Steamship Authority Waives Cancellation Fees Ahead of Potential Winds
FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has waived its change and cancellation fees for travel this Friday and Saturday amid potential high winds. Authority officials said they are monitoring an upcoming period of active weather that could cause some cancellations throughout the day on both the Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard routes. As such, they are urging
Massachusetts Adopting Cannabis-Impaired Driver’s Ed
BOSTON (AP) — Beginning next month, Massachusetts will adopt a curriculum designed to educate teens on the risks of driving while under the influence of cannabis. Under the program, as of Jan. 1, Massachusetts will become the first state that has legalized the recreational use of marijuana to adopt the curriculum designed by AAA Northeast,
Massachusetts Unemployment Rate Drops Slightly
HYANNIS – The total unemployment rate in Massachusetts fell slightly in November. The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced recently that the state's rate for the month was 3.4%, down one-tenth of a percentage point over the course of the month. 17,300 jobs were gained statewide in November, a bump up from 10,000
