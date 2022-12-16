ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns overhaul front 7 in 2023 NFL Mock Draft with Nolan Smith, Ruke Orhorhoro

By Cory Kinnan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TFhqg_0jl45nNZ00

The Cleveland Browns do not have much to look forward to as they have all but been eliminated from the playoffs after a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. This is why we are now seeing an uptick in 2023 NFL Mock Drafts. While they do not have a first round pick, the Browns do have a total of eight picks in this upcoming draft.

With needs at defensive end, defensive tackle, tight end, wide receiver, and more, what can the Browns do this Spring to upgrade their roster? Here is a 2023 NFL Mock Draft for the Browns as we attempt to plug some holes in Berea.

List

Round 2, Pick 42: DE Nolan Smith, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0irzvr_0jl45nNZ00
Browns land Nolan Smith in the 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The defensive line is a massive need for the Cleveland Browns, and with Jadeveon Clowney set to depart this offseason, they will need a new pass rusher. The hope is that rookie Alex Wright can take over next year after a full summer in the program, but Georgia’s Nolan Smith is too big of a talent to pass up.

Despite suffering a season-ending injury this year, Smith is a twitchy mover with some of the most bend in the country to give offensive tackles fits off the edge. He is no slouch against the run either as he is a physical presence off the ball.

Round 3, Pick 96: TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LHG0G_0jl45nNZ00
Browns land Sam LaPorta in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Iowavsmichiganfb 20221001 Bh

While the Browns do not run many 13 personnel looks anymore, they will still dial up quite a bit of 12 personnel. And as Harrison Bryant enters a contract season, there is room to wonder whether or not he will get a second contract with the Browns. Even if he does, Bryant fits the mold as a move piece who the Browns can play with. Here they land a new TE2 in Iowa’s Sam LaPorta.

Round 4, Pick 108: DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OWhld_0jl45nNZ00
Browns land Ruke Orhorhoro in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

One of the more underrated players in the entire 2023 NFL Draft class, Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro plays with excellent leverage and a hot motor. While he does not bring much as a pass rusher at this stage in his development, Orhorhoro is well-equipped to anchor in double teams and win at the point of attack in the run game. This is very obviously much-needed in Cleveland.

Round 4, Pick 128: S Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34oFo4_0jl45nNZ00
Browns land Ronnie Hickman in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

John Johnson III is going to get cut this offseason. There is little way around that unless the Browns land a defensive coordinator like Ejiro Evero, who has coached him with the Los Angeles Rams.

Even if Johnson III were to return, Ronnie Harrison is not. So why not replace one Ronnie with another as Ronnie Hickman makes the short trip up I-71 North from Columbus to Cleveland here?

He can play in the slot and in the box, giving the Browns a safety who can hit and fit the run with comfort, as well as make an impact in the passing game.

Round 5, Pick 137: LB Dorian Williams, Tulane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pn6s4_0jl45nNZ00
Browns land Dorian Williams in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The Browns are in a peculiar spot at the linebacker position, but not overall in a bad spot. Despite losing four linebackers to season-ending injuries, the Browns have Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Tony Fields II, and Jacob Phillips under contract. They also still have the ability to potentially bring back any of Sione Takitaki, Anthony Walker Jr., and Deion Jones this offseason.

Regardless, adding a young and physical linebacker like Tulane’s Dorian Williams in the fifth round could give them a MIKE linebacker of the future. He is a bit of a throwback linebacker, rocking the no gloves look, but is explosive enough to chase ball carriers down laterally and patrol the second level of the defense.

Round 5, Pick 139: WR Rakim Jarrett, Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LVS7s_0jl45nNZ00
Browns land Rakim Jarrett in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The wide receiver position has worked itself out this season as former sixth rounder Donovan Peoples-Jones has stepped up in a big way this season for the Browns. With him and Amari Cooper giving the Browns a nice one-two punch (with David Njoku becoming a massive worry for defenses as well), adding another playmaker to their offense has not been as big of a priority as originally thought.

