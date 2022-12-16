ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margate, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
margatetalk.com

Margate Crime Update: $3K Stolen in Pool Hall Burglary

Through our joint effort with the Margate Police Department to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Margate’s crime and arrests through Dec. 10, 2022. A 22-year-old female was the victim of Auto Theft on Lakeview Terr on 12/06/2022. Burglary Business. A Burglary to Business occurred at...
MARGATE, FL
margatetalk.com

Win $400 at the Annual Christmas Payback Artist Talent Show at O’Malley’s

Calling all Broward artists. Slap on an ugly sweater and compete for $400 in the annual Christmas Payback Artist Talent Show while enjoying a night with local talented singers, dancers, comedians, bands, musicians, actors, and more. Festivities take place on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022, from 8:00 p.m. to close...
MARGATE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy