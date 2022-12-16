Read full article on original website
DVM 360
UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine removes GRE requirement
The California veterinary school joins the growing number of schools to drop this requirement for admission. UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine announced1 it removed the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) requirement for admission into the school. The GRE requirement was dropped following a Senate Faculty vote last month and will apply to the coming admission cycles that open next month for the Class of 2028.