Here in the fifth round, however, the Browns land former five-star recruit and Maryland receiver Rakim Jarrett. One piece still missing is a guy who can stretch the field horizontally and become an extension of the run game. Jaelon Darden has the potential to be that guy, but if he does not show anything over these last four games, the Browns could look to find that guy in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Round 6, Pick 177: C Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WUti9_0jl45nNZ00
Browns land Joe Tippmann in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Uwgrid14 9

The center position has a bit of a question mark over it at this point. While Ethan Pocic has played like a top-three center in the NFL this season, he is now on Injured Reserve and just a one-year deal. Nick Harris has also missed all season as he enters the last year of his contract as well.

Center may be a position the Browns look to address in the draft. Wisconsin’s Joe Tippmann has the athleticism to get wide and climb to the second level, making him a strong fit in Stefanski’s wide zone offense. They land him here in the sixth round of this 2023 NFL Mock Draft.

Round 7, Pick 208: RB/Weapon Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NkHJH_0jl45nNZ00
Browns land Deuce Vaughn in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns do not need a running back. However, they will never turn down a versatile offensive weapon, especially for the cost of a seventh round pick. Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn is lightning in a bottle and an absolute weapon on the field.

While he is undersized, Vaughn gives off Darren Sproles vibes as a player who can win in the return game, off of jet motion concepts, in the slot, and even as a running back when given the ball. For some of his shortcomings, head coach Kevin Stefanski is well-equipped to scheme up looks for talented playmakers, giving Vaughn a real chance to thrive the same way Jaelon Darden does over these last four games.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star OT Kadyn Proctor now predicted to flip commitment, but not to Oregon

A week ago, we were talking about the possibility that 5-star Iowa Hawkeyes offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor could be flipping his commitment and picking a new school before the early signing period on Wednesday. Today, we’re still talking about that. However, the school that he may be flipping to is no longer the same. Proctor, the No. 1 OT in the 2023 class, was originally thought to be an Oregon Ducks’ lean after multiple visits this fall and a strong relationship with Adrian Klemm. However, the 6-foot-7, 330-pounder is now picking up multiple predictions to flip to the Alabama Crimson Tide rather...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys clinch playoff spot, here's how NFC seeding can go

This certainly wasn’t the way they pictured it happening, but eventually Week 15 ended with an expected result for the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas was one of three NFC teams who could have punched their ticket to the playoffs with a victory. On Thursday the San Francisco 49ers joined the Philadelphia Eagles in the dance. On Saturday the Minnesota Vikings joined the festivities. At around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday all signs appeared pointing to the Cowboys rounding out the four top contenders.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former LSU wide receiver announces transfer destination

Former LSU reciever Jack Bech has found a new home. He’s headed to Fort Worth, Texas, to play for the TCU Horned Frogs. The Horned Frogs have made a splash in the transfer portal as they have recently received a commitment from former Alabama receiver JoJo Earle. Bech spent two seasons on the Bayou and played in 25 games, making 11 starts and finishing his Tiger career with 59 receptions for 689 yards and four touchdowns.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Cowboys lost on an OT walk-off Dak Prescott pick-six and NFL fans piled on

It’s going to be a rough flight back to Dallas for the Cowboys after this loss. On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Cowboys 40-34 in overtime after Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott for a game-winning pick-six. At one point in the second quarter, the Cowboys had a 27-10 lead on the Jaguars, but Jacksonville scored 27 second-half points to tie things up and send the game to overtime.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What are the Browns' playoff odds after Chargers win, Jets and Patriots lose?

The Cleveland Browns face a steep uphill battle to make the playoffs after defeating the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday but are technically not eliminated from contention. Even after the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Tennessee Titans, the Browns still have a one percent chance to get into the playoffs with three weeks remaining according to FiveThirtyEight. Both the New York Jets and New England Patriots lost, giving the Browns at least a sliver of hope.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC North

As bowl season gets underway, Penn State is just two short weeks away from their Rose Bowl matchup against Utah. They did have two key players opt out to prepare for the draft, including Parker Washington and Joey Porter Jr. As we near draft season, we have seen several mocks out there from various outlets, many that feature Nittany Lions prospects. The latest mock draft from The Draft Network has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 14th overall pick in the draft. Let’s break this one down. It really does seem like the Steelers have struggled to find their identity...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
245K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy