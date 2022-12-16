Read full article on original website
The Bloodline Turning into nWo, Bronson Reed Will Win Gold in '23, More WWE Raw Takes
The Bloodline took over the final live edition of Monday Night Raw and ruined the holidays for many red brand talent. Sami Zayn, The Usos and Solo Sikoa wrecked everything on this December 19 episode, playing a role similar to the nWo in WCW's heyday. The show also featured some...
Sasha Banks' 7 Most Anticipated Matches Outside of WWE
With Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) preparing to work her first show for New Japan Pro-Wrestling in 2023, speculation about what else she plans to do is running rampant. Even if she ends up going back to WWE at some point, The Boss has a chance to give fans...
6 Changes AEW and WWE Must Make in 2023 to Stay Competitive
2022 was the first full year with fans back in attendance after the COVID-19 pandemic, so both major North American promotions tried their hardest to make sure people had reasons to buy tickets again. WWE's ThunderDome is a distant memory, and Daily's Place is no longer where every AEW show...
Returning WWE Stars Remain Works in Progress, Repackaging Asuka, More Quick Takes
Triple H has done a world of good for WWE's on-air product since assuming creative power back in July, including bringing back many familiar faces that Vince McMahon either mishandled or never gave an opportunity. Some have been successful so far, but others have struggled to connect with the audience...
WWE's Liv Morgan on Ronda Rousey: 'I Don't Like Her Anymore' After Being Friends
The relationship between Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey is no longer a friendly one. That's at least what Morgan said during her appearance on Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder. "I'm the only person in the whole entire world to beat her twice," Morgan said. "Since our title feud,...
