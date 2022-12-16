Read full article on original website
Courts preparing to absorb Arizona's Guilty Except Insane cases in 2023
ARIZONA, USA — New year, new law. Next year, Arizona's court systems will absorb all Guilty Except Insane cases after a law signed in 2021 did away with the Board starting in 2023. Starting in January, judges in Maricopa and Pima counties will take the place of the Psychiatric...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona personal income increases in every county: Here’s how much
Personal income increased in all Arizona counties between 2020 and 2021, according to the most recent U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis annual income release on November 16. Most counties in the nation had increases in personal income for 2021, with the U.S. change at 7.5%, 7.4% in metropolitan counties, and 7.7% in nonmetropolitan counties. Per capita personal income (PCPI) was $64,143 in the U.S. for 2021, an increase of 7.3%. Maricopa had the largest PCPI in the state based on BEA calculations at $59,759, followed by Coconino at $56,914 and Pima at $52,942. The greatest increase in PCPI in 2021 was for Greenlee County, at 11.4% and $48,079. Per capita personal income for metropolitan areas in Arizona: $58,308 for Phoenix, $56,914 for Flagstaff, $52,942 for Tucson, $49,096 for Sierra Vista-Douglas, $49,060 for Prescott Valley-Prescott, $44,299 for Yuma, and $41,331 for Lake Havasu City-Kingman. Exhibit 1 shows county per capita personal income for 2021 in Arizona.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 16-18
PHOENIX — The son and granddaughter of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb were killed in a car crash Friday afternoon in Gilbert, an investigation is underway into the death of a transgender women in Phoenix and a medical lab company with Valley locations is being accused of false claims.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City is most affordable city in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY – The Cost-of-Living Index (COLI) Annual Average Data report for the third quarter of 2022 was released and Bullhead City is once again the most affordable city in Arizona. Statistics show it is also one of the most affordable cities in the nation. Bullhead City was reported again as the most affordable city in Arizona with an overall composite index of 91.1 percent. This report represents the average prices submitted by the participating 265 urban areas nationwide.
Hobbs intends to strengthen relationships with Arizona’s tribal nations
Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs hopes to actively work with leaders of Arizona’s 22 tribal nations on a government-to-government basis to build stronger relationships that benefit Indigenous communities. “For too long, our leaders have failed to prioritize proactively working with tribes to address the challenges Indigenous Peoples face,” Hobbs said in her Indigenous communities plan. “From fixing […] The post Hobbs intends to strengthen relationships with Arizona’s tribal nations appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best expensive restaurant.
KTAR.com
Arizona Autism Charter Schools wins $1 million national prize
PHOENIX — Arizona Autism Charter Schools announced Monday it won a $1 million national prize for being America’s most innovative and effective educational organization. The Yass Prize, considered prestigious and education’s largest award, grants the education provider whose program provides effective and lasting educational experience with a clear path to success, according to a press release.
Man admits to $1.2M romance scam against Missouri woman
A Texas man appeared in federal court to admit his role in a months-long romance scam against a St. Louis woman.
10 Phoenix Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Phoenix, Az. - Over the last several years, Phoenix has become one of the most popular cities that continues to attract new residents. Many people are moving to the Phoenix area because of its strong economy and job market.
12news.com
Arizona mother joins search group in hopes of finding her son in Mexico
PHOENIX — Desperate to find her son, a mother crosses the border every week to join a search group in Sonora, Mexico. “I promised your children that you would come back, that I would bring you back and God will allow it,” said Guadalupe Tello Gastelum, expressing her heartbreak.
ABC 15 News
Valley senior on the streets makes a desperate call for help
MESA, AZ — As the temperatures go down, more people living on the street are looking for shelter. One Valley senior said she couldn't take it anymore. While she's safe in a Mesa hotel room now, Marylyn knows at any time that could change and she'd be back where she never wants to be again.
AZFamily
Arizona teen sextortion cases highlight public warning issued by justice department
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In an unusual move, the federal government released a public safety alert Monday warning of an explosion in online sextortion cases targeting kids — namely boys. Officials said it begins on social media, then moves to direct messaging, where the victim is tricked into sending explicit pictures and videos, sometimes even money. This issue is happening to Valley families.
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix Restaurants Serving Brunch and Dinner on Christmas Eve and Day
If avoiding turning on your oven or doing dishes are wishes on your Christmas list, these Phoenix metro area restaurants have got you covered. Let the professionals handle the cooking at these 18 restaurants around the Valley. From coursed dining to buffets, with a range of budgets, tastes, and styles, metro Phoenix restaurants are the place to be this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Arizona Attorney General Secures Restitution and Injunctive Terms for Consumers Who Bought Dogs from Certain Pet Stores
Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced last week that his office has obtained an assurance of discontinuance and restitution from Companion Pets, Inc., which sells puppies online and in retail locations in Arizona. “The addition of a dog is an important, emotional decision for any family,” said Attorney General Brnovich. “It...
Kari Lake demands Maricopa election officials be 'locked up,' continues to deny election loss
Defeated Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake called for the election officials of Maricopa County to be “locked up” as she continues to deny last month's election result.
fox10phoenix.com
'Triumph over the darkness': Arizona rabbi talks the significance of the Hanukkah celebration
CHANDLER, Ariz. - It's the beginning of Hanukkah, an eight-day celebration for those of the Jewish faith around the world, and in Arizona. It's a holiday that remembers the miracle of the oil that was able to burn for eight days when a temple was rededicated. It’s a celebration of deep meaning and significance that brings both peace and hope to many.
The 5 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Phoenix, Arizona
Job opportunities, a favorable climate, and a nonstop social schedule full of things to do make Phoenix an excellent option for single individuals.
theshelbyreport.com
Walmart Introduces Grocery Drone Delivery In Arizona
Walmart, in partnership with DroneUp, is introducing drone delivery service for customers in the Phoenix, Arizona, area and will be fulfilled from four stores. This marks the first time customers in the state can take advantage of Walmart’s drone delivery, following the retailer’s earlier announcement of plans to expand its DroneUp network to reach four million additional households across six states. Walmart has executed thousands of same-day drone deliveries to date.
skygofly.com
Phoenix International (PHX) Becomes First Ever Airport to Use Rider-Only Autonomous Vehicles
This past Friday marks an important milestone in the history of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, as Waymo has officially launched its first public autonomous vehicle service for the first time ever in a major airport. The service is currently offers travelers the opportunity to use fully self-driving vehicles for...
Light Reading
BIden admin awards more than $6.1 million to Arizona in 'Internet for All' grants
WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Arizona received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. Arizona is receiving $6,116,110.78 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
