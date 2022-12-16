Read full article on original website
Section III boys ice hockey stats leaders (Week 3)
Section III boys ice hockey stats leaders through Dec. 19. Stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Dec. 20
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 20. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
SCAC, OHSL, TVL boys and girls bowling averages through Dec. 19
Here are the SCAC, OHSL and TV boys and girls bowling high averages through December 19 as supplied by league representatives.
Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls soccer large school team
Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls soccer large school team. The team is chosen by syracuse.com with input from Section III coaches. Four finalists for MVP were chosen by the syracuse.com high school sports staff. They are Biddie Clive, New Hartford; Morgan Goodman, Fayetteville-Manlius; Anna Rayhill, New Hartford; and Leah Rehm, East Syracuse Minoa.
Zebra Classic roundup: Liverpool girls start classic with win
The host Liverpool girls basketball team kicked off this year’s Zebra Classic with a 55-49 win over Maine-Endwell in a non-league game on Saturday. The Zebra Classic was scheduled to begin on Friday, but those games were postponed due to weather. The classic will conclude on Sunday with three games.
4 Section III teams ranked top 10 in first state boys basketball poll
The 2022-23 boys basketball season is underway and the New York State Sportswriters Association has released its first iteration of rankings. There are four Section III teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes: Westhill (No. 9) in B; Dolgeville (No. 5) in Class C; and Hamilton (No. 5) and Sackets Harbor (No. 8) in Class D.
ITC boys basketball snaps losing streak with big win over Phoenix
After having not played in six days, the Institute of Technology Central boys basketball team had no problem shaking off the rust in a 76-38 victory over visiting Phoenix in an Onondaga High School League Liberty Division contest on Monday.
We pick, you vote: Who are the Section III girls soccer MVPs? (poll)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY girls soccer teams have been announced and the finalists for MVP have been named. Readers have the chance to vote on which players they believe had the best season. Readers can vote for the athletes they believe performed the best as many times as they’d like between now and 9 a.m. Thursday. This vote is purely for fun and is a way for fans to voice their opinion on who they believe played the best this season.
Section III boys, girls cross country standouts earn all-state honors
Syracuse, N.Y. — MileSplit NY has announced its state awards and 18 Section III athletes have earned honors. Nolan McGinn of Fayetteville-Manlius was named the boys junior runner of the year and Auburn’s Kyleen Brady was named girls sophomore of the year.
HS roundup: Eliana Occhino rolls 698 series in CBA girls bowling victory
Christian Brothers Academy’s Eliana Occhino rolled a 698 series to help led the Brothers to a 7-0 victory over Chittenango in an Onondaga High School League match at the Cazenovia Sports Bowl on Monday.
