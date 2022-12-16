FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has waived its change and cancellation fees for travel this Friday and Saturday amid potential high winds. Authority officials said they are monitoring an upcoming period of active weather that could cause some cancellations throughout the day on both the Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard routes. As such, they are urging […] The post Steamship Authority Waives Cancellation Fees Ahead of Potential Winds appeared first on CapeCod.com.

NANTUCKET, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO