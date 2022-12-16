ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 8

Guest
3d ago

word around the campfire is that he vomited upon death , so the thoughtful prison guards scraped it up and it was mixed with the other prisoners next main course.some people have all the luck, yummmmmmm.

Reply
5
Larry Wilson
3d ago

it sure seems that the ACLU is worried a lot more about the murders than any of their victims. Why was this guy in prison for 39 years anyway.

Reply
3
Enigma fire
3d ago

p if you don't like the food stay out of prison. stop whining about it. at least you get fed

Reply
5
azbigmedia.com

Arizona personal income increases in every county: Here’s how much

Personal income increased in all Arizona counties between 2020 and 2021, according to the most recent U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis annual income release on November 16. Most counties in the nation had increases in personal income for 2021, with the U.S. change at 7.5%, 7.4% in metropolitan counties, and 7.7% in nonmetropolitan counties. Per capita personal income (PCPI) was $64,143 in the U.S. for 2021, an increase of 7.3%. Maricopa had the largest PCPI in the state based on BEA calculations at $59,759, followed by Coconino at $56,914 and Pima at $52,942. The greatest increase in PCPI in 2021 was for Greenlee County, at 11.4% and $48,079. Per capita personal income for metropolitan areas in Arizona: $58,308 for Phoenix, $56,914 for Flagstaff, $52,942 for Tucson, $49,096 for Sierra Vista-Douglas, $49,060 for Prescott Valley-Prescott, $44,299 for Yuma, and $41,331 for Lake Havasu City-Kingman. Exhibit 1 shows county per capita personal income for 2021 in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
thestandardnewspaper.online

Bullhead City is most affordable city in Arizona

BULLHEAD CITY – The Cost-of-Living Index (COLI) Annual Average Data report for the third quarter of 2022 was released and Bullhead City is once again the most affordable city in Arizona. Statistics show it is also one of the most affordable cities in the nation. Bullhead City was reported again as the most affordable city in Arizona with an overall composite index of 91.1 percent. This report represents the average prices submitted by the participating 265 urban areas nationwide.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Hobbs intends to strengthen relationships with Arizona’s tribal nations

Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs hopes to actively work with leaders of Arizona’s 22 tribal nations on a government-to-government basis to build stronger relationships that benefit Indigenous communities. “For too long, our leaders have failed to prioritize proactively working with tribes to address the challenges Indigenous Peoples face,” Hobbs said in her Indigenous communities plan. “From fixing […] The post Hobbs intends to strengthen relationships with Arizona’s tribal nations appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Autism Charter Schools wins $1 million national prize

PHOENIX — Arizona Autism Charter Schools announced Monday it won a $1 million national prize for being America’s most innovative and effective educational organization. The Yass Prize, considered prestigious and education’s largest award, grants the education provider whose program provides effective and lasting educational experience with a clear path to success, according to a press release.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Valley senior on the streets makes a desperate call for help

MESA, AZ — As the temperatures go down, more people living on the street are looking for shelter. One Valley senior said she couldn't take it anymore. While she's safe in a Mesa hotel room now, Marylyn knows at any time that could change and she'd be back where she never wants to be again.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona teen sextortion cases highlight public warning issued by justice department

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In an unusual move, the federal government released a public safety alert Monday warning of an explosion in online sextortion cases targeting kids — namely boys. Officials said it begins on social media, then moves to direct messaging, where the victim is tricked into sending explicit pictures and videos, sometimes even money. This issue is happening to Valley families.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Metro Phoenix Restaurants Serving Brunch and Dinner on Christmas Eve and Day

If avoiding turning on your oven or doing dishes are wishes on your Christmas list, these Phoenix metro area restaurants have got you covered. Let the professionals handle the cooking at these 18 restaurants around the Valley. From coursed dining to buffets, with a range of budgets, tastes, and styles, metro Phoenix restaurants are the place to be this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona Attorney General Secures Restitution and Injunctive Terms for Consumers Who Bought Dogs from Certain Pet Stores

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced last week that his office has obtained an assurance of discontinuance and restitution from Companion Pets, Inc., which sells puppies online and in retail locations in Arizona. “The addition of a dog is an important, emotional decision for any family,” said Attorney General Brnovich. “It...
ARIZONA STATE
theshelbyreport.com

Walmart Introduces Grocery Drone Delivery In Arizona

Walmart, in partnership with DroneUp, is introducing drone delivery service for customers in the Phoenix, Arizona, area and will be fulfilled from four stores. This marks the first time customers in the state can take advantage of Walmart’s drone delivery, following the retailer’s earlier announcement of plans to expand its DroneUp network to reach four million additional households across six states. Walmart has executed thousands of same-day drone deliveries to date.
PHOENIX, AZ
Light Reading

BIden admin awards more than $6.1 million to Arizona in 'Internet for All' grants

WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Arizona received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. Arizona is receiving $6,116,110.78 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
ARIZONA STATE

