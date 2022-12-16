“Black Adam” possesses almost unlimited power, but apparently not enough to secure a sequel to the movie, at least anytime soon. After speculation that DC wouldn’t proceed with a second film, star and producer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Twitter on Tuesday to update fans, saying that he had met with DC Studios’ new leadership team, James Gunn and Peter Safran. While he didn’t close the door on Black Adam returning in some form, Johnson said the character was not in DC’s plans for the immediate future. (DC Studios and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

1 HOUR AGO