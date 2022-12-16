Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
Idaho8.com
Sonya Eddy, star of ‘General Hospital,’ dead at 55
Sonya Eddy, a veteran actress best known for her performance as nurse Epiphany Johnson on the soap opera “General Hospital,” has died, the show announced in a tribute post. She was 55, her manager told CNN in an email. “General Hospital” executive producer Frank Valentini said in a...
Idaho8.com
The best and worst TV endings of 2022, from ‘Better Call Saul’ to ‘Killing Eve’
To win a gold medal in Olympic sports like diving or gymnastics, the key last step is to stick the landing. That’s also true for TV series, which, however popular they might have been at their apex, can leave a sour aftertaste if they mess up their finales. This...
Kim Cattrall Sadly Reveals That Her Beloved Mom, Shane Died At 93: See Announcement
Kim Cattrall‘s mom Shane Cattrall has died at the age of 93. The 66-year-old actress took to her Instagram page to announce the sad news with a post full of several memorable photos of her and her doting parent and a loving caption. “Shane Cattrall 1929 – 2022 Rest in peace Mum ❤️,” it read.
Disney & 20th TV EVP Nissa Diederich Swatted With Retaliation Lawsuit From Ex-Exec Jim Sharp’s Stuntman Son
The stuntman son of the man who Nissa Diederich took over from at 20th Television last year is suing the EVP and the Walt Disney Company for retaliation and scheming to put him on a career killing blacklist. “Effective April 1, 2022, Ms. Diederich now had the power and authority to remove Jimmy from the pre-approved Stunt Coordinator List and she abused her position of power to make sure Jimmy would not work again as a Stunt Coordinator,” asserts a multi-claim complaint field in LA Superior Court yesterday. “Ms. Diederich did not have a good faith basis for directly and indirectly...
Idaho8.com
Dwayne Johnson updates ‘Black Adam’s’ uncertain future in the DC Universe
“Black Adam” possesses almost unlimited power, but apparently not enough to secure a sequel to the movie, at least anytime soon. After speculation that DC wouldn’t proceed with a second film, star and producer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Twitter on Tuesday to update fans, saying that he had met with DC Studios’ new leadership team, James Gunn and Peter Safran. While he didn’t close the door on Black Adam returning in some form, Johnson said the character was not in DC’s plans for the immediate future. (DC Studios and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
Idaho8.com
James Gunn addresses ‘outcry’ over planned changes in the DC Universe
James Gunn is addressing the “disrespectful outcry” from fans over changes in the DC Universe. After the “Guardians of the Galaxy” director became co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran, it was announced a new Superman movie is in the works that will not star Henry Cavill and “Wonder Woman 3” has been put on hold. Some on social media then began speculating that “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot had been “booted” from the franchise. (DC Studios and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
People Are Sharing Popular Movie Tropes That Defined The Past Decade, But Will Make A Film Feel Verrry Dated In 25 Years
Can't wait till the "well, THAT just happened" style of comedy is over.
