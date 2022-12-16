Browns overhaul front 7 in 2023 NFL Mock Draft with Nolan Smith, Ruke Orhorhoro

The Cleveland Browns do not have much to look forward to as they have all but been eliminated from the playoffs after a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. This is why we are now seeing an uptick in 2023 NFL Mock Drafts. While they do not have a first round pick, the Browns do have a total of eight picks in this upcoming draft.

With needs at defensive end, defensive tackle, tight end, wide receiver, and more, what can the Browns do this Spring to upgrade their roster? Here is a 2023 NFL Mock Draft for the Browns as we attempt to plug some holes in Berea.

Round 2, Pick 42: DE Nolan Smith, Georgia

Browns land Nolan Smith in the 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The defensive line is a massive need for the Cleveland Browns, and with Jadeveon Clowney set to depart this offseason, they will need a new pass rusher. The hope is that rookie Alex Wright can take over next year after a full summer in the program, but Georgia’s Nolan Smith is too big of a talent to pass up.

Despite suffering a season-ending injury this year, Smith is a twitchy mover with some of the most bend in the country to give offensive tackles fits off the edge. He is no slouch against the run either as he is a physical presence off the ball.

Round 3, Pick 96: TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

Browns land Sam LaPorta in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Iowavsmichiganfb 20221001 Bh

While the Browns do not run many 13 personnel looks anymore, they will still dial up quite a bit of 12 personnel. And as Harrison Bryant enters a contract season, there is room to wonder whether or not he will get a second contract with the Browns. Even if he does, Bryant fits the mold as a move piece who the Browns can play with. Here they land a new TE2 in Iowa’s Sam LaPorta.

Round 4, Pick 108: DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson

Browns land Ruke Orhorhoro in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

One of the more underrated players in the entire 2023 NFL Draft class, Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro plays with excellent leverage and a hot motor. While he does not bring much as a pass rusher at this stage in his development, Orhorhoro is well-equipped to anchor in double teams and win at the point of attack in the run game. This is very obviously much-needed in Cleveland.

Round 4, Pick 128: S Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State

Browns land Ronnie Hickman in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

John Johnson III is going to get cut this offseason. There is little way around that unless the Browns land a defensive coordinator like Ejiro Evero, who has coached him with the Los Angeles Rams.

Even if Johnson III were to return, Ronnie Harrison is not. So why not replace one Ronnie with another as Ronnie Hickman makes the short trip up I-71 North from Columbus to Cleveland here?

He can play in the slot and in the box, giving the Browns a safety who can hit and fit the run with comfort, as well as make an impact in the passing game.

Round 5, Pick 137: LB Dorian Williams, Tulane

Browns land Dorian Williams in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The Browns are in a peculiar spot at the linebacker position, but not overall in a bad spot. Despite losing four linebackers to season-ending injuries, the Browns have Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Tony Fields II, and Jacob Phillips under contract. They also still have the ability to potentially bring back any of Sione Takitaki, Anthony Walker Jr., and Deion Jones this offseason.

Regardless, adding a young and physical linebacker like Tulane’s Dorian Williams in the fifth round could give them a MIKE linebacker of the future. He is a bit of a throwback linebacker, rocking the no gloves look, but is explosive enough to chase ball carriers down laterally and patrol the second level of the defense.

Round 5, Pick 139: WR Rakim Jarrett, Maryland

Browns land Rakim Jarrett in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The wide receiver position has worked itself out this season as former sixth rounder Donovan Peoples-Jones has stepped up in a big way this season for the Browns. With him and Amari Cooper giving the Browns a nice one-two punch (with David Njoku becoming a massive worry for defenses as well), adding another playmaker to their offense has not been as big of a priority as originally thought.

Here in the fifth round, however, the Browns land former five-star recruit and Maryland receiver Rakim Jarrett. One piece still missing is a guy who can stretch the field horizontally and become an extension of the run game. Jaelon Darden has the potential to be that guy, but if he does not show anything over these last four games, the Browns could look to find that guy in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Round 6, Pick 177: C Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

Browns land Joe Tippmann in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Uwgrid14 9

The center position has a bit of a question mark over it at this point. While Ethan Pocic has played like a top-three center in the NFL this season, he is now on Injured Reserve and just a one-year deal. Nick Harris has also missed all season as he enters the last year of his contract as well.

Center may be a position the Browns look to address in the draft. Wisconsin’s Joe Tippmann has the athleticism to get wide and climb to the second level, making him a strong fit in Stefanski’s wide zone offense. They land him here in the sixth round of this 2023 NFL Mock Draft.

Round 7, Pick 208: RB/Weapon Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

Browns land Deuce Vaughn in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns do not need a running back. However, they will never turn down a versatile offensive weapon, especially for the cost of a seventh round pick. Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn is lightning in a bottle and an absolute weapon on the field.

While he is undersized, Vaughn gives off Darren Sproles vibes as a player who can win in the return game, off of jet motion concepts, in the slot, and even as a running back when given the ball. For some of his shortcomings, head coach Kevin Stefanski is well-equipped to scheme up looks for talented playmakers, giving Vaughn a real chance to thrive the same way Jaelon Darden does over these last four games.