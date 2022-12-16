Read full article on original website
Indiana State Police A.C.E.S. conclude investigation with several arrests
LAWRENCE CO. – A several-month-long investigation by the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) has concluded with the arrest of numerous suspects. On April 7, 2022, Trooper Chance Humphrey was contacted by the owners of Lawrence County Farm Supply, who were reporting their business had...
Unintentional shooting results in the death of a Springville man
GREENE CO. – A Springville man was killed Saturday in what police are saying was an “unintentional shooting”. The incident was reported at 1:30 p.m. According to Greene County Sheriff’s Department, a 16-year-old was unloading a semi-automatic weapon to clean it when it “unintentionally” discharged one round striking 21-year-old Bryar Laws.
Woman injured in truck/deer accident on Maul Ridge Road
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was injured after the vehicle she was a passenger in struck a deer Friday night on Maul Ridge Road. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 22-year-old Taylor McElfresh, of Brownstown was driving a silver GMC Sierra pickup when he topped the hill and attempted to accelerate when a deer ran from the woodline near the north side of the road. McElfresh stuck the deer.
Fire causes extensive damage to Springville home
SPRINGVILLE – Early morning fire causes extensive damage to a home at 105 Brick Street in Springville. Firefighters from Perry Township, Indian Creek, Oolitic, and Marshall rushed to the scene at 1:34 a.m. When firefighters arrived flames and smoke was bellowing from the home. Firefighters worked quickly to contain...
Burglary investigation uncovers string of crimes, nets 7 arrests
What started as an investigation into a burglary at Lawrence County Farm Supply ended up with state police arresting seven people connected to several thefts and burglaries in the city of Mitchell.
Bedford City Council approves ordinance to fine violators parking against the flow of traffic
BEDFORD – A recommendation from Bedford Police Chief Terry Moore to pass an ordinance on parking in the same direction of traffic was approved Monday evening during the Bedford City Council meeting. The City did not have an ordinance in place in reference to the issue but have had...
Heltonville man killed in tree stand accident in Monroe County
MONROE CO. – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Saturday in Monroe County. Emergency personnel was dispatched to the area of Bruce Lane near State Road 45 in Morgan-Monroe State Forest after the man who fell was discovered by a fellow hunter. Kevin...
Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County. Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi. It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was...
I-69 Finish Line project makes major step toward progress Friday
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation was joined by the Federal Highway Administration, public and elected officials, and members of the I-69 Finish Line project team to celebrate another major step toward progress on Friday. Twelve miles of I-69 were officially opened from Martinsville to the new State...
Unintentional shooting leads to death in Greene Co.
Police investigating after 2 found dead in Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Columbus home. A 911 call about a shooting on Sumpter Court came in to the Columbus Police Dept. around 8:55 p.m. Police said two people inside the home were pronounced deceased. Both had gunshot wounds. An initial investigation into […]
Observant officer makes a traffic stop that leads to a drug arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested early Friday morning after a Bedford Police officer spotted her driving an SUV at 18th and O streets. The officer knew the driver to be 31-year-old Shelbi Smith and was aware she was driving on a suspended driver’s license. The officer...
Man chucks a tub of butter at a woman and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were requested to check on the welfare of a woman who had been in a domestic fight earlier in the day. When deputies arrived at the home in the 500 block of Middle Leesville...
A woman was arrested on a drug charge after a report of an erratic driver
BEDFORD – A Mitchell woman was arrested on Thursday after the Oolitic Town Marshal stopped a vehicle after a report of an erratic driver in a red 200 Chevrolet Silverado traveling south on State Road 37 at the intersection of Patton Hill Road. Town Marshal James T. Harlington stopped...
Arrest made after argument turns physical
SPRINGVILLE – A Springville man was arrested Friday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home on Preston Lane after a report of a domestic battery. When deputies arrived they spoke to 44-year-old Corey Harper. He told police he had a “stressful day at work.” When...
Police investigating bomb threat in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE — A 911 call set off a massive police response in downtown Nashville Friday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, a person used a voice-changing device to call a 911 dispatcher. The caller reported they had placed pipe bombs in trash cans at Out of the Ordinary restaurant. Brown...
Two arrested on drug charges after Mitchell Police officer spots stolen vehicle
MITCHELL – Two men were arrested Friday on drug charges after a Mitchell Police officer was notified of a stolen blue Ford Ranger spotted traveling south on State Road 37 from US 50 West. The vehicle had been stolen in Bedford. The officer parked off State Road 37 near...
35th Annual Martin Luther King Jr March scheduled for Jan. 15
BEDFORD – Clarence Brown and Lawrence County Veterans Affairs Officer Brad Bough asked permission to use the courthouse for the 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. march on Sunday, January 15th. The event will begin at the Lawrence County Courthouse at 2:00 p.m. January 15th which is also Martin...
