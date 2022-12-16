'There are red lines': Elon Musk faces international outcry after Twitter bans journalists

Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
UK lawmakers call on Sun newspaper to sanction Jeremy Clarkson over 'violent misogynist' Meghan article
A group of British lawmakers are calling for action to be taken against columnist Jeremy Clarkson after he wrote a "violent misogynist" opinion piece about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex in the Sun newspaper, which was later retracted. "We welcome The Sun's retraction of the article, we now demand action...
Albany Herald
Elon Musk says he will step down as Twitter CEO — once he finds a replacement
Twitter owner Elon Musk confirmed Tuesday evening he will step down as the company's CEO, but only when he identifies a successor, directly addressing for the first time a Twitter poll he created this week in which millions of users voted for his ouster. In a tweet, Musk said he...
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Albany Herald
Zuckerberg weighed naming Cambridge Analytica as a concern in 2017, months before data leak was revealed
Mark Zuckerberg considered disclosing in 2017 that Facebook was investigating "organizations like Cambridge Analytica" alongside Russian foreign intelligence actors as part of an election security assessment before ultimately removing the reference at his advisers' suggestion, according to a 2019 deposition conducted by the Securities and Exchange Commission and reviewed by CNN.
China limits how it defines COVID deaths in official count
A Chinese health official says the country only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID-19 death toll, a narrow definition that limits the numbers of deaths being reported as the virus surges following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions
Albany Herald
Argentina’s World Cup win watched by record 25M+ in U.S.
The instant-classic World Cup final that saw Argentina defeat France on penalty kicks set viewership records in the United States. Nielsen revealed that an estimated 16.78 million viewers in the U.S. tuned into Fox Sunday morning between television and streaming services. That number surpassed the previous record for English-language U.S. viewership of a men's World Cup match, set in 1994 when Brazil beat Italy in the final and drew 14.51 million viewers.
