Crew of 70 maintains Fort Pitt Tunnel around the clock
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you live in Pittsburgh or anywhere near it, or have just been here for a visit, you've no doubt driven through the Fort Pitt Tunnel. Constructed in the late 1950s, it connects much of Pittsburgh's western suburbs to downtown and vice-versa. But is this road more than just a big hole in Mt. Washington? What actually makes it work?To find out, KDKA-TV went inside the Fort Pitt Tunnel and spoke with tunnel manager Paul Manyisha. He says that at this tunnel's core are the dedicated people who work there. "It's really great work that we do out here...
Icy, untreated roads, vehicle accidents leave local residents frustrated
OVERBROOK, Pa. (KDKA) - The first real blast of winter here in Pittsburgh brought with it snow, ice, and freezing temperatures. All these elements combined to make for some treacherous road conditions.An unpleasant winter surprise greeted many drivers in Pittsburgh creating a tough day across the city.Before most residents started waking up here in Pittsburgh, the city resembled an idyllic place you might see in a Hallmark Christmas movie. But sometime around 8 a.m., when people started hitting the roads, this Currier and Ives picture of Pittsburgh was shattered.Multiple crashes accrued within minutes of one another on several different area...
The 5 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Pittsburgh If You're LGBTQ+
There are certain neighborhoods in Pittsburgh that are ideal for members of the LGBTQ+ community, so check out the top locations in the city.
wtae.com
Fatal accident leads to closures of Pittsburgh-area bridge
PITTSBURGH — One person is dead, one in critical condition, and a third in stable condition after a vehicle collision on the McKees Rocks Bridge Saturday evening. Allegheny County Dispatch confirms the accident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday on the city side of the McKees Rocks Bridge. Pittsburgh...
'Union Station Riot' depicts dark side of railroad strike
A painting at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art shows the dark side of a railroad strike in 1877. The oil painting, titled “Union Station Riot,” depicts the station in Pittsburgh’s Strip District on fire during the Great Railroad Strike. Its artist, Martin B. Leisser, was there reporting for Harper’s Weekly and documented dozens of people in the street and several fires after workers seized control of the rail yard.
10 Things Everyone Needs to do In Pittsburgh
People often ask me, "What's there to do in Pittsburgh?" My answer is always the same: a lot!. Whether you're a fan of art, history, food, or just spending time outdoors, there's something for everyone in this city.
Best Neighbourhoods in Pittsburgh For Young Professionals
Here's what you need to know about the Steel City - from the best neighborhoods for young professionals, to the top attractions, to the best museums and cultural institutions.
Proposed $11M development in Lower Hill District includes entertainment venue, parking garage
A proposed $11 million development in Pittsburgh’s Lower Hill District would include a new entertainment venue, a six-story parking garage, retail space and a public safety station on the former Civic Arena site. Pittsburgh Arena Real Estate Redevelopment, the development arm of the Pittsburgh Penguins, and several partners presented...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Missing Kittanning woman found dead along Allegheny River in Harrison
A woman reported missing by Kittanning police was found dead Sunday along the Allegheny River in Harrison. The body of Kimberly Mead, 51, of Kittanning was discovered shortly before 3 p.m. on the riverbank along Pulaski Drive, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later. A cause of death has not yet been determined.
Man in critical condition after being hit by car on McKees Rocks Bridge
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A man was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car on the McKees Rocks Bridge Monday afternoon. Police, fire and medics were called to the scene of the crash around 2 p.m. Police said the man who was hit was taken to...
Wingstop to hold grand opening for new Pleasant Hills location
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Wingstop is opening a new location in the Pittsburgh area today!According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the grand opening of the new Pleasant Hills location is taking place on Monday.Two other locations for the Pittsburgh area are also in the works, with the others set to open on Braddock Avenue and McKnight Road early in 2023.Right now, the company is planning to open 14 locations in the area within the next three years.
beavercountyradio.com
Woman Killed in McKees Rocks Bridge Accident Saturday Evening Identified
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) 38-year-old Kendra Fennell, of Worthington was killed in a crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge on Saturday night. The 5:45 PM head on crash occurred on the City of Pittsburgh side of the bridge also left one person in critical condition and a third person in stable condition.
texasguardian.com
Charles A. Lamberton has been accepted as a member of The Wendell G. Freeland Society
The Pittsburgh employment attorneys at the Lamberton Law Firm are pleased to announce that Charles A. Lamberton has been accepted as a member of The Wendell G. Freeland Society. The Freeland Society is a litigation honor society comprised of judges, lawyers, and law students dedicated to advancing litigation excellence. The...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $2 million sold in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $2 million was sold in Pittsburgh. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for the Dec. 16 drawing was sold at Dave’s BP on Evergreen Road in Pittsburgh’s Summer Hill neighborhood. The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 13-20-28-30-40. The...
butlerradio.com
Missing Kittanning Woman Found Dead
A woman from Kittanning who was reported missing on Friday was found dead over the weekend. Our news partners at WPXI report that 51-year-old Kim Mead was last seen on Orr Avenue early Friday morning. Police were asking neighbors to check security footage or doorbell cameras to see if they had any information on her last location.
Mobile food truck serving nostalgic Hills treats coming to Pittsburgh in spring of 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A mobile food truck serving some nostalgic treats from Hills is coming to the Pittsburgh area in the spring! People who grew up going there remember the magic of a shopping trip to Hills Department Store.For some, that trip wasn't complete without a stop at the snack bar. Now, a man from Aliquippa is hoping to bring some of that magic back.He's launching a mobile food truck that'll serve all of the Hills snack bar favorites from cotton candy to hot dogs -- with a side of nostalgia.You'll know the truck when you see it.It'll have the old Hills logo plastered all over it and might even have a sign that lights up.If he can get the current landlords on board, the owner says the truck will pull up in the parking lot of former Hills locations.He plans to launch the food truck this spring.
Pittsburgh grocery store cited by health department after inspector finds dead mice, droppings
PITTSBURGH — A Lawrenceville grocery store has been cited by the Allegheny County Health Department for several violations, including pest management, after an inspector found dead mice and droppings. The inspection report from the Shop ‘n Save at 450 56th St., on Dec. 15 shows the inspector found chewed...
Pennsylvania, federal officials see small signs of hope as opioids ravage communities
A dozen years ago, Madeleine Dean, a Congresswoman from outside Philadelphia, said she didn’t know how to help her son who was struggling with addiction. But he eventually hit a breaking point and admitted that he needed help. She remembers asking him in the car on the way to...
butlerradio.com
New Penn Theater Owner Details Plans
The new owner of the Penn Theater is outlining his plans for the facility. Bryan Frenchak, a Butler native who became a real estate developer in Houston, Texas, purchased the Penn Theater earlier this year. He envisions it serving as a multi-purpose venue in downtown. “We could potentially have a...
wtae.com
Three dead in Brighton Heights house fire
UPDATE: The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified one victim of this fire as Dijion Hutchinson, 19. Two children and a young adult died in a house fire in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood early Saturday morning. The fire broke out around 2 a.m. on McClure Street. Officials said there was...
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
