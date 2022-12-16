Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
californiaglobe.com
LA Motel Owners Fight Back Against Mayor Bass’ Homeless Housing Plans
A new initiative by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to move the homeless into hotels and motels across the city while affordable housing units are built received stiff resistance from hotel and motel owners this week. They say they will oppose the program as much as they legally can. The...
LA County Extends Pandemic Eviction Protections By One Month Amid ‘Respiratory Illness Trifecta’
The largest county in the nation was set to end its COVID-19 eviction rules after Dec. 31. County leaders are now extending the deadline to Jan. 31.
coloradoboulevard.net
Reward Increase for Unsolved Pasadena Murder
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced an increased reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the murder of 27-year-old Ernesto Jimenez in Pasadena. Affectionately known as “Big Ernesto” throughout the community, Mr. Jimenez was shot while...
Bass, Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles will give $300 to families in need this holiday season
Mayor Karen Bass and the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles will help 5,000 families in need during the holidays through a direct-cash assistance program. A total of $1.5 million will be distributed to families through GIVEN, a program of the Mayor’s Fund that is conducted in partnership with the mayor, the city’s Community Investment for […]
Teams to begin moving homeless from encampments into hotels, motels under Mayor Karen Bass' new plan
Outreach teams are set to begin work on moving homeless people from encampments into hotels and motels starting Tuesday under Mayor Karen Bass' new "Inside Safe" plan.
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana residents will be able to consume marijuana at lounges and events as of Jan. 1
The Santa Ana City Council unanimously approved an ordinance in October to amend the municipal code as well as tax rates related to cannabis retail, cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. The new ordinance will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Voters approved these new measures, which will lower tax rates...
A ZIP through the elegant neighborhoods of the 90807
The 90807's homes are mostly built along wide, quiet avenues lined with stately trees. The architecture is varied but tends toward Spanish Revival, along with many traditional-style houses built in the 1930s and 1940s. The post A ZIP through the elegant neighborhoods of the 90807 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
'Santa Monica is not safe' - sign by local business owners draws attention to increase in crime
Hoping to call attention to crime and homelessness, business leaders have put up a sign saying "Santa Monica is not safe" near that city's popular Third Street Promenade.
Multiple Residents Displaced Due to Ruptured Pipe, Major Flooding After Roof Fire
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A major water pipe ruptured, flooding multiple units in a building just after midnight Monday morning where firefighters had just extinguished flames on the roof. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded overnight to the smell of smoke and an explosion on the roof of...
Eater
Labor Department Fines Millie’s Cafe for Denying Overtime Pay
Last week, the U.S. Department of Labor reclaimed $370,194 from the owners of Millie’s Cafe — a Los Angeles daytime staple with locations both in Silver Lake and Pasadena — for back wages and damages for employees. In a statement this month, the Department of Labor found Millie’s Cafe violated the law by illegally denying workers overtime wages and hiding the activity.
foxla.com
Sick dog abandoned in Hawthorne
HAWTHORNE, Calif. - The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles sought the public's help Monday in identifying a man who allegedly abandoned a sick dog at the organization's South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne. The dog, sick with mange, was dropped off on Dec. 9...
Legendary South LA chef asks for donations after his home burns down
With his friendly smile and cheerful attitude, you would never know Keither Garrett, better known as Chef Ocho, just lost most of everything he owned on Sunday."She's like 'Come home now. The house is on fire,'" Garrett recalled. Garrett, the owner of the food truck: All Flavor No Grease, was in South Los Angeles dressed up as Santa Claus and giving out presents to the kids when he got the call. "I didn't even get the chance to hang up," he said. "I let the phone fall down and got home as fast as possible." Garrett said his pregnant girlfriend just got back...
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
Price of tamales skyrockets in LA ahead of Christmas
It appears inflation is masquerading as the Grinch as prices for a staple Christmas food are going way up.A platter of tamales is a mainstay Christmas tradition for many Latino families in Los Angeles. However, as Angelenos start to pick between pollo, queso and carne at Tamale Liliana's in East L.A. they can't help but notice a change on the menu. Some customers were surprised that the price of a dozen tamales increased at their favorite tamale place."Everything is due to the recession," said employee Montse Bautista. "Wages went up. Materials went up. Everything went up."Bautista has been working at her...
$25,000 reward offered in the murder of a Los Angeles County man
A $25,000 reward is being offered on Tuesday in the unsolved murder of a man in Pasadena. In November 2020, Ernesto Jimenez, 27, was found shot to death and lying on the sidewalk on the 200 block of Parke Street. Jimenez had left his home after dinner and was walking to Villa Park when he […]
2urbangirls.com
Motorcyclist critically injured in Long Beach crash
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A motorcycle rider was critically injured in a crash with a pickup in Long Beach, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday on Pacific Coast Highway near Molino Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores. Details of the crash...
Mayor Karen Bass hands out $300 gift cards to needy Los Angeles families for holiday help
New Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass finished up her first week in office by helping out less-fortunate families with a holiday giveaway.
newportbeachindy.com
Hoag is First Hospital in OC to Perform Breakthrough Treatment Option for Patients with Severe COPD or Emphysema
Hoag is the first hospital in Orange County to perform a new lung valve treatment on a patient with severe COPD (chronic pulmonary obstructive disease) and emphysema. The procedure has the potential to benefit a number of patients in Orange County who suffer from major quality of life issues related to shortness of breath.
Wood burning ban issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A no-burn alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Sunday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. The ban on all indoor and outdoor wood burning is in place for residents living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los […]
Homicide investigation underway in Long Beach after man found dead on street
Authorities are investigating a possible homicide that occurred in Long Beach on Tuesday. According to a press release, Long Beach Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Atlantic Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard at around 5:15 p.m. after receiving a report of an injured person.When they arrived, they found a man lying on the side of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators learned that the man suffered some sort of injury to his upper body, though could not determine the cause of the injury. Authorities have yet to determine a cause of death or the identity of the man. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (562) 570-7244.
