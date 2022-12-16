Henry Cavill Was Reportedly Paid A Chunk Of Change For His Superman Cameos Like Black Adam

The DC Extended Universe is known for its wild behind the scenes twists, and the studio has definitely not been disappointing in that regard lately. New CEO James Gunn and Peter Safran have been making changes to help make the DCEU a more cohesive shared universe, although not every update has thrilled the fandom. Case in point: news that Henry Cavill actually wouldn’t be back as Superman , despite his recent return to the role opposite Dwayne Johnson. And Cavill was reportedly paid a chunk of change of his Superman cameos like Black Adam .

Henry Cavill’s fate as Superman has been up in the air for years now, as he was noticeably absent following the disappointing performance of Justice League ’s theatrical cut. He was supposed to have a cameo in the first Shazam! movie, although it never came to fruition. But things finally seemed to be looking up when he appeared in Black Adam ’s mid-credits scene, and hyped up fan excitement on social media. A report by film journalist and DC scooper Umberto Gonzalez seemingly revealed how much money Cavill made for these cameo appearances. As he tweeted out:

Holy paycheck. Despite the very limited screentime that Henry Cavill got in Black Adam , it sounds like he was able to score a nice sum of cash. While this hasn’t been officially confirmed by the actor or studio, it would make sense given how successful Cavill’s career has been in the years since playing the Last Son of Krypton.

Of couse, this report is sure to get some hardcore fans in their feelings. Black Adam broke the internet upon its release thanks to Henry Cavill finally taking up the cape again as Clark Kent/Superman. But despite this, it sounds like Cavill’s tenure as DC’s biggest hero has finally come to an end. Perhaps he should have negotiated an even bigger payday for those cameos.

Just months after he appeared on the big screen as Superman, Henry Cavill revealed on social media that the studio was no longer moving forward with him as his signature character. While James Gunn maintains that Superman is going to factor into the future of the DCEU, it’ll be a different take on the Man of Steel. Although Gunn’s official response did make it seem like he’d like to work with the Enola Holmes actor sometime in the future.

The news of Henry Cavill’s official departure as Superman is just the lates wild update that have come from DC recently. James Gunn and Peter Safran clearly have a vision for the shared universe, which will bring cohesiveness across movies, tv shows, and even video games. Fans were also shocked when the Batgirl movie was scrapped entirely, and when Blue Beetle moved from HBO Max to a full theatrical release.

The next installment in the DCEU is Shazam! Fury of the Gods on March 17th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater in the New Year. Although with Henry Cavill officially out as Superman, that leaves the question: could he actually be the new James Bond?