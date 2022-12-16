ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

The No. 1 ETF to Buy Now for 2023

By Anushka Dutta
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eKEK5_0jl3lrUh00

Despite showing signs of slowing down, the Federal Reserve once again raised the benchmark rates to reduce inflation further and indicated that it would continue raising rates through next year. Given the rising rate environment, Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) might be a smart addition to one’s portfolio. Read on….

The Federal Reserve continues its inflation crackdown and recently announced a 50-basis points interest rate hike , keeping with market expectations. With this hike, the Fed has raised rates to a targeted range between 4.25% and 4.5%, the highest level in 15 years.

Given this scenario, exposure to leveraged loans could be beneficial for investors. Invesco Senior Loan ETF ( BKLN ) invests in U.S. leveraged loans. BKLN typically invests at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities that comprise the index designed to track the market-weighted performance of the largest institutional leveraged loans based on market weightings, spreads, and interest payments.

The ETF has gained marginally over the past six months and over the past five days to close the last trading session at $20.85.

Here are the factors that could influence BKLN’s performance in the upcoming months.

Fund Stats

For the fiscal year that ended August 31, BKLN’s total investment income came in at $234.27 million. Its net assets at the end of the year stood at $4.11 billion. As of December 15, its NAV stood at $20.95. It has an expense ratio of 0.65% and a five-year beta of 0.35.

Over the past three months, its net inflows came in at $207.41 million. Its net inflows stood at $3.70 billion over the past ten years.

BKLN’s trailing-12-month dividend of $0.86 yields 4.14% on the current share price. It has a four-year average yield of 4.03%, and its dividend payouts have increased at a 1.3% CAGR over the past five years.

Top Holdings

As of December 13, BKLN has 91.78% assets in loans, 4.63% in cash and equivalents, and 3.22% in high-yield securities. Its top fixed-income holdings include Peraton Corp, with a 1.97% weight; Mozart Debt Mer, with a 1.78% weight; McAfee corp, with a 1.75% weight; and Bass Pro Group, LLC, with a 1.55% weight.

POWR Ratings Reflect Promising Prospects

BKLN’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings . The ETF has an overall rating of A, which equates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

BKLN has a Trade, Buy & Hold, and Peer grade of A. In the 58-fund High Yield Bond ETFs group, it is ranked #4. The group is rated A.

Click here to see the POWR Ratings for BKLN.

View all the top stocks in the High Yield Bond ETFs group here .

Bottom Line

As a diversified portfolio usually helps investors survive a volatile market well, investing in this bond ETF could be rewarding amid the rising interest rate environment. Given BKLN’s strong fund stats and high-yielding and consistent dividend payments, it might be a solid buy now.

How Does Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) Stack up Against Its Peers?

While BKLN has an overall POWR Rating of A, one might consider looking at its peers, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF ( SHYG ) and SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF ( SRLN ), which also have an overall A (Strong Buy) rating.

BKLN shares were unchanged in premarket trading Friday. Year-to-date, BKLN has declined -1.97%, versus a -18.24% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Anushka Dutta


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30BtKQ_0jl3lrUh00

Anushka is an analyst whose interest in understanding the impact of broader economic changes on financial markets motivated her to pursue a career in investment research.

More...

The post The No. 1 ETF to Buy Now for 2023 appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice

This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.
CNBC

Monday, Dec. 12, 2022: Cramer says 'buy the heck' out of this stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down which sectors they could be looking to buy after the Federal Reserve's next meeting this week. Jim shares why selling one of the portfolio's slumping stocks is a "fool's errand," right now, and also urges Investing Club members to load up on one company in the Charitable Trust.
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
WJBF

Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny

JOPLIN, Mo. — Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set. Rare coins such as the 1909-S VDB and 1914-D are the “Holy Grails” of any Lincoln Wheat cent collection. Before you go down the path of building a complete set of […]
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
AOL Corp

Thank China for plunging gasoline prices

President Biden wants Americans to know gas prices are falling fast—and he deserves the credit. The average pump price has plunged from $5 per gallon in June to around $3.25 now. Biden says it’s because he released oil from the national reserve, persuaded petrostates to produce more, and convinced oil and gas companies to lower prices.
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

81K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy