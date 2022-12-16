Wafini team has announced the release of the demo of the first DAO Powered NFT Marketplace on Cardano. Join Wafini Seed Sale https://sale.wafini.app/. According to the team, the Wafini NFT Marketplace Demo would lay the necessary foundation for all future releases, though this may not be the final outlook of the Wafini NFT Marketplace as there could be further enhancements to the design before Beta launch on Cardano Mainnet by Q1 2023.

15 HOURS AGO