CENTERVILLE – Multiple injuries were reported after a crash that happened in front of the Bell Tower Mall completely closed down Route 28 for periods of time Saturday evening – 12/17/2022. Barnstable Police and Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Firefighters, along with multiple ambulances, responded to what was reported as a three vehicle crash at around 6:30 p.m. this evening. Two full-size sedans, a Mercedes and a [Lincoln], were heavily damaged and still in the roadway when HN arrived on scene. Barnstable Police had to shut down the intersections at Old Stage Road and Phinney’s Lane. A member of the Barnstable County Sheriffs Crime Scene Unit was photographing the wreckage while EMTs attended to the wounded. A COMM FD fire official confirmed that a total of four passengers were transported to hospital. One of the injured was described as being in serious condition and was transported via ambulance to an off-Cape trauma center. The Barnstable Police Department patrol division is investigating the cause of the crash. The post FOUR TRANSPORTED FROM CENTERVILLE CRASH, ONE WITH SERIOUS INJURIES [HN PHOTOS] first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO