. The quake hit at a depth of 10 miles just after 5:30 a.m. ET near Eureka in Humboldt County, the U.S. Geological Survey...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

California lowers incentives for rooftop solar panels

SACRAMENTO — California utility regulators on Thursday approved major changes to the state’s booming rooftop solar market that they say will more evenly spread the cost of energy and help reduce the state’s reliance on fossil fuels in the evening. The state has long led the nation...
CALIFORNIA STATE
agritechtomorrow.com

Introducing Farming First, a 134-Acre Outdoor Cannabis Cultivation and Supply Company Based in Santa Barbara County

Farming First is currently building what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California. Ventura, Calif., December 19, 2022 —Fifth generation agriculturalist William Terry and entrepreneur Stephen Walden today unveiled a new operation focused on bringing best-in-class farming practices to California sun-grown cannabis. Rooted in verdant Santa Barbara County, Farming First Holdings LLC (the "Company") has established 134 acres of rolling outdoor cultivation, possessing entitlements for what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

CA outdoor recreation worth $54 billion per year

California is number one in the country for dollars spent on camping, hiking, climbing, and biking, according to the latest federal data. The most recent report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis also names boating and RV trips as the state’s most lucrative outdoor sector. Katie Hawkins, California program...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lake County News

California Outdoors: Native quail, bait regulations and bears

Q: I live near a park that is frequented by quail, and I love watching them on my morning walks. What plants can I put in my own yard to encourage quail to visit my property?. A: Quail certainly are charismatic birds — we understand why you’d want to see them near your home.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

New California Laws Are Taking Effect In 2023

Come Jan. 1, 2023, new laws are expected to take effect in California. Pay transparency (SB-1162) Senate Bill 1162 requires companies with 15 or more employees to include salary ranges in job postings. Ranges must also be provided to existing employees upon request. Under the law, companies are also required to provide the mean and ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

CARB's Scoping Plan for Climate Action Calls for Much Less Driving

Yesterday the California Air Resources Board adopted its 2022 “Scoping Plan,” which outlines the policies and strategies that multiple state agencies will be expected to deploy in the coming years to fight climate change [PDF]. Lots is being written about the decision, but there are a couple of key points that seem to be getting lost in all the punditry.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sdrostra.com

California imposing even more Covid liability on small businesses

I originally opened Chandelier Lounge Cuisine with a dream to bring my eclectic dishes and restaurant vision to East County. Never in my wildest dreams would I imagine that the state I opened my restaurant in would become such a hostile environment for small businesses to thrive. As if small businesses haven’t already suffered enough in the past two years, California’s Supreme Court is trying to expand take-home liability to the point where my restaurant could get pinned with the blame if one of my employees gets sick and infected with Covid-19.
CALIFORNIA STATE
restaurantdive.com

What's at stake in the next battle over the FAST Recovery Act

Opponents of the FAST Recovery Act, California’s landmark labor reform law, reached an important milestone on Dec. 5. A coalition backed by many of the country’s major restaurant corporations gathered enough signatures to trigger a statewide referendum — putting the legislation on ice until California’s 2024 general election.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
travelyouman.com

Can You Fish In Three Rivers CA? (Local Rules And Regulations)

In the Sierra Nevada foothills, midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, near the entrance to Sequoia National Park, Three Rivers is a mystical community where the Middle or Main Fork, the North Fork, and the South Fork of the Kaweah River merge. The river really has two more forks, the Marble and East Forks, which mostly run outside of Three Rivers in adjacent Sequoia National Park. The river starts 12,000 feet up in the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains. Together, the Middle, North, and South form the stunningly magnificent Kaweah Canyon. The Yokuts term “Gaweah,” which means raven or crow, is most likely the source of the name “Kaweah,” which is thought to have Native American origins.
THREE RIVERS, CA
Bakersfield Californian

DAN WALTERS: Could the Pacific Ocean be California's savior?

California’s vast coastal waters could provide limitless amounts of clean water and power but only if the state’s leaders show more gumption and managerial competence. From the earliest exploration by European explorers of what became California, its position on the western coast of the North American continent has been its most important attribute.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Rapid Interest Rate Increases Continue to Depress California Home Sales and Prices in November 2022, C.A.R. Reports - Median Sold Price of Existing Single-Family Homes in Mariposa County Declines to $363,500

Existing, single-family home sales totaled 237,740 in November on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, down 13.2 percent from October and down 47.7 percent from November 2021. November’s statewide median home price was $777,500, down 3.0 percent from October and down 0.6 percent from November 2021. Year-to-date statewide home sales...
CALIFORNIA STATE

