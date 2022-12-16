Read full article on original website
Bourne Leaving Upper Cape Waste Disposal Agreement
BOURNE – Bourne will leave the Upper Cape Regional Transfer Station agreement with Sandwich, Mashpee and Falmouth by the end of the year. The program utilizes a rail line at Joint Base Cape Cod to haul household trash and construction debris to off-Cape processing facilities. The transfer station facility was established in the late 1980’s, […] The post Bourne Leaving Upper Cape Waste Disposal Agreement appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Steamship Authority Waives Cancellation Fees Ahead of Potential Winds
FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has waived its change and cancellation fees for travel this Friday and Saturday amid potential high winds. Authority officials said they are monitoring an upcoming period of active weather that could cause some cancellations throughout the day on both the Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard routes. As such, they are urging […] The post Steamship Authority Waives Cancellation Fees Ahead of Potential Winds appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Yarmouth Holding Public Meeting On Wastewater Plan
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth is holding an information meeting to give residents a chance to learn about the town’s current wastewater plan. The Yarmouth Water Resource Committee is hosting the event and will highlight how the plan impacts the community. The meeting will give the public the opportunity to ask questions and learn about the town’s […] The post Yarmouth Holding Public Meeting On Wastewater Plan appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Provincetown to Ring In 2023 with Fireworks
PROVINCETOWN – A fireworks display over MacMillan Pier in Provincetown will kick off 2023. The annual fireworks show will be held on December 31 at 5:30 p.m., weather permitting. Residents are invited to take in the views, with the town recommending spots on the beach by the pier to ring in the new year. Free […] The post Provincetown to Ring In 2023 with Fireworks appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Crash causes significant delays on Route in east of Sagamore Bridge
SANDWICH – A traffic crash caused significant delays for eastbound traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich. The crash happened between the Mid Cape Connector (Exit 55) and Route 130 (exit 59). A commercial truck and a pickup truck were reportedly involved. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of […] The post Crash causes significant delays on Route in east of Sagamore Bridge appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Falmouth Police ask public to keep distance after seal appears in local cranberry bogs
FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: There is a seal that has found its way into the cranberry bogs near 614 East Falmouth Highway (Route 28). Representatives from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) are monitoring the seal and are asking the public to stay away to allow the animal to return to its natural […] The post Falmouth Police ask public to keep distance after seal appears in local cranberry bogs appeared first on CapeCod.com.
House fire temporarily closes Route 6A in Yarmouth Port
YARMOUTH PORT – A house fire was reported in Yarmouth Port about 4:15 PM. The fire on Mill Lane reportedly started in a kitchen. The occupants had knocked down much of the fire before crews arrived. Firefighters had to pull some ceilings to check for fire extension and ventilate smoke. Route 6A was temporarily closed […] The post House fire temporarily closes Route 6A in Yarmouth Port appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Wareham Firefighters extinguish basement fire
WAREHAM – From Wareham Fire: On Sunday December 18th, at 4:30 AM , Wareham Fire Engine 1, Engine 5, Tower 1, Rescue 1, Squad 2, C-3 (Assistant Chief Mark Rogers), and C-1(Chief John Kelley) responded to a home on Plymouth Avenue for a reported fire in the basement. First arriving Captain Micky Bird and the […] The post Wareham Firefighters extinguish basement fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Driver airlifted after being rescued from large puddle in Bourne
BOURNE – A driver reportedly became trapped in a large puddle at the end of Church Lane in Bourne sometime after 2 PM Saturday. Details are sketchy but the victim was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the Ella F. Hoxie School where a MedFlight helicopter landed and flew him to an off-Cape trauma […] The post Driver airlifted after being rescued from large puddle in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FOUR TRANSPORTED FROM CENTERVILLE CRASH, ONE WITH SERIOUS INJURIES [HN PHOTOS]
CENTERVILLE – Multiple injuries were reported after a crash that happened in front of the Bell Tower Mall completely closed down Route 28 for periods of time Saturday evening – 12/17/2022. Barnstable Police and Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Firefighters, along with multiple ambulances, responded to what was reported as a three vehicle crash at around 6:30 p.m. this evening. Two full-size sedans, a Mercedes and a [Lincoln], were heavily damaged and still in the roadway when HN arrived on scene. Barnstable Police had to shut down the intersections at Old Stage Road and Phinney’s Lane. A member of the Barnstable County Sheriffs Crime Scene Unit was photographing the wreckage while EMTs attended to the wounded. A COMM FD fire official confirmed that a total of four passengers were transported to hospital. One of the injured was described as being in serious condition and was transported via ambulance to an off-Cape trauma center. The Barnstable Police Department patrol division is investigating the cause of the crash. The post FOUR TRANSPORTED FROM CENTERVILLE CRASH, ONE WITH SERIOUS INJURIES [HN PHOTOS] first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
