Indiana State Police A.C.E.S. conclude investigation with several arrests

LAWRENCE CO. – A several-month-long investigation by the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) has concluded with the arrest of numerous suspects. On April 7, 2022, Trooper Chance Humphrey was contacted by the owners of Lawrence County Farm Supply, who were reporting their business had...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Unintentional shooting results in the death of a Springville man

GREENE CO. – A Springville man was killed Saturday in what police are saying was an “unintentional shooting”. The incident was reported at 1:30 p.m. According to Greene County Sheriff’s Department, a 16-year-old was unloading a semi-automatic weapon to clean it when it “unintentionally” discharged one round striking 21-year-old Bryar Laws.
SPRINGVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Woman injured in truck/deer accident on Maul Ridge Road

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was injured after the vehicle she was a passenger in struck a deer Friday night on Maul Ridge Road. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 22-year-old Taylor McElfresh, of Brownstown was driving a silver GMC Sierra pickup when he topped the hill and attempted to accelerate when a deer ran from the woodline near the north side of the road. McElfresh stuck the deer.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Fire causes extensive damage to Springville home

SPRINGVILLE – Early morning fire causes extensive damage to a home at 105 Brick Street in Springville. Firefighters from Perry Township, Indian Creek, Oolitic, and Marshall rushed to the scene at 1:34 a.m. When firefighters arrived flames and smoke was bellowing from the home. Firefighters worked quickly to contain...
SPRINGVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Heltonville man killed in tree stand accident in Monroe County

MONROE CO. – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Saturday in Monroe County. Emergency personnel was dispatched to the area of Bruce Lane near State Road 45 in Morgan-Monroe State Forest after the man who fell was discovered by a fellow hunter. Kevin...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

wbiw.com

I-69 Finish Line project makes major step toward progress Friday

INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation was joined by the Federal Highway Administration, public and elected officials, and members of the I-69 Finish Line project team to celebrate another major step toward progress on Friday. Twelve miles of I-69 were officially opened from Martinsville to the new State...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTHI

WTWO/WAWV

FOX59

Police investigating after 2 found dead in Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Columbus home. A 911 call about a shooting on Sumpter Court came in to the Columbus Police Dept. around 8:55 p.m. Police said two people inside the home were pronounced deceased. Both had gunshot wounds. An initial investigation into […]
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Observant officer makes a traffic stop that leads to a drug arrest

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested early Friday morning after a Bedford Police officer spotted her driving an SUV at 18th and O streets. The officer knew the driver to be 31-year-old Shelbi Smith and was aware she was driving on a suspended driver’s license. The officer...
wbiw.com

Man chucks a tub of butter at a woman and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were requested to check on the welfare of a woman who had been in a domestic fight earlier in the day. When deputies arrived at the home in the 500 block of Middle Leesville...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Arrest made after argument turns physical

SPRINGVILLE – A Springville man was arrested Friday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home on Preston Lane after a report of a domestic battery. When deputies arrived they spoke to 44-year-old Corey Harper. He told police he had a “stressful day at work.” When...
SPRINGVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Police investigating bomb threat in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE — A 911 call set off a massive police response in downtown Nashville Friday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, a person used a voice-changing device to call a 911 dispatcher. The caller reported they had placed pipe bombs in trash cans at Out of the Ordinary restaurant. Brown...
NASHVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

35th Annual Martin Luther King Jr March scheduled for Jan. 15

BEDFORD – Clarence Brown and Lawrence County Veterans Affairs Officer Brad Bough asked permission to use the courthouse for the 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. march on Sunday, January 15th. The event will begin at the Lawrence County Courthouse at 2:00 p.m. January 15th which is also Martin...
BEDFORD, IN

