Long Beach, CA

coloradoboulevard.net

Reward Increase for Unsolved Pasadena Murder

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced an increased reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the murder of 27-year-old Ernesto Jimenez in Pasadena. Affectionately known as “Big Ernesto” throughout the community, Mr. Jimenez was shot while...
PASADENA, CA
Long Beach Post

A ZIP through the elegant neighborhoods of the 90807

The 90807's homes are mostly built along wide, quiet avenues lined with stately trees. The architecture is varied but tends toward Spanish Revival, along with many traditional-style houses built in the 1930s and 1940s. The post A ZIP through the elegant neighborhoods of the 90807 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Eater

Labor Department Fines Millie’s Cafe for Denying Overtime Pay

Last week, the U.S. Department of Labor reclaimed $370,194 from the owners of Millie’s Cafe — a Los Angeles daytime staple with locations both in Silver Lake and Pasadena — for back wages and damages for employees. In a statement this month, the Department of Labor found Millie’s Cafe violated the law by illegally denying workers overtime wages and hiding the activity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Sick dog abandoned in Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE, Calif. - The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles sought the public's help Monday in identifying a man who allegedly abandoned a sick dog at the organization's South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne. The dog, sick with mange, was dropped off on Dec. 9...
HAWTHORNE, CA
CBS LA

Legendary South LA chef asks for donations after his home burns down

With his friendly smile and cheerful attitude, you would never know Keither Garrett, better known as Chef Ocho, just lost most of everything he owned on Sunday."She's like 'Come home now. The house is on fire,'" Garrett recalled. Garrett, the owner of the food truck: All Flavor No Grease, was in South Los Angeles dressed up as Santa Claus and giving out presents to the kids when he got the call. "I didn't even get the chance to hang up," he said. "I let the phone fall down and got home as fast as possible." Garrett said his pregnant girlfriend just got back...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Price of tamales skyrockets in LA ahead of Christmas

It appears inflation is masquerading as the Grinch as prices for a staple Christmas food are going way up.A platter of tamales is a mainstay Christmas tradition for many Latino families in Los Angeles. However, as Angelenos start to pick between pollo, queso and carne at Tamale Liliana's in East L.A. they can't help but notice a change on the menu. Some customers were surprised that the price of a dozen tamales increased at their favorite tamale place."Everything is due to the recession," said employee Montse Bautista. "Wages went up. Materials went up. Everything went up."Bautista has been working at her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Motorcyclist critically injured in Long Beach crash

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A motorcycle rider was critically injured in a crash with a pickup in Long Beach, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday on Pacific Coast Highway near Molino Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores. Details of the crash...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Homicide investigation underway in Long Beach after man found dead on street

Authorities are investigating a possible homicide that occurred in Long Beach on Tuesday. According to a press release, Long Beach Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Atlantic Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard at around 5:15 p.m. after receiving a report of an injured person.When they arrived, they found a man lying on the side of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators learned that the man suffered some sort of injury to his upper body, though could not determine the cause of the injury. Authorities have yet to determine a cause of death or the identity of the man. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (562) 570-7244.
LONG BEACH, CA

