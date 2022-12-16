ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'There are red lines': Elon Musk faces international outcry after Twitter bans journalists

By Julia Horowitz, Brian Fung, CNN
Albany Herald
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Elon Musk says he will step down as Twitter CEO — once he finds a replacement

Twitter owner Elon Musk confirmed Tuesday evening he will step down as the company's CEO, but only when he identifies a successor, directly addressing for the first time a Twitter poll he created this week in which millions of users voted for his ouster. In a tweet, Musk said he...
Albany Herald

Zuckerberg weighed naming Cambridge Analytica as a concern in 2017, months before data leak was revealed

Mark Zuckerberg considered disclosing in 2017 that Facebook was investigating "organizations like Cambridge Analytica" alongside Russian foreign intelligence actors as part of an election security assessment before ultimately removing the reference at his advisers' suggestion, according to a 2019 deposition conducted by the Securities and Exchange Commission and reviewed by CNN.
Albany Herald

Argentina’s World Cup win watched by record 25M+ in U.S.

The instant-classic World Cup final that saw Argentina defeat France on penalty kicks set viewership records in the United States. Nielsen revealed that an estimated 16.78 million viewers in the U.S. tuned into Fox Sunday morning between television and streaming services. That number surpassed the previous record for English-language U.S. viewership of a men's World Cup match, set in 1994 when Brazil beat Italy in the final and drew 14.51 million viewers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy