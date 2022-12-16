Man Nabbed For Masturbating In Public In New Canaan, Police Say

Quincy Carrion Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

A Fairfield County man wanted for allegedly masturbating in public has been arrested.

The incident took place in New Canaan on Sunday, Oct. 30.

According to Lt. Marc DeFelice, of the New Canaan Police, officers responded to Ponus Ridge Road on a report of a man in the area seen masturbating in public.

A follow-up investigation led to an arrest warrant for Quincy Carrion, age 22, of Bridgeport, who was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 15, and charged with breach of peace, DeFelice said.

Carrion remains in the custody of New Canaan Police on a $25,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Dec. 29.

