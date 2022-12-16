The EU agreed this week to a cap on natural gas prices. Governments across the EU are enacting taxes on energy companies, much to the chagrin of the industry. The free pass oil and gas producers have enjoyed from government intervention on the economic front has expired, probably for good. The transformation will probably boost economic growth. Taxes will be imposed on imports of energy-intensive products from countries unwilling to suppress the use of fossil fuels. Companies and nations that are invested in the production of oil and gas — and profit from high prices — will see their sales volumes and incomes cut.

11 HOURS AGO