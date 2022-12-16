Read full article on original website
Gate US coming to the USA after obtaining licenses for cryptocurrency trading!
The US crypto exchange industry has grown significantly, with hundreds of exchanges contesting the market. However, with the collapse of FTX, the market lacks major competition that offers services beyond just spot trading on a few mainstream assets. Regardless, smaller and newer exchanges entering the market are seeing a rise in user count, showing that demand is high for new alternative platforms.
Binance becomes final destination of Voyager with potential $1.2B acquisition
Binance recently emerged as the winner of a bid to acquire Voyager. BNB seemed to have reacted positively to the news after days of a downtrend. The recent high volatility seen by Binance [BNB] was not just a result of the market environment; it was also a result of FUD around the Binance exchange. Binance’s FUD caused a significant funds departure from the exchange, which raised concerns about the possibility of illiquidity.
QuadrigaCX funds transfer: Is there a dead CEO on the block
Five wallets moved over a million dollars’ worth of Bitcoin from QuadrigaCX. Theorists believed that the exchange’s so-called dead CEO was behind the transfer. After being dormant for years, five wallets connected to the now-defunct Canadian cryptocurrency exchange QuadrigaCX were exchanged for almost $1.7 million worth of Bitcoin [BTC] on 17 December.
Canadian Central Bank emphasizes need for stablecoin regulation
The global market for fiat-referenced crypto assets increased 30-fold between the beginning of 2020 and mid-2022. The top three fiat-referenced crypto assets currently control 90% of the total fiat-referenced crypto asset market. The Canadian central bank on 20 December issued an analytic note on fiat-referenced crypto assets, also known as...
Breaking: Binance.US wins bid to acquire Voyager assets
Binance.US wins the bid to secure Voyager’s assets, with the bid worth nearly $1.022 billion. The customers of the defunct crypto platform will be able to access their crypto on Binance.US after the completion of the acquisition deal. The defunct crypto platform – Voyager – announced that Binance.US has...
Here’s why ETH co-founder Vitalik Buterin has high hopes from crypto in 2023
Vitalik Buterin spoke about the future of Ethereum in an interview. He elaborated on ETH’s use case as a wallet infrastructure and stablecoin. Vitalik Buterin, the man behind the world’s second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum [ETH], shared his outlook for crypto in 2023. In an interview with Bankless on...
Ethereum: Whales switch >100K ETH but will it help regain $1,200
About $139 million worth of ETH got transferred among several wallets. Investors did not have any particular viewpoint towards Ethereum as price action showed indecision. Whales holding Ethereum [ETH] transferred over 100,000 worth of the altcoin to separate wallets in the last 24 hours, Whale Alert revealed. According to the real-time large capital movement provider, the transactions amounted to $139.80 million in approximate terms.
With Binance Coin’s bearish structure, here is where short-sellers can re-enter
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Market structure on daily and lower timeframes was bearish. A bounce from $220 was in progress, but faced resistance at $240. There has been a lot of fear...
Staking AVAX from a crypto wallet could have its benefits this crypto season
Avalanche holders’ ability to stake AVAX through cold storage resulted in increased interest from stakers. However, its growth in the NFT and DeFi space continues to decline. BitGo’s latest announcement allowed AVAX holders to stake their tokens through cold storage. The announcement led to a rise in the number...
Why BTC holders shouldn’t worry despite LTHs exiting their positions
A new report suggested that long-term Bitcoin holders have been selling off their positions. Despite this, retail and large investors showed interest in the king coin. According to data gathered by nino from CryptoQuant, the prices of Bitcoin [BTC] faced high volatility after CPI and FOMC. After this, there was a major spike observed in its Long Term Output Profit Ratio. This suggested that many long-term Bitcoin holders sold their positions and took profits.
Is Ethereum ready for a pivot as this ETH front sees renewed interest
ETH saw an increase in the demand for futures contracts, which may result in rising volatility this week. Though the metrics were in favor of the bulls, ETH’s price saw a bearish shift. Ethereum [ETH] dashed all hopes for a short-term rally as its performance last week was a...
Are Arbitrum, Optimism already banking on a profitable 2023? This report suggests…
Layer-2 solutions show growth in terms of TVL share, according to a new report. The number of active addresses and transactions increased as well. According to data provided by Messari, a crypto analytics firm, layer-2 solutions, such as Arbitrum and Optimism witnessed improvements in terms of adoption. This could be due to the growing TVL share of both L2s.
Can this latest Uniswap development put CAKE and its investors at risk
PancakeSwap observed growth in terms of TVL, however, the growth could come to a halt. Uniswap’s deployment may impact PancakeSwap’s growth. A 17 December update by PancakeSwap [CAKE] revealed that despite the market’s bearish conditions, the DEX had witnessed a spike in its total value locked (TVL). According to DefiLlama’s data, PancakeSwap’s TVL grew materially over the last few months. During press time, its TVL was around $47.2 million.
Wafini: Cardano-based DAO powered NFT marketplace launches fully functional demo
Wafini team has announced the release of the demo of the first DAO Powered NFT Marketplace on Cardano. Join Wafini Seed Sale https://sale.wafini.app/. According to the team, the Wafini NFT Marketplace Demo would lay the necessary foundation for all future releases, though this may not be the final outlook of the Wafini NFT Marketplace as there could be further enhancements to the design before Beta launch on Cardano Mainnet by Q1 2023.
Why Axie Infinity’s core development is thrilling and agonizing for AXS
Axie infinity topped other projects in terms of core development over the past year. While the AXS price remained depresses, its network health was also faced with challenges. Of every single project in the crypto ecosystem, Axie Infinity [AXS] attracted the highest number of core developers in the last 365 days, Token Terminal data unfolded. According to the blockchain financial metric platform, AXS’ had a 1000% upturn in the aspect mentioned above.
As Litecoin fails to hold onto November gains, here is what traders can expect
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Litecoin fell into a zone of strong support from the mid-range, bullish order block and a high-volume node. This could still fail if Bitcoin stumbles beneath $16.2k in...
XRP can see a bullish move to fill an inefficiency overhead, here is why
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure and momentum were strongly bearish for XRP. A move above $0.365 could indicate bullish intent. The price charts of Ripple [XRP] on the lower timeframes...
Monero sees a sharp reversal in bullish momentum, will $135 be defended?
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Momentum on the daily timeframe flipped in favor of the sellers. If XMR can defend $135, lower timeframe traders could look for buying opportunities. It was a red week...
Dogecoin had a shocking impact on its price following Elon Musk’s Twitter poll
Dogecoin’s price fell by over 10% on 20 December. And, at press time, it was trading at $0.07, following Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s latest poll on the social media platform asking if he should step down as the head of Twitter. While 57.5% of voters agreed that Musk...
Tezos’ 12th protocol goes live but why is XTZ languishing in pessimism
Tezos proceeded with the Lima upgrade, pushing efforts to improve block propagation. XTZ traders remained hesitant in enhancing volume across board. The turbulent happenings around the crypto market may have sent the industry three steps back but not for Tezos [XTZ]. This is because the self-upgradeable blockchain ensured that it went ahead with its 12th protocol upgrade.
