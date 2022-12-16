BOSTON (AP) — Beginning next month, Massachusetts will adopt a curriculum designed to educate teens on the risks of driving while under the influence of cannabis. Under the program, as of Jan. 1, Massachusetts will become the first state that has legalized the recreational use of marijuana to adopt the curriculum designed by AAA Northeast, […] The post Massachusetts Adopting Cannabis-Impaired Driver’s Ed appeared first on CapeCod.com.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO